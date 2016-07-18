SYDNEY, July 18 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Key U.S. data shows strength, though U.Mich, Empire disappoint * U.S. June industrial output +0.6% vs exp +0.2% * U.S. June retail sales beat f/c, +0.6% vs exp +0.1% * U.S. core CPI in line at +0.2% m/m, +2.3% y/y * Bank of England's chief economist says UK needs prompt, muscular stimulus * Lockhart: Fed debate is sooner vs later, not hawks against doves * Fed's Bullard sees upside risks to call for one rate hike in 2016 * Aug. 2 "reasonable" for Spain confidence debate on government -Deputy PM * Bank of Italy cuts Italy's growth outlook following Brexit * U.S. 2016 budget deficit seen USD 600 bln, 16 bln less than earlier fcast-White House * Markets predict decades of inflation frustration-Rtrs * POLL-Brazil likely to wait until October before cutting rates Macro Themes in Play * Broad dollar strength causes markets to pause; weak/flat USD been a feature of recovery in stocks, commodities and spread product since Feb; DXY now poking through 200 dma resistance, breakout could change macro landscape * US Retail Sales better than expected; data and equity action in past week combine to bring pricing of first full Fed rate hike in from end-2018 to end-2017 * GBP leaks lower all day, no new news, 1.3500 becomes ceiling; EUR back below 200 dma, macros initiate small shorts, see Nice attack (as well as others) tipping French election next spring in favor of LePen * AUD, CAD, EM lower with commodities, copper fails again; potential DXY breakout reason to take money off table * USDJPY and Nikkei end big week near highs; quiet session, little downside ahead of July 29 BOJ Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * NZ 22:45 CPI QQ Q2 f/c 0.5%, 0.20%-prev * NZ 22:45 CPI YY Q2 f/c 0.5%, 0.40%-prev * CN 1:30 China House Prices YY Jun 6.90%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No significant events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR/USD peaked just ahead of the NY open on early US HF sales * NY range 1.1053/1.1140, O/N range 1.1102/49, 2 days gains erased * Good EZ trade data this AM US data on balance very strong * Retail sales easily beat f/c, IP, Cap Util & Mfg production all strong * Misses- wkly earnings, U-Mich, NY Fed Mfg [page:2417] DXY 0.54% * Mon- Swiss sight deposits & BoE's Weale talks monetary impact of Brexit USD/JPY * USDJPY finishes up 5% on week, fades off highs with stocks, quiet NorAm session * USD broadly supported by better US data, market back to pricing small Fed hikes * Nikkei still leads other markets on uptrade * Dips bought in USDJPY, stocks ahead of July 29 BOJ USD/CHF * O/N range 0.97825/98185, NY range 0.9787/9847, close 0.9830 NY +39 pts * DXY +0.54% (gains in NY) US stocks -0.25/-0.05% (S&P -0.4% in NY) * Gold -0.5%, -0.4% in NY trading; strong US data lifted yields & USD/CHF * Terror attack in France bolstered real money demand for CHF on crosses * GBP/CHF 1.2970 -0.8%, EUR/CHF 1.0857/0908 in NY after O/N 1.0887/1.0918 * Risk off weighing on EUR/CHF Mon Swiss sight deposits due [page:2417] GBP/USD * GBP/USD puts in another large range trades 1.3481-1.3132, ends NorAm 1.3200 * Pair falls from 2-wk high 1.3481 (1 pip abv Thurs high) falls to low 1.3132 in NY * Dovish Haldane ; US data beats & profit-taking weigh * EUR/GBP gained, rising to 0.8415 high before reversing to end NY 0.8377 * Expedited BoE easing, angst over Article 50 gives EZ advantage, adds to GBP weakness USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2878/2922, Noram 1.2861/2988, Cl. 1.2950, NY +70 pips * Brent crude & WTI +0.35/0.50%, Alum -0.9%, copper -0.4%, gold -0.5% * AUD/CAD -0.08%, 0.9824, CAD/JPY -0.23%, 81.55, EUR/CAD -0.17%, 1.4309 * DXY +0.54% (gains in NY) US stocks -0.25/-0.05% (S&P -0.40% in NY) * Today's US data on balance very strong, a few hiccups [page:2417] * Cda Mfg sales poor, -1.0%; Mon-Cda Intl Secs due, US NAHB idx, TIC data AUD/USD * AUD pulls back after USD takes lead on strong US Retail Sales * AUD ends up for 7th week but still in strong hands * Breakouts in EURAUD, AUDJPY still in sight * .7575-80 short term support holds, becomes pivot NZD/USD * NZD/USD opened NorAm at 0.7176, above Asia low 0.7141 * Pair resumed weakness as global growth fears & profit taking hit the pair * Kiwi bounced off NorAm low by 0.7120, ends NY 0.7143 * Below the 10-DMA (0.7218) bears remain in control, despite upbeat China data * Kiwi weak versus other commod CCYs (AUD & CAD) * RBNZ wary of Kiwi's rise from Jan lows by 0.64, may seek to slow NZD gains * Q2 CPI data looms next week but spectre of RBNZ update dominates LATAM * Key Latam currencies succumb to a data-boosted dollar * Appears also some pulling back ahead of weekend after EM's good run * USD/MXN surged above daily cloud top but short of Tenkan resistance 18.5760 * USD/CLP rose above daily pivot 651.84, short of Thurs high 657.85, nearby 10dma * USD/BRL gains kept pace with other Latam pairs * BCB also in with some reverse swaps The yield curve also steepens This week's steepening of major bond market yield curves stands out. Clearly supply has played a role this week with the tepid 10-yr UST auction adding to the steepening pressure that had started to creep in last week. But coming against a backdrop of solid US economic data (strong US retail sales, sticky core CPI) and the S&P 500 hitting new highs, suddenly the makings of a reflation trade appear. Murmurs out of Japan about twinned fiscal and monetary easing (if officials adamantly try to play down the helicopter analogy (Full Story)) have forced many to cut back on JPY longs and have revived the long Nikkei trade. As noted before, there is little likelihood of such a 1-2 punch happening elsewhere: the US political deadlock may not end with the Nov election, while the EU is even going through token processes of threatening fines against recent budget rule breakers. But the positive reaction to Japan's plans and the resulting curve steepening bear watching. Chart: reut.rs/29BOCEC