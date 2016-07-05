SYDNEY, July 6 (IFR) - Risk offered, GBP/USD to 31-year low Wednesday, July 6, 2016 Market Briefs * Brexit worries hit pound, cable falls to 31-yr low by 1.3000 * BoE takes steps to meet Brexit challenge, lowers amt of capital banks must reserve freeing GBP 150bn for lending * US factory orders fall -1% vs -0.9Rtrs f/c, but rising backlogs hint at stabilization * UK property funds suspend trading (M&G inv, Aviva's property fund & UK property trust) * US 30/10-yr bond yields fall to record lows (2.14/1.36%) * Fed's Dudley: Brexit and other uncertainties mean Fed can be patient * Fed's Williams: Brexit effect as expected, no big deal * FBI ending Clinton email probe, will not recommend prosecution -director * Brazil central bank nominees support free-floating exchange rate * Prime Minister can trigger formal exit procedure from EU, says UK minister * Theresa May leads first round of voting to succeed UK PM Cameron, Liam Fox eliminated * Reuters Poll: Majority say lower rates & more asset purchases most likey BOE response to Brexit Macro Themes in Play * Brexit trade feedback loop takes markets lower as Cable breaks new ground; CFTC stats show GBP shorts actually reduced after vote, sellers capitulating at lower prices * Suspended trading at three UK property funds draws comparison to 2008 in US; DM bonds rally further on search for quality assets, long US treasuries at record low yield, casts shadow over global macro condition * EURUSD back below 200 dma but still random, rangebound; USDJPY all one way with stocks; CHF back visiting 1.0800 on cross as banking sector down sharply, Italian banks in focus * AUD, CAD, EM reverse with commodities, oil down hard after US reserves seen surpassing Saudi, Russia Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy European morning. NY opens near 1.1160, chop persists early, 1.1130-67 trades * Bears take charge as soured risk deepens, GBP slides & EUR/JPY dives near 112.40 * EUR/USD declines sharply, pierces 200-DMA & July 1 low, 1.1066 low set * Bounce stalls near 200-DMA, pair just above day's low late in the session * Daily techs bearish, bear engulfing candle forms, RSI drops & holds sub-200 DMA * General risk theme and US June ISM to be the drivers tomorrow USD/JPY * USDJPY follows stocks lower, all one way in NorAm * UK property fund suspensions, bond yield collapse keeps JPY bid * Traders figure USDJPY 100.00 in cards after failure to join equity rally last week GBP/USD * GBP/USD fell to a fresh 31-yr low of 1.3000 in Early NorAm * Brexit weighs on broad mkt, financing concerns affecting RE mkt * Large option int 1.3100 on wed, 1.3000 on Thurs may anchor pair * May ahead, Fox out in first round of UK's PM race * EUR/GBP rose to a fresh 28-mos high at 0.8548 in early NY * Next res 0.8585 the Nov 1, 2013 weekly high, then 0.8651 the Aug 30 2013 high * Carney speaks after BoE cuts CCB to zero USD/CHF * O/N range 0.96865/9722, NY range 0.97 125/735, close 0.9770 +50 pts * +0.55% (+0.52% in NY) US stocks -1.16/-0.78% (S&P -0.45% in NY) * gold +0.35%, +0.6% in NY trading; USD/CHF post London fix 0.9740/735 * Noram marts still illiquid as traders extended their July 4th W/E * EUR/CHF 1.0799/0848 in NY trade, close 1.0808, -26 pips in NY trade * Wed-German factory ords, EZ retail PMIs [page:2417] US trade, Svcs ISM USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2847/2910, Noram 1.2900/87, Cl. 1.2985 ish, NY +80 pips * Brent crude -4.1% WTI -4.75, Alum -0.35%, copper -1.5%, gold +0.3% * AUD/CAD "unch", 0.9676, CAD/JPY -2.0%, 78.16, EUR/CAD +0.33%, 1.4377 * DXY +0.55% (+0.52% in NY) US stocks -1.16/-0.78% (S&P -0.45% in NY) * Risk off on Brexit uncertainty, oil slide drove energy stocks lower * US data downbeat [page:2417] Wed-Cda & US trade data, US Svcs ISM due AUD/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning but with a bear tint, NY opens near 0.7500 * Bear pressure upped, stocks & commodities slide while JPY firms, risk sours * Pair sees steady decline, 10-DMA pierced, trades sub-0.7460 & nears 200-HMA * Little bounce seen, pair hovers near low late in the day * Daily techs leaning bearish, RSI biased down, below 10-DMA & daily cloud top * No Oz data due, US ISM the big data risk tomorrow NZD/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7200, bear pressure early on * Slides near 0.7170 into Fonterra auction, GDT PI- 0.4% & WMP -1.6% * Soured risk upped on milk result, pair dives further with no bounces * Nears 0.7135/40 supt, little bounce seen, near session low late in the day * Daily techs lean bearish, RSI drops while 10-DMA & 50 Fib of 0.7305-0.6905 pressured * No major NZ or APAC data to drive kiwi overnight, US ISM & general risk theme to lead LATAM * Risk remains offered post-Brexit and Banxico surprise 50bp rate hike * Pair rises abv multiple DMA resistance by 18.60 to high near 18.80 * Settles back by 18.75 as NorAm session closes, Weak oil adds to MXN weakness * USD/BRL ends NorAm by 3.30 just below Tues high 3.3026 * Broad risk exit and BCB reverse swaps lift USD, despite svcs/comp PMI rise * Brazil 2017 fiscal target to be presented Thursday, not w/o risks * USD/CLP end NY by session high 663 on broad risk exit, copper -1.53% BoE prepares for broader array of post-Brexit easing As expected the BoE has announced that it has cut the countercyclical capital buffer to zero. While this adjustment will have a minimal impact, the announcement should be seen as the BoE firing the starting gun for broader easing that will involve a wider set of policy tools. At this stage, gauging the timing of these measures is tricky even if the market has been prepared by Carney's recent comments and today's gloomy Financial Stability Report. In the FSR, the BoE highlights a number of risks following the referendum, including financing of the UK's c/a deficit and the UK commercial real estate market (noting the drop-off in foreign funding this year). The message is clear: banks have "substantial capital and liquidity buffers" and thus they should continue the "provision of financial services to the real economy". Next week we expect the BoE MPC to announce 1) an extension of the FLS scheme, and 2) possibly restarting corp bond purchases. Full comment. CHART OF THE DAY (EUR/USD) * GBP heavy & JPY firm, combination sends risk & EUR/JPY south * EUR/USD to new session low, daily techs up bear sentiment * Bear engulfing candle forms, daily RSI biased down after diverging earlier * Price below 200-DMA & 7/1 low pierced, close below both ups bear view June 30 low now an immediate bear target, June low follows (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)