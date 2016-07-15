SYDNEY, July 15 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Bank of England surprises markets by keeping rates on hold, signals August move * Yen slips, GBP surges after surprise hold from Bank of England *  German bond yields at 2-week high as Britain holds rates post-Brexit *  Asian local currency debt takes safe-haven appeal amid Brexit fallout * MSCI all-country world equity index hits eight-month high * U.S. jobless claims hover at low levels, unched at 254k; producer prices +0.5% in June, +0.3% y/y * Fed's Lockhart: Brexit, uncertainty, require patience on rates; Brexit is no Lehman but could create headwinds * Fed's Lockhart: US yield curve flattening a result of safe haven flows & neg yields abroad * UK's BOJO: Britain can have greater Europe role post-Brexit * S&P 500, Dow hit new records on earnings optimism; Safe-havens gold, Treasuries, JPY fall * Abe Adviser Honda calls for combined BOJ action, fiscal stimulus (DJ) * Emerging market outflows to halve in 2016 to USD 350 bln-IIF Macro Themes in Play * Bernanke/Japan story has legs, possibility of helicopter money sends markets higher; Nikkei futures break above 2016 downtrend, BOE (no cut) disappointment quickly forgotten * Cable modestly higher on BOE, world still hates GBP as rate cut expectations get pushed to next month; but nice ongoing up-trade in UK banking and property sectors suggest Street might be too bearish on currency * USDJPY up, capped on first look at 40 dma, quiet in NorAm; EUR still nowhere, DXY bulls cutting after repeated failure at 200 dma * AUD, CAD, EM all higher on strong bid for spread product; bears throw in the towel until July 29 BOJ Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * AU 02:00 TR IPSOS PCSI Jul 47.2 -prev * CN 02:00 Urban inv (ytd)yy Jun f/c 9.40%, 9.60% -prev * CN 02:00 Industrial Output YY Jun f/c 5.90%, 6.00% -prev * CN 02:00 Retail Sales YY Jun f/c 10.00%, 10.00% -prev * CN 02:00 GDP YY Q2 f/c 6.60%, 6.70% -prev * CN 02:00 GDP QQ SA Q2 f/c 1.60% * CN 02:00 TR IPSOS PCSI Jul 62.7-prev * JP 02:00 TR IPSOS PCSI Jul 38.2-prev * AU 02:00 TR IPSOS PCSI Jul 47.20-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * JP 01:45 Former BoJ board member Shirai speaks about oil prices, inflation & negative interest rates Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR/USD traded a choppy 1.1102-1165-1.1098 in NY, closed mid-range * O/N range 1.10875/1130 ahead of the BoE rate decision (unch) * BoE comments prepped the market for a likely August cut, traders responded * Volatile EUR/GBP post- BoE impacted EUR/USD in NY AM trading * USD offered as equity marts lauded likelihood of both BoE & BoJ stimulus * Fri- UK construction output then EZ trade & CPI. US retail sales [page:2417] USD/JPY * Little pullback in USDJPY as Nikkei futures break out * Nikkei > 16,500 in NorAm, above primary downtrend line * Bullish implications across asset classes as Street gets wound up for BOJ * Bernanke helicopter money story finds legs USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9797/9852, NY range 0.97650/98245, close 0.98025 NY "unch" * DXY -0.16% (-0.09% in NY) US stocks +0.50/+0.75% (S&P -0.05% in NY) * Gold -0.8%, +0.24% in NY trading; rising risk appetite hit DXY, USD/CHF * BoE's decision to hold rates but hint at August cut roiled markets * GBP/CHF 1.3055 +0.85%, EUR/CHF 1.0886/0914 in NY after O/N 1.08805/0942 * Risk on boosting EUR/CHF Fri EZ trade & CPI, US retail sales [page:2417] GBP/USD * BoE rate hold lifted GBP to 1.3470, mkt caught short expecting a cut * Pair reversed early NorAm gains settling near 1.3321 by NorAm close * BoE guides for cuts at Aug 4 to mitigate reduced econ o/p post-Brexit * New FinMin Hammond pledged to do whatever necessary to restore confidence * EUR/GBP dropped 1.1% to end NY 0.8342 (2-wk low), well off BoE-related flash low 0.8251 * Davis is Secretary of State for Exiting the EU * ONS to revise public sector net debt estimates re: GBP moves USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2908/87, Noram 1.2863/2954, Cl. 1.2885, NY -50 pips * Brent crude +2.1%, WTI +1.75%, Alum +0.6%, copper unch, gold -0.8% * AUD/CAD -0.31%, 0.9835, CAD/JPY +1.64%, 81.85, EUR/CAD -0.42%, 1.4329 * DXY -0.24% (-0.09% in NY) US stocks +0.65/+0.15% (S&P +0.07% in NY) * BoE's decision to hold rates but hint at August cut roiled markets * Drove GBP/JPY +2.4%, GBP/CAD +0.74% Fri US retail sales etc [page:2417] AUD/USD * AUDUSD highest close in 10 weeks, markets ramp on BOJ speculation * Possible helicopter money in Japan creates rush into spread product * Copper pushes for breakout higher * All Ords at fresh 2016 highs, miners running hard NZD/USD * Opened NorAm 0.7218, well below 0.7276 NY close on Wed * Kiwi moves lower in tandem with USD/JPY rise, as more Japanese stimulus exp'd * Pair bounces off NY low 0.7176 looks set to end NorAm 0.7210 * Drop o/n coincided w/ news RBNZ to provide update on economy Thurs 21 July * Some see RBNZ laying groundwork for a rate cut, owing to NZD strength, at Aug 11 meet LATAM * USD/MXN extends its recent range lower, to 18.2050, reverses to end NY by 18.30 * Pair lags broader LatAm/EM rally after UK/BoE votes to keep rate steady, rise f/c in Aug * Lower low/lower high adds to offered tone, close below 18.20 eyes lwr 21-d Bolli by 18.085 * USD/BRL consolidates in low 3.20's, 3.1818 July 1 supports, below 1-yr low at 3.1124 eyed * Brazil currency, stocks jump on hopes of fiscal austerity * USD/CLP ends NorAm by 651, increased global stimulus gives glbl commods a boost * Chile rate exp'd on hold after Thursday close, BCCh polls see steady rates 0-11 mos Welcome return of old fashioned monetary financing Reports that Bernanke suggested the BOJ buy zero-coupon perpetual bonds as a form of helicopter money has further stoked expectations that Japan's deflation fight is entering the next phase. In Japan's case (and certainly elsewhere), the shift to fiscal spending is important. Monetary financing of debt, while reviving fears of past hyperinflations, is by no means new and need not be inflationary, as Toby Nangle points out (bit.ly/28fF7nr). Remember how in 2009 it was fashionable to worry about the inflationary consequences of QE policies from the Fed and BoE? What has been missing during much of the post-crisis recovery is fiscal and monetary policy working hand-in-hand. The burden fell on monetary policy pushing it to new extremes (asset purchases, NIRP) with less-than-stellar results. Helicopter money is extreme but might not even be necessary: fiscal spending supported by aggressive QE is probably more effective. The simple fact is the world needs a fiscal shot in the arm, and Japan may be paving the way yet again.