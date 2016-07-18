SYDNEY, July 19 (IFR) - GBP/JPY M&A led surge set the tone Market Briefs * Global stocks outlook dims with risk aversion on the rise again * US stocks hover near record highs, oil falls; TRY rebounds but local stocks plummet * US home builder sentiment dips (Jul 59 vs Rtrs f/c 60) * Sterling boosted by Softbank bid and Weale's hawkish comments * US Treasury sees FX markets in line with fundamentals, sees scope for G20 to consider fiscal policy in a more & comprehensive way * EC's Dombrovski: Brexit vote means Capital Mkts unit needed more than ever to help capital flow through EU * BCB Poll: Economists cut Brazil 2017 inflation forecast to 5.3 pct from 5.4% pvs Macro Themes in Play * Western equity markets stall; credit, commodities mixed as all eyes turn to USD; DXY at key inflection point (200 dma), completes roundtrip from March Fed meeting; direction from here matters for other asset classes; as yet unresolved * Turkey injects measure of uncertainty as some military ranks purged; long term outlook and relationships (NATO) uncertain; Istanbul -7% * Nikkei, USDJPY feedback loop push prices higher before BOJ, US investors see H&S bottom in EWJ; EUR continues sideways churn; GBP grinds higher, follows improvement in UK banking and property equity sectors * AUD, CAD reclaim some Friday losses, still feel toppy Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 01:30 AU RBA to release the minutes of its July monetary policy meeting . Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pressured lower in Europe's morning, trades from 1.1072 down to 1.1038 * NY opens just above the low, bull pressure ensues though, nears Europe's high * EUR/JPY lift on upbeat risk help pair's lift further along, nears 200-DMA * Small pullback late in the day sees pair settle near 10-DMA * Daily techs remain indecisive, monthly techs lean bearish * Tight ranges might hold until ECB meeting on Thursday USD/JPY * USD/JPY rallied to new session highs after a NY morning pullback * JPY selling was broad-based & drove USD/JPY above hrly dn TL fm Fri high * Exp offers & dwindling bid after the fix left USD/JPY shy of Fri's 106.32 high * Pair now back by pre-Brexit levels on re-risking & Fed-BOJ divergence * Also seeing Fri.'s yen gains on Turkey reversed * 55-DMA now by Fri.'s 106.32 high. Close above eyes Jun 24's 106.87 high * GBP/JPY's recovery revived by SoftBank-ARM deal; 144.45 is key rsst * EUR/JPY shrugs off Fri.'s dip, eyes 118.36 Fri high * ECB meet Thur seen touching on QE eligibility expansion * ECJ seen ruling on EC's bank bail-in reg authority on Tuesday * BOJ easing & govt spending increase plans expected late month * Rumors of helicopter money plans post Bernanke-BOJ visit linger USD/CHF * Consolidation dominated CHF vs the EUR & USD to begin the week * EUR/CHF slide Fri on Turkish coup retraced after coup put down * Lingering concerns about the country, but not enough to lift CHF * Last week's highs capped by 100-DMA, last at 1.0943 * SNB still seen as a bidder below 1.08 if need be * USD/CHF's Thur's low hit the Cloud top & 61.8% of 0.9696-0.9895 * Rebounds since stuck below 200-DMA at 0.9850 GBP/USD * GBP/USD ends NY +0.5% by 1.3265, liquidity ebbed in NY aft after session high 1.3316 * GBP elicits support from M&A news & relatively hawkish Weale * Weale's hawkishness contrasts with dovish Vlieghe/Haldane * Japan's SoftBank buying ARM for GBP 24.3bn cash * EUR/GBP -0.23% to end NY 0.8350, BoE may elect to hold rates again in August * Some see pressure on ECB to tweak QE at Thurs ECB meet USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2931/62, Noram 1.2946/3023, Cl. 1.2945, NY "unch" * Brent crude & WTI -1.2/-1.35%, Alum -0.6%, copper +0.2%, gold -0.67% * AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9833, CAD/JPY +1.31%, 81.89, EUR/CAD -0.17%, 1.4335 * DXY -0.06% (losses in NY) US stocks +0.10/0.60% (S&P +0.2% in NY) * Cda Intl Secs decent but revealed US stock buying by Canadians * US NAHB idx ebbed to 59 [page:2417] Tue-US housing starts, bldg permits AUD/USD * Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning, slides from 0.7605 area * NY opens near 0.7590, pressure persists but downside limited * Lift in stocks & copper help slide stall near the 200-HMA * JPY weakness aids lift, AUD/JPY rises near 80.70, AUD/USD back near 0.7600 * Pair just below 0.7600 late, doji candle in place, suggests indecision NZD/USD * Limited action in NY, pair consolidates corrective bounce gains from Asia * Holds basically a 0.7090/20 range, dip near 0.7090 bought as NZD/JPY near 75.75 * Large doji candle forms on daily chart, suggest either a pause or bounce * Monthly chart is bearish, RSI diverges & long upper wick on monthly candle * Chance of pair testing 0.6900/50 area is upped LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm 18.4460, near session low 18.4250 * Pair offered into NorAm close, despite weak oil, as Turkish coup angst abates * Caution around risk remains as UST yields move lower, equities hold near flat * USD/BRL closes NorAM -0.7% near 3.26, GS sees rates steady * BCB Economists Poll sees lwr inflation higher growth in '16 * USD/CLP ends NorAm a touch below 650, Copper reverses early losses BoE's Weale: Assess evidence and vote accordingly We would not class the latest comments from Weale as hawkish, but they do not provide the kind of dovish steer given by Haldane and Vlieghe. Instead, Weale's last speech as MPC member is best classed as sitting on the fence with a conclusion of acting "in the same way" as on "the previous seventy-two occasions". The context for this is that Weale will assess the evidence and vote accordingly saying that his final vote will depend on updated forecasts by the BoE and thus he "cannot say now, either to you or to myself, how I will vote in two and a half weeks". This is a message that other BoE MPC members are likely to repeat over the coming weeks as they prepare a package of easing measures for the Aug 4 meeting. CHART OF THE DAY (GBP/JPY) * JPY broadly offered into fix, sends GBP/JPY to new session high of 141.29 * 61.8% of Fri-Sun slide at 141,14 breached; close above eyes 143.22 next * SoftBank/ARM deal a background positive, but more JP stimulus is key * BOJ seen upping QQE at July 28 meeting - chopper money rumors abound * JPY bears may be disappointed if stimuli prove more pedestrian 144.45 daily Kijun & 50% of Brexit drop key. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)