SYDNEY, July 11 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* US econ posts largest job gains in 8-mos in June, NFP +287k v 175k Rtrs
f/c, 11k pvs
* US June avg earnings 0.1% v 0.2% Rtrs f/c, 0.2% pvs, labor force
participation 62.7% v 62.6%
* UST yields rise in front end of curve; bond yields drop, equities rally,
gold flat
* NY Fed's Nowcast sees Q2 GDP 2.09% v 2.08% Jul 1; Q3 2.31% from 2.21%
* Bank of Italy: public money needed to help banks, presses Brussels to
allow state aid for its banks
* IMF sees Brexit shaving '17 EZ growth to 1.4%; risks to growth include
refugee surge, banking weakness
* Mexico's Carstens: Banxico's focus is inflation not exchange rate (DJ)
* Brazil real rallies as traders cheer more ambitious fiscal target
Macro Themes in Play
* NFP beat tees up nice risk-on trade; number good enough to dispel some US
slowdown fears but not so much that gets Fed off sidelines
* Quality yield hunt still main trading theme, UK contagion risk hangs like
a cloud; uptick in rates after US data beat runs into wall of buyers; US stocks
break out to new YTD highs, S&P dividend yield at 2.07% an attractive play;
yield curve lower
* USDJPY briefly dips below par, still trades poorly, inability to rally
with stocks a bad sign; EUR heavy as Euro short rates at new lows, 2yr schatz at
-0.69 bps; CHF weak on stock relief trade
* Cable a sideshow in NorAm, quiet, rangebound, no bounce; AUD, MXN, EM
helped by lower rates; CAD lower, diverges from peer group, confirming top in
oil probably in
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* --:-- CN M2 Money Supply YY* Jun f/c 11.5%, 11.8%-prev
* --:-- CN New Yuan Loans* Jun f/c 1040.0b, 985.5b-prev
* --:-- CN Outstanding Loan Growth Jun f/c 14%, 14.4%-prev
* 01:30 CN PPI YY Jun f/c -2.5%, -2.8%-prev
* 01:30 CN CPI YY Jun f/c 1.8%, 2%-prev
* 01:30 CN CPI MM Jun f/c -0.3%, -0.5%-prev
* 22:45 NZ Elec Card Ret Sales mth Jun -0.3%-prev
* 22:45 NZ Elec Card Ret Sales YY Jun 3.3%-prev
* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM May f/c 2.6%, -11%-prev
* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY May f/c -8.7%, -8.2%-prev
* 01:30 AU Housing Finance May f/c -2%, 1.7%-prev
* 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance May -5%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Light bear pressure in Europe's morning, slips from 1.1089 to below 1.1060
into NY's open
* near opening levels into June jobs data, whipsaw action after data release
* Headline NFP beat sends USD soaring up, EUR/USD dives to 1.1002
* USD bid fades as mkt sees AHE soft & May NFP revised lower
* EUR/USD spikes above 200 & 10-DMAs, hits1.1120 high but gains can't hold
* Pair dips back below 1.1030 before bouncing towards 1.1050 late in the day
* Techs favor bears, RSIs slips, 10-DMA crosses below 200-DMA, price below
10 & 200-DMAs
* Light data for next week, action might be limited
USD/JPY
* USDJPY down for sixth day, briefly breaks 100.00
* Inability to rally on big NFP beat, strong stocks very bearish
* 14 day RSI at lower end of range but not extreme oversold
* Bulls not willing to make stand, nothing to lean against here
USD/CHF
* O/N range 0.97 42/83, NY range 0.97 55/91, close 0.9790 +19 pips
* DXY +0.24% (gains in NY) US stocks -0.50/+0.05% (S&P -0.60% in NY)
* Gold -0.23%, -0.12% in NY trading; USD/CHF post Ldn fix 0.9771/91
* DXY stops triggered as IMM players/CTA prepare for tomorrow's NFP
* EUR/CHF 1.08 04/29 in NY vs 1.0797/1.0836 in O/N trading
* Swiss unemployment due [page:2417] Challenger, ADP hint at NFP beat
GBP/USD
* Cable rallied in the wake of Friday's blowout US NFP beat
* Pair put in post-NFP high at 1.3022 before moving steadily lwr ending NY
1.2955
* Despite best US job gains in 8-mos, the steady US rate outlook aided GBP
lift
* BoE on Thursday exp'd to hold rate, despite some talk of a post-Brexit cut
* Futures are pricing in a 70% chance of a cut, which would put GBP under
renewed pressure
* EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8530, -0.53%, EUR on backfoot owing to weak Italian
banks, Brexit
USD/CAD
* CAD down on lowest weekly oil close in 2 months
* USDCAD has look at overhead trend resistance (1.3105) but holds
* Move above 1.3100 would break the back of 2016 CAD rally
AUD/USD
* Bounce off 10-DMA sees steady rise in Europe's morning, near 0.7510 at NY
open
* Lift persists, near 0.7520 into jobs data, sharp spike down to 0.7470 on
NFP beat
* USD bid fades as AHE soft & May NFP revised down, pair quickly back to
pre-jobs levels
* Equity & commodity mkts rally while USD slide deepens, stops above 0.7550
run
* Little pullback seen, pair adds to gains in NY afternoon as risk complex
stay firm
* Techs say June high test likely, RSIs biased up, 10-DMA supports & pair
above the cloud
* China June CPI & trade data as well as OZ June jobs reports are key data
risks due
NZD/USD
* Europe lifts pair form hourly supt near 0.7240/45, sees NY open near
0.7270
* Pair just above that levels into jobs data, NFP beat sends pair diving
down to 0.7214
* Losses short-lived as USD gains fade, sharp lift back to the overnight
high
* USD weakness upped, pair takes out June high but follow through limited
* Pair slips a bit from 0.7306 high, sits near 0.7290 late in the day
* Techs favor bulls, RSIs rise, pair above 38.2 Fib of 2014-15 drop & June
high breaks
* China inflation & trade data for June are data risks for kiwi next week
LATAM
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls report a boon for EM and LatAm
* Points to economic stability in the U.S. without rate hikes
* Brazil real leads pack; smaller 2017 primary deficit target helps
* USD/BRL down 2.4% with losses breaking through 3.30
* USD/MXN tumbles 2%, falls through near-term 50% Fib at 18.531
* USD/CLP slide breaks 660.12 support, tries 76.4% Fib at 658.5