SYDNEY, July 7 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed Minutes: Policymakers generally agreed it was prudent to wait for add'l data on labor mkt conditions & impact of Brexit vote on fin'l conditions * Fed Minutes: most participants noted Brexit vote could generate fin'l mkt turbulence that could hamper US economy * US trade deficit widens in May, -41.1bn vs -40bn Rtrs f/c, as oil prices lift imports * US ISM N-Mfg PMI 56.5 beats Rtrs f/c 56.5, Bus act beats as well 59.5 v 55.5 Rtrs f/c * Atlanta Fed lowers US Q2 GDP view to 2.4% from 2.6% on July 1 * Fed's Tarullo: no rate hikes needed until inflation is more solid * Fed's Dudley: anxious about 10-Yr treasury note level (DJ) * Canada Life suspends dealing in UK property funds, makes 6 UK fund suspensions in 48 hrs * UST benchmark and long-dated yields set record lows on growth fears * Oil edges lwr on demand worries, US crude stocks exp'd -2.5 mio barrels - poll Macro Themes in Play * UK/European markets down hard after sixth UK property fund suspends trading, European bank sector at new lows; crude rallies sharply off important support, comes too late for Euro mkts but lifts US * Bond yields/yield curves press lower, markets worry about UK contagion, memories of real estate as centerpiece of 2007/2008 crisis * EUR bounces, reverts back to 200 dma, price action random; USDJPY off lows on intraday equity trade but par still in sight, risk very fragile; best thing to be said about GBP is that people finally getting short (unlike after Brexit vote) * Gold highest since Mar 2104, investors not convinced central banks can hold up markets; copper down as RMB breaks new ground; Fed June meeting minutes obsolete Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy session in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1065, dips near 1.1050 early * EUR/JPY spike up sees EUR/USD test 200-HMA, USD spike up negates gains * Pair dips to new session low (1.1029) as ISM beat sends USD broadly higher * Dip bought as risk firms, JPY weakens while stocks & commodities lift * EUR/JPY pieces 112.50, EUR/USD follows hits session high of 1.1108 * Near 1.1100 late, mkt now awaits US June ADP report USD/JPY * USDJPY down for 4th day but off lows as US equity market manages modest rise * Sharp reversal in oil higher helps lighten dark mood spillover from Europe * USDJPY 100 still in sight, macro situation precarious, marts fear UK property fund contagion * Fed minutes reinforce Fed out of rate hiking game, no compelling reason to buy USD GBP/USD * Cable met headwind pre-1.30 after rallying off 1.2798, 31-yr low in Asia * Pair ends NorAm 1.2917, trades wide 1.2870-1.2940 in NY aft * 1.30, Tuesday low. GBP expiries- 1bn 1.30 option Thurs, 262m 1.3050 Friday * EUR/GBP eliciting support near 0.85 bounces off 0.8495 low ends NorAm 0.8590 * 0.8629 was 35-mos high in Asia, 0.8500- former option barrier level * GBP hit as UK property funds suspend trading [ * Leadsom/Gove battle to take on May for UK PM gig USD/CHF * O/N range 0.97665/0.9807, NY range 0.97 425/90, close 0.9770 +50 pts * DXY -0.13% (losses in NY) US stocks +0.40/0.65% (S&P +0.75% in NY) * Gold +0.5%, -0.4% in NY trading; USD/CHF post FOMC 0.97425/545 * Dollar at the lows after dovish FOMC Mins NFP focus * EUR/CHF 1.0797/0835 in NY, 1.0816/195 post- FOMC, 1.0795/0840 O/N * Swiss FX reserves & CPI data due [page:2417] Challenger & ADP on tap USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2965/3048, Noram 1.2953/3056, Cl. 1.2960 ish, NY -45 pts * Brent crude & WTI +1.4%, Alum -0.2%, copper -1.2%, gold +0.5% * AUD/CAD +0.59%, 0.9636, CAD/JPY -0.2%, 78.21, EUR/CAD +0.08%, 1.4385 * DXY -0.13% (losses in NY) US stocks +0.40/0.65% (S&P +0.75% in NY) * Dollar at the lows after dovish FOMC Mins NFP focus * US Non-Mfg ISM upbeat [page:2417] Cda trade poor -3.3bn; Thur Ivey PMI AUD/USD * Bounce off 55-DMA extends in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7465 * NY extends bounce further as weak JPY sends AUD/JPY near 76.25 * Equity & commodity lift off lows helps AUD/USD lift as well, 0.7520/30 res neared * Little pullback seen, pair above 0.7505 late in the day * Oz AiG June construction index a minor data risk, no f/c prior 46.7 * US Jun ADP & weekly claims data are bigger risks looming NZD/USD * Lift in Europe's morning sees NY open near 0.7110, lift extends near 0.7130 * Sharp USD rally spikes pair down near Asia's low, dip gets bought though * Risk sentiment shifts up and JPY weakens to send NZD/JPY near 72.80 * NZD/USD follows and nears 0.7140, little pullback seen, near 0.7130 late * General risk complex & US ADP data to drive tomorrow LATAM * Fed minutes a non-event in post-Brexit universe, as Fed waits to gauge Brexit fallout * Fed also eyes more US jobs data in wake of weak May results; bit.ly/29hZbLs * USD/MXN ends NorAm on lower end of days range by 18.75 * Pair reversed early gains by 18.95 as oil weakened early, oil closing +2% * USD/BRL ends NY just below day's high 3.33, BCB active in reverse swap mkt * USD/CLP ends NY 662.50 moves off session highs as oil, risk rally into NY close June US jobs data looms larger than usual Traders are always looking back to past events in the hopes of providing a roadmap for the future. As the saying goes, history rarely repeats itself but it does rhyme. The liquidity problems at several UK property funds revives memories of 2007/2008 in the US when the real estate sector was the first of many dominoes to fall. But more than anything at that time it was a sharp and sustained break lower in bond yields that was the real tell that trouble lay ahead. The ongoing collapse in bond yields is sending a similar signal now. The state of play in the world's largest economies is weak and uncertain and all eyes turn to the US. Coming off a horrible May jobs report the June numbers will go a long way to either confirming or allaying those fears.