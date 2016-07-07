SYDNEY, July 8 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US ADP private sector adds 172k jobs in June beats Rtrs f/c 159k * US jobless claims beat, 254k v 270k Rtrs f/c, underscores labor mkt strength * Fitch: Macroeconomic volatility likely to force Fed to delay further rate hikes and increases likelihood of a "lower for longer" interest rate scenario * ECB Minutes: risks still tilted to downside though more balanced than before * ECB Minutes: Protracted period of low inflation a continued concern * U.S. crude inventories fall for seventh straight week, crude (CLc1) ends NY -4.74% * UK Conservatives to choose either May or Leadsom to succeed PM Cameron, bookies favor May * UK banks spared downgrades by S&P in mass outlook cull ( HSBC, Barx, Lloyd's, outlook cut to neg from stable) * S&P - "Believe that the UK economy is now entering a correction phase" * Reuters Poll: Bank of Canada to hold rates to Q4 2017, Brexit immediate risk, US slowdown the biggest risk to BoC's 2016 growth f/c Macro Themes in Play * Early market bounce fades as GBP can't hold; Leadsome (pro-Brexit) inclusion in final PM ballot cuts legs out from under sterling recovery attempt; GBP still at center of trading feedback loop * Some UK property funds cut values, contagion risk hangs over markets; yield curves leak flatter, Deutsche Bank to new lows * Crude oil breaks new ground (down) for first time in 2 months, energy equity sector rolling over, six month-long up-trade failing * DXY better after ADP and Weekly Jobless Claims beat; bulls look for big snap back in US jobs number (tomorrow) but short rate market not impressed, remains pinned to floor * EUR directionless; USDJPY still trades poorly, rallies very weak, Nikkei 3% from cliff edge on charts; AUD, CAD lower as CRB worst in a month Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Jun 2.20%-prev * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY* May f/c 1750.0b, 1878.5b-prev * 00:00 JP Overtime Pay May 1.0%-prev * -- ;-- JP Economy Watchers Poll* Jun 43-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy sessions for Europe & NY, opens NY just below the 200-HMA * Dips to 1.1068 on above f/c June ADP, losses erode as USD bid fades * Pair back to 1.1100, as USD slide deepens. rally stalls and reverses * JPY firms as stocks, commodities & risk complex sour, EUR/JPY hits sub-111.25 * EUR/USD slips to 1.1053 before late bounce has it near 1.1065 * Daily techs favors bears, 10-DMA crosses belwo 200-DMA & RSI biased down * Action likely limited in Asia as mkt awaits US June employment data USD/JPY * USDJPY down for fifth day to new low close * Never able to get legs despite early up-trade in GBP and European mkts * Finishes at lows of day after oil collapses, US stocks fade * Nikkei in precarious spot, 3% away from cliff edge USD/CHF * O/N range 0.97 42/83, NY range 0.97 55/91, close 0.9790 +19 pips * DXY +0.24% (gains in NY) US stocks -0.50/+0.05% (S&P -0.60% in NY) * Gold -0.23%, -0.12% in NY trading; USD/CHF post Ldn fix 0.9771/91 * DXY stops triggered as IMM players/CTA prepare for tomorrow's NFP * EUR/CHF 1.08 04/29 in NY vs 1.0797/1.0836 in O/N trading * Swiss unemployment due [page:2417] Challenger, ADP hint at NFP beat GBP/USD * Continued GBP short-covering aided cable rise to 1.3048 early NY high * Prior short-covering helped inflate cable from 1.2876 to 1.2999 in Asia * Option expiries 1.3000 Thurs/1.3050 Friday aided GBP lift off Wed 31-yr low of 1.2798 * Rally short-lived as GBP/USD dips after NY option cut, set to end NorAm by 1.2900 * EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8570 -0.2%, ECB minutes paint picture of cont'd EZ malaise * Brexit could have 'significant' negative impact on euro zone * Cable parity warning from Allianz's El-Erian * Tory leadership election 2nd round result 1500GMT USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2917/82, Noram 1.2878/3021, Cl. 1.3015 ish, NY +75 pts * Brent crude & WTI -4.8%, Alum -0.9%, copper -1.5%, gold -0.23% * AUD/CAD -0.1%, 0.9729, CAD/JPY -0.97%, 77.41, EUR/CAD "unch", 1.4386 * DXY +0.24% (gains in NY) US stocks -0.50/+0.05% (S&P -0.60% in NY) * DXY stops triggered as IMM players/CTA prepare for tomorrow's NFP * Ivey PMI beat f/c 51.7 sa [page:2417] Challenger/ADP hint at NFP beat AUD/USD * Europe lifts pair from near 0.7490 toward Asia's high but can't break, slide ensues * NY opens near 0.7515, slide persists as ADP beats, firm JPY & commodity slump weigh * Steady slide sees daily cloud top pierced & post-S&P spike low neared * No bounce from NY low as soft equities help keep pair weighed down * No Oz data to drive, mkt looks to US jobs data tomorrow for cues NZD/USD * Europe lifts pair toward the 38.2 Fib of the 2014-15 decline, NY opens near 0.7220 * ADP beat leads to quick dip near 0.7205, dip bought even as risk sours * AUD/NZD slide to new trend low help NZD/USD lift above 0.7230 again * Late USD bounce & equity slump have pair slip near 0.7215 in session's end * US June employment data the focus for traders now LATAM * USD/MXN reversed early weakness, rises from NY low by 18.6550, ends NY by 18.87 * Oil and GBP reversed early NorAm gains, as USD goes bid ahead of US NFP Friday * US ADP & initial jobless claims brighten US labor mkt view, aid USD lift * USD/BRL +0.54% to 3.3485, BCB auctions reverse swaps, slows BRL appreciation * Foreign funds more optimistic than local firms on Brazil -survey * USD/CLP ends NY +0.5% to 666.10, copper -1.53% * Copper output seen down in '16 Post-crisis market structure creates new fragilities The gating of several UK property funds, predominantly tied to CRE, has exposed one of the post-crisis flaws of financial markets: the need for yield pushing money into less-liquid corners, even while investors want to believe in in the promise of instant liquidity despite the patently illiquid nature of the underlying assets. Whether it's open-ended funds tied to illiquid assets, the removal of banks as shock absorbers in big market moves or the constant long-only hedging against downside equity exposure that creates its own recipe for volatility, the crisis scars have created new distortions that pose a threat to the market landscape. NIRP only adds to these woes, both by creating a vortex that forces some investors to keep chasing ever-more negative yields while pushing others to grab positive yield wherever possible, however uneconomic. Financial leverage is much reduced and the banking system liquid and safer. But as European bank shares show, this new market architecture has its own fragilities.