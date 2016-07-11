SYDNEY, July 11 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US econ posts largest job gains in 8-mos in June, NFP +287k v 175k Rtrs f/c, 11k pvs * US June avg earnings 0.1% v 0.2% Rtrs f/c, 0.2% pvs, labor force participation 62.7% v 62.6% * UST yields rise in front end of curve; bond yields drop, equities rally, gold flat * NY Fed's Nowcast sees Q2 GDP 2.09% v 2.08% Jul 1; Q3 2.31% from 2.21% * Bank of Italy: public money needed to help banks, presses Brussels to allow state aid for its banks * IMF sees Brexit shaving '17 EZ growth to 1.4%; risks to growth include refugee surge, banking weakness * Mexico's Carstens: Banxico's focus is inflation not exchange rate (DJ) * Brazil real rallies as traders cheer more ambitious fiscal target Macro Themes in Play * NFP beat tees up nice risk-on trade; number good enough to dispel some US slowdown fears but not so much that gets Fed off sidelines * Quality yield hunt still main trading theme, UK contagion risk hangs like a cloud; uptick in rates after US data beat runs into wall of buyers; US stocks break out to new YTD highs, S&P dividend yield at 2.07% an attractive play; yield curve lower * USDJPY briefly dips below par, still trades poorly, inability to rally with stocks a bad sign; EUR heavy as Euro short rates at new lows, 2yr schatz at -0.69 bps; CHF weak on stock relief trade * Cable a sideshow in NorAm, quiet, rangebound, no bounce; AUD, MXN, EM helped by lower rates; CAD lower, diverges from peer group, confirming top in oil probably in Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- CN M2 Money Supply YY* Jun f/c 11.5%, 11.8%-prev * --:-- CN New Yuan Loans* Jun f/c 1040.0b, 985.5b-prev * --:-- CN Outstanding Loan Growth Jun f/c 14%, 14.4%-prev * 01:30 CN PPI YY Jun f/c -2.5%, -2.8%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI YY Jun f/c 1.8%, 2%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI MM Jun f/c -0.3%, -0.5%-prev * 22:45 NZ Elec Card Ret Sales mth Jun -0.3%-prev * 22:45 NZ Elec Card Ret Sales YY Jun 3.3%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM May f/c 2.6%, -11%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY May f/c -8.7%, -8.2%-prev * 01:30 AU Housing Finance May f/c -2%, 1.7%-prev * 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance May -5%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Light bear pressure in Europe's morning, slips from 1.1089 to below 1.1060 into NY's open * near opening levels into June jobs data, whipsaw action after data release * Headline NFP beat sends USD soaring up, EUR/USD dives to 1.1002 * USD bid fades as mkt sees AHE soft & May NFP revised lower * EUR/USD spikes above 200 & 10-DMAs, hits1.1120 high but gains can't hold * Pair dips back below 1.1030 before bouncing towards 1.1050 late in the day * Techs favor bears, RSIs slips, 10-DMA crosses below 200-DMA, price below 10 & 200-DMAs * Light data for next week, action might be limited USD/JPY * USDJPY down for sixth day, briefly breaks 100.00 * Inability to rally on big NFP beat, strong stocks very bearish * 14 day RSI at lower end of range but not extreme oversold * Bulls not willing to make stand, nothing to lean against here USD/CHF * O/N range 0.97 42/83, NY range 0.97 55/91, close 0.9790 +19 pips * DXY +0.24% (gains in NY) US stocks -0.50/+0.05% (S&P -0.60% in NY) * Gold -0.23%, -0.12% in NY trading; USD/CHF post Ldn fix 0.9771/91 * DXY stops triggered as IMM players/CTA prepare for tomorrow's NFP * EUR/CHF 1.08 04/29 in NY vs 1.0797/1.0836 in O/N trading * Swiss unemployment due [page:2417] Challenger, ADP hint at NFP beat GBP/USD * Cable rallied in the wake of Friday's blowout US NFP beat * Pair put in post-NFP high at 1.3022 before moving steadily lwr ending NY 1.2955 * Despite best US job gains in 8-mos, the steady US rate outlook aided GBP lift * BoE on Thursday exp'd to hold rate, despite some talk of a post-Brexit cut * Futures are pricing in a 70% chance of a cut, which would put GBP under renewed pressure * EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8530, -0.53%, EUR on backfoot owing to weak Italian banks, Brexit USD/CAD * CAD down on lowest weekly oil close in 2 months * USDCAD has look at overhead trend resistance (1.3105) but holds * Move above 1.3100 would break the back of 2016 CAD rally AUD/USD * Bounce off 10-DMA sees steady rise in Europe's morning, near 0.7510 at NY open * Lift persists, near 0.7520 into jobs data, sharp spike down to 0.7470 on NFP beat * USD bid fades as AHE soft & May NFP revised down, pair quickly back to pre-jobs levels * Equity & commodity mkts rally while USD slide deepens, stops above 0.7550 run * Little pullback seen, pair adds to gains in NY afternoon as risk complex stay firm * Techs say June high test likely, RSIs biased up, 10-DMA supports & pair above the cloud * China June CPI & trade data as well as OZ June jobs reports are key data risks due NZD/USD * Europe lifts pair form hourly supt near 0.7240/45, sees NY open near 0.7270 * Pair just above that levels into jobs data, NFP beat sends pair diving down to 0.7214 * Losses short-lived as USD gains fade, sharp lift back to the overnight high * USD weakness upped, pair takes out June high but follow through limited * Pair slips a bit from 0.7306 high, sits near 0.7290 late in the day * Techs favor bulls, RSIs rise, pair above 38.2 Fib of 2014-15 drop & June high breaks * China inflation & trade data for June are data risks for kiwi next week LATAM * U.S. nonfarm payrolls report a boon for EM and LatAm * Points to economic stability in the U.S. without rate hikes * Brazil real leads pack; smaller 2017 primary deficit target helps * USD/BRL down 2.4% with losses breaking through 3.30 * USD/MXN tumbles 2%, falls through near-term 50% Fib at 18.531 * USD/CLP slide breaks 660.12 support, tries 76.4% Fib at 658.5