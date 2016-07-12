SYDNEY, July 13 (IFR) - Market Briefs * BoE's Carney: Sterling's fall should ease big UK current account gap * U.S. on track to grow 2.3% Q2 vs +2.4% July 6 est.-Atlanta Fed * Fed's Bullard keeps single-hike view, says QE gives Fed ammo for any downturn * US JOLTS job openings +5.5m vs f/c 5.7m, prev revised up to +5.845m * US May wholesale inventories +0.1% vs f/c +0.2%, sales +0.5% vs f/c +0.6% * British parliament to debate petition calling for second EU vote * UK trade talks scope limited until EU divorce triggered-formin * Moody's says Brexit will have minor impact on EU countries * China foreign minister: S.China sea ruling to worsen tensions * OPEC: Brexit to weigh on global econ but tighter oil mkt in 2017 * Brazil May ret. sales drop 1.0% m/m, confounding fcast for rise * Chile analysts see cenbank holding benchmark rate into 2017 Macro Themes in Play * Traders forced to ditch Brexit hedges as central banks seen riding to the rescue; expectations ramped for Japan/BOJ, Abe orders up new economic plan; BOE not far behind; action across markets all part of the same trade * USDJPY in first positive tech signal in 2016, trade through 103.40 breaks streak of lower highs/lower lows, triggers risk-on wave in other markets, bond yields up big as safety trade goes into reverse * Macros skeptical over durability of prospective policy moves but willing to step aside until CBs show their hand; Japan only country that even stands a chance of adding fiscal help * GBP up 2%, collateral spillover effect rather than anything UK-specific; EUR locked sideways; USDCHF breaks out above trendline and 200 dma * Oil, CRB up big on stimulus hopes; AUD, CAD, EM follow suit Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- CN Exports YY Jun f/c, -4.10%, -4.10%-prev * --:-- CN Imports YY Jun f/c, -5.00%, -0.40%-prev * 04:30 JP Capy Util Idx Chg MM May -1.00%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 02:30 US Cleveland Fed Pres Mester speaks on economic outlook, monetary policy at Australian Business Economists Luncheon Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Break of July 8 high in Europe's morning sees limited extension, bears emerge * Steady slide sees NY open near 1.1090, brief lift above 1.1105 on EUR/JPY rally * Lift erodes & slide resumes as broad USD bid trumps EUR/JPY rise * Pair slips toward 1.1050/60 supt zone, area holds & slight bounce ensues * Weight applied again and pair sits near 1.1070 late in the day * Techs favor bears, back below 10 & 200-DMAs, long upper wicks on daily candles USD/JPY * First bullish tech signal in USDJPY in 2016, one way trade in NorAm * Pair makes higher high than previous uptrade (through July1 high at 103.40) * Prospective JP monetary/fiscal moves spread cheer to other markets * Brexit hedges forced out * Pre-Brexit high at 106.87 next battleground USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9796/9854, NY range 0.98 235/850, close 0.9885 NY +60 pips * DXY -0.13% (+0.4% in NY) US stocks +0.65/0.80% (S&P +0.4% in NY) * Gold -1.55%, -1.0% in NY trading; Yen weakness driving DXY, USD/CHF up * Global equities lifted by UK PM nomination, US 10-Yr yield +7.8 bp * EUR/CHF 1.0895/09435 in NY, last 1.0934, 1.0867/0908 O/N range * Brexit hedges being lifted-risk on. Wed- Japan & EZ IP data [page:2417] GBP/USD * Tuesday cable gains influenced by GBP/JPY short-covering * JPY hurt by rise in risk appetite amid Japan stimulus hopes * Cable rose from 1.2974 in Asia to 1.3295 in NY ends NorAm session 1.3260 * Touted stops near 1.3200 aided rise, as Brexit-related hedges unwind * Despite more stable political outlook, A50/ UK-EU negotiation remain a headwind * May ally says UK to trigger EU divorce "when we're ready" * Brexit to trigger UK recession over coming year-BlackRock USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3022/117, Noram 1.2982/3060, Cl. 1.3010, NY -14 pips * Brent crude +4.5%, WTI +4.3%, Alum +1.4%, copper +2.9%, gold -1.55% * AUD/CAD +0.7%, 0.9940, CAD/JPY +2.7%, 80.51, EUR/CAD -0.64%, 1.4410 * DXY -0.13% (+0.4% in NY) US stocks +0.65/0.80% (S&P +0.4% in NY) * US/CA 2-Yr spread +0.6 bp, +18 bp; US data mixed JOLTS down [page:2417] * BoC meeting-Expect house prx caution, downgrade to GDP f/c AUD/USD * Sharp lift in Europe's morning sees lift above 0.7620, NY opens near 0.7630 * Attempts to trade below 0.7620 fail as risk complex stays buoyant * JPY weakness persists, lifts AUD/JPY above 80.30, AUD/USD spikes above 0.7650 * 0.7658 high hit before profit taking kicks in, near 0.7635 late * Next res in 0.7670/95 zone, break possible as RSIs biased up, if cleared 0.7765 eyed * z July Consumer Sentiment due, no f/c prior -1.0% NZD/USD * NY opens near top of European morning range, NY opens near 0.7305 * Pair consolidates early, dips to 0.7280 as broad USD bid trumps NZD/JPY rise * Dip bought as equity & commodity mkts support risk complex * Pair rallies to new l-t trend high of 0.7325, little pullback, near 0.7215 late * NZ June Food Price index a minor data risk, overall risk mood to be main driver * Techs bullish, RSIs biased up, bullish outside daily candle forms * L-T bulls targeting May 2015 high for now LATAM * Risk continues to rally on settling UK politics & further glbl stimulus outlook * USD/MXN dips into daily cloud (18.2829) to session low 18.2650, ends NY by 18.30 * Mexico May industrial output rises for first time since Jan * USD/BRL shrugs off ret sales miss ends NorAm -0.88% at 3.2815 * USD/CLP off low by 656, ends NorAm 659.60, weak into close despite copper +3% Japan fiscal hopes unlikely to be replicated elsewhere The Nikkei's 6.5% surge in 2 days highlights the hopes that Abe's sweeping upper house victory will bring a potent combination of further BOJ stimulus with revived fiscal spending. Bernanke's chat with Kuroda in Tokyo Monday also stirred hopes that Japan may finally adopt some of the former Fed chair's suggestions, namely greater cooperation between the c.bank and fiscal agents (Full Story). The market's positive response gives a signal that investors are looking for governments to take some of the burden off the c.banks by issuing more debt to invest in infrastructure and long-term projects to boost both growth and productivity. Unfortunately, Japan's political set-up makes it the country with the easiest means of getting more fiscally aggressive (Full Story). US political deadlock is unlikely to end in Nov unless the winning presidential candidate also gains control of the Senate. Germany remains intent on fiscal rectitude. Japan seems to be once again setting the trend on the need for fiscal/monetary policy to work together. Related comment (Full Story)