SYDNEY, July 12 (IFR) - Market Briefs * May confirmed as leadership winner, Britain's new PM - committee * S&P hits record high as economy shows signs of strength * Brexit vote not binding, parliament must decide, lawyers tell PM * Article 50 does not require parliamentary approval-UK minister * Italy reform referendum to be held Oct. 30 or Nov. 6-PM Renzi * Deal to safeguard Italy's banks absolutely within reach-Renzi * No acute Italy crisis, stop asking for public money-Dijsselbloem * Fed hawk George says U.S. interest rates are currently too low * Aberdeen to keep property fund suspension in place two more days * Chile cuts 2016 growth fcast to 1.75 pct as copper exports slide * Fitch: Flat yield curve to pressure U.S. Bank margins in H2 2016 * Economists cut Brazil's 2017 inflation view for 2nd week - poll Macro Themes in Play * Central banks seen to the rescue, Nikkei up 7% in 24 hours, leads US stocks to new record, markets bet on stimulus from Japan, Bernanke/Kuroda meeting raises eyebrows, FTSE outpaces at +7% YTD, BOE expected to ease this week * 2016 bull run in CAD broken, USDCAD puts in higher high than previous up move, could presage broader USD trade like in January; DXY tries again at 200 dma, inconclusive * USDJPY up with stocks but lags badly, needs > 103.40 to break bear pattern of lower highs/lower lows; EUR sideways; GBP weak bounce, CFTC data shows investors still reluctant to get short * AUD, EMFX trapped between higher USD trade and risk/yield play * Oil at 2 month lows; copper up but wary of heavy calendar of Chinese data later in week; all eyes on USDRMB if dollar breaking up Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price MM Jun f/c -0.1%, 0.2%-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price YY Jun f/c -4.2%, -4.2%-prev * 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Jun 3-prev * 22:45 NZ Food Price Index Jun -0.5%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 01:30 US Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester speaks at Sydney Banking and Financial Stability Conference Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy in Europe & NY as pair buffeted by EUR/JPY rally & broad based USD bid * NY opens near 1.1050 after dip near 1.1015 gets bought in Europe's morning * Bull pressure in early NY as EUR/JPY bid intensifies, 1.1075 hit but gains fade * USD bid strengthens & outdoes EUR/JPY gains, pair nears 1.1035 * More EUR/JPY gains aid a bounce, EUR/USD near 1.1055 late in the day * DE final June CPI & HICP might impact EUR/USD a bit tomorrow * General risk theme to drive pair more than anything else USD/JPY * Nikkei futures tack on another 3% on top of Tokyo move, still down 15% YTD * USDJPY higher in predictable fashion, trading all one-way in NorAm, but badly lags stocks * Bear market pattern of lower highs/lower lows still in place * USDJPY needs > July 1 high at 103.40 to give bulls hope USD/CHF * O/N range 0.98 075/57, NY range 0.98 16/43, close 0.9827 NY -4 pips * DXY +0.26% ("unch" in NY) US stocks +0.50/0.80% (S&P +0.3% in NY) * Gold -0.8%, "unch" in NY trading; USD/CHF tracking the DXY * NFP surprise still feeding through US rate markets, 10-Yr +7bp * EUR/CHF 1.0856/725 in NY, last 1.0866, 1.0846/715 O/N range * SNB supporting/smoothing CHF FX, Jordan vocal over weekend GBP/USD * GBP/USD once again ran into resistance near 1.3020, ends NorAm by 1.2990 * High put in after UK's May looks set to be confirmed as PM (Wednesday) * Brexit uncertainty remains as May not likely to invoke A50 in 2016 * UK rate f/c for Thurs range from 50bp cut to 'unched' * EUR/GBP -0.3% to 0.8508, Italian bank finances add to EUR slide USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3030/97, Noram 1.3056/3140, Cl. 1.3120, NY +44 pips * Brent crude -1.25%, WTI -1.55%, Alum -0.8%, copper +1.3%, gold -0.8% * AUD/CAD +0.16%, 0.9881, CAD/JPY +1.54%, 78.34, EUR/CAD +0.7%, 1.4506 * DXY +0.26% ("unch" in NY) US stocks +0.50/0.80% (S&P +0.3% in NY) * US/CA 2-Yr spread +4.3 bp, +19 bp; Cda housing starts strong 218.3k ann. * US employment trends up [page:2417] Market focus Wed BoC meeting AUD/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near hourly res in the 0.7570 area * Buoyed early by JPY weakness leaidng AUD/JPY higher but can't break s-t res * Broad based USD bid takes control, slide from resistance ensues * NY tests hourly supt in 0.7520/25 area, little bounce seen, near 0.7535 late * June NAB business conditions/confidence are small data risks in Asia NZD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, intra-day bounce sees NY open near 0.7255 * USD bid trumps NZD/JPY rise, steady slide takes hold in early NY * Pair trades towards Friday's low, virtually no bounce seen, near day's low late * No econ data to drive pair, general risk theme likely to give directional cues LATAM * USD/MXN weaken slightly as risk react to exp'd increased global stimulus * UK's May set to take up PM post by Wednesday, equities/ UST yields rally * USD/BRL hovers near flat as BCB re-enters reverse swap mkt , keeps lid on BRL gains * BCB economist poll sees lwr '16/17 infl, may move BCB to cut rates * USD/CLP ends NorAm 660.70 off session low 655.50, copper off highs of the day * Chile should consider tapping sovereign funds in 2017 -FinMin Valdes Bernanke may offer Kuroda some helicopter advice Sentiment on Japanese assets has brightened after PM Abe's big weekend Upper House election victory and in the afterglow of Friday's Goldilocks NFP result. Another reason can be added to the mix: optimism over BOJ easing later this month after reports of a visit from ex-Fed Chair Bernanke. Speculation is that Bernanke met with Kuroda and likely talked about the need for "helicopter money". Bernanke has been critical of Japan's response, starting with a 1999 paper and with subsequent papers/speeches suggesting policy prescriptions - most notably the 2003 speech when Bernanke was a Fed. One repeated point is more explicit co-operation between the monetary and fiscal authorities. That is something that Kuroda, when at the MoF, favoured on top of bringing in the debt management office too. The BoJ has been ahead of other major global c.banks on the unconventional easing road. What it decides to do next should be keenly watched. Full comment