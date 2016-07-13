SYDNEY, July 14 (IFR) - Market Briefs * May becomes British PM, promising 'bold new role' outside EU-RTRS * Weak consumer, capital goods curb U.S. import prices * BOC holds rates as expected, cuts growth fcast, lifts inflation view * U.S. economy shows few signs of sustained inflation pressure-Beige Book * Fed should be patient in removing monetary accommodation-Kaplan * US June import prices +0.2% vs exp +0.5%, previous +1.4% * US econ performing despite headwinds, leaders must cooperate-Lew * Chile traders see benchmark rate on hold for at least a year * IMF sees Russia economy contracting 1.2% in 2016, up from pvs -1.5% Macro Themes in Play * Markets stall, wait for next central bank to play its hand; BOC passes; BOE up Thursday, cut expected; quiet trading day in NorAm * Nikkei (futures) only market to press higher, up against primary downtrend resistance, break through 16,500 would be significant across all markets; USDJPY pulls back but firm underneath * UK rate market has cut priced but GBP still trades heavy, everyone wants to be short but CFTC data shows few have pulled trigger; EUR nowhere, DXY fails again at 200 dma * Oil down hard on storage numbers, reverses previous day; CRB, AUD, EM follow in kind; CAD better on BOC hold Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI Jun 57.1-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 428.2b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 113.9b-prev * 01:30 AU New Motor Veh Sales m/m Jun -1.10%-prev * 01:30 AU Employment* Jun f/c 10.0k, 17.9k-prev * 01:30 AU Full Time Employment* Jun 0.0k-prev * 01:30 AU Participation Rate* Jun f/c 64.8%, 64.80%-prev * 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate* Jun f/c 5.8%, 5.70%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe lifts pair off s-t supt near 1.1040, NY opens near the 200-HMA * Early dip takes hold, 1.1067 touched, dip bought as the USD bid fades * Pair nears July 12 high but can't touch it, hovers near 1.1110 for rest of session * EUR/JPY bounce from 115.45 area helps keep pair aloft late * Chop around converged 10 & 200-DMAs persists, l-t charts suggest lower though * May bear engulfing candle & sliding monthly RSI suggest test near 1.10810/20 due USD/JPY * USDJPY mostly sideways in NorAm, pulled down by fade in oil, stocks * Nikkei stands out, still running, closing in on primary downtrend at 16,500 * Break through would spill over to other markets, launch USDJPY * Markets await BOE news tomorrow, cut expected USD/CHF * O/N range 0.98405/9895, NY range 0.98 22/56, close 0.98365 NY -10 pts * DXY -0.24% (-0.14% in NY) US stocks -0.15/+0.15% (S&P -0.15% in NY) * Gold +0.9%, +0.4% in NY trading; Waning risk appetite hit DXY, USD/CHF * Profit taking in cable, Sterling crosses, GBP/CHF -1.25% 1.2930 * EUR/CHF 1.09035/0935 in NY, last 1.0923, 1.0898/0941 O/N range * Mini flight to safety, Thur- Swiss & US PPI, BoE meeting [page:2417] GBP/USD * Cable tested 1.3340 (July 4 high) in Asia after more GBP short-covering * 1.3323 is 23.6% Fib of 1.5022 1.2798 post-Brexit range, pair sold ahead of BoE * 39 of 60 economists tip BoE rate cut Thursday-poll * Lower rate outlook weighs on GBP, despite calm political scene * Markets are pricing in a 70% chance of a 25 bp cut * GBP/USD support at 10-DMA 1.3109, below Jul 12 low at 1.2974 attracts USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3023/85, Noram 1.2936/3080, Cl. 1.2963, NY -62 pips * Brent crude -4.3%, WTI -3.95%, Alum -0.25%, copper +1.3%, gold +0.9% * AUD/CAD -0.78%, 0.9861, CAD/JPY +0.2%, 80.47, EUR/CAD -0.2%, 1.4394 * DXY -0.24% (-0.14% in NY) US stocks -0.15/+0.15% (S&P -0.15% in NY) * US/CA 2-Yr spread -1.7 bp, +17 bp; BoC unch, close to script * CAD up- cross demand, stops Thur CAD new HPI, US claims, PPI [page:2417] AUD/USD * Limited action in NY after Europe lifts pair off hourly supt near 0.7578 * NY opens near 0.7625, JPY weakness lifts AUD/JPY a bit, AUD/USD follows * Near 0.7640 but can't break as risk sours a bit, stocks slip & JPY firms * Pair nears 0.7610 and hovers just above late in the day * July Oz jobs data due, U rate f/c to increase, employment f/c 10k vs prior 17.9k * If worse than f/c AUD/USD's recent rally likely erodes as RBA cut chance increases NZD/USD * Similar price action as AUD/USD, lifts in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7290 * Early lift nears 0.7320, gains fade though as NZD/JPY slips from high & stocks dip * Pair dips below 0.7280 late and stays nearby late * No NZ data to drive, pair might be impacted by OZ jobs via AUD/NZD LATAM * USD/MXN once again probes within daily cloud sub-18.29 then moves higher * Pair puts in low 18.2525 then reverses as oil falls >4%, risk weakens ahead of BoE * Mex equities -0.4%, bonds hover near flat, US equities flat USTs rally * USD/BRL ends NorAm by 3.28 -0.44%, equities up slightly, bond yields lower * Brazil bonds: HSBC recommends clients "buy big" * USD/CLP drops 0.46% ends NorAm 656.25 copper +1.27% on exp'd glbl stimulus Trendsetting BoJ may lead shift to debt monetization Among major central banks, the BoJ has been the real trendsetter. Other c.banks have ultimately replicated its policies or innovated on them after a significant lag. This was the case with NIRP/QE and is likely to be the case with new steps to overcome deflation. In the late 1990s, blaming the BoJ for being too timid and slow to react to the post-bubble environment was fashionable. But in the post-GFC landscape since 2008, big central banks have been humbled as their own unconventional policies have repeatedly proved ineffective. Under Kuroda, the BoJ has expanded its balance sheet on a scale never before attempted and purchased a much wider array of assets. The next obvious step would seem more overt debt monetization, or helicopter money as it's dubbed these days. What really matters here is a shift away from monetary policy doing all the heavy lifting to a more coordinated fiscal and monetary response. Full comment (Full Story) related (Full Story) chart link.reuters.com/xyh46t