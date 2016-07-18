SYDNEY, July 19 (IFR) -
GBP/JPY M&A led surge set the tone
Market Briefs
* Global stocks outlook dims with risk aversion on the rise again
* US stocks hover near record highs, oil falls; TRY rebounds but local
stocks plummet
* US home builder sentiment dips (Jul 59 vs Rtrs f/c 60)
* Sterling boosted by Softbank bid and Weale's hawkish comments
* US Treasury sees FX markets in line with fundamentals, sees scope for G20
to consider fiscal policy in a more & comprehensive way
* EC's Dombrovski: Brexit vote means Capital Mkts unit needed more than ever
to help capital flow through EU
* BCB Poll: Economists cut Brazil 2017 inflation forecast to 5.3 pct from
5.4% pvs
Macro Themes in Play
* Western equity markets stall; credit, commodities mixed as all eyes turn
to USD; DXY at key inflection point (200 dma), completes roundtrip from March
Fed meeting; direction from here matters for other asset classes; as yet
unresolved
* Turkey injects measure of uncertainty as some military ranks purged; long
term outlook and relationships (NATO) uncertain; Istanbul -7%
* Nikkei, USDJPY feedback loop push prices higher before BOJ, US investors
see H&S bottom in EWJ; EUR continues sideways churn; GBP grinds higher, follows
improvement in UK banking and property equity sectors
* AUD, CAD reclaim some Friday losses, still feel toppy
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* No Significant Data
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 01:30 AU RBA to release the minutes of its July monetary policy meeting
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Pressured lower in Europe's morning, trades from 1.1072 down to 1.1038
* NY opens just above the low, bull pressure ensues though, nears Europe's
high
* EUR/JPY lift on upbeat risk help pair's lift further along, nears 200-DMA
* Small pullback late in the day sees pair settle near 10-DMA
* Daily techs remain indecisive, monthly techs lean bearish
* Tight ranges might hold until ECB meeting on Thursday
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY rallied to new session highs after a NY morning pullback
* JPY selling was broad-based & drove USD/JPY above hrly dn TL fm Fri high
* Exp offers & dwindling bid after the fix left USD/JPY shy of Fri's 106.32
high
* Pair now back by pre-Brexit levels on re-risking & Fed-BOJ divergence
* Also seeing Fri.'s yen gains on Turkey reversed
* 55-DMA now by Fri.'s 106.32 high. Close above eyes Jun 24's 106.87 high
* GBP/JPY's recovery revived by SoftBank-ARM deal; 144.45 is key rsst
* EUR/JPY shrugs off Fri.'s dip, eyes 118.36 Fri high
* ECB meet Thur seen touching on QE eligibility expansion
* ECJ seen ruling on EC's bank bail-in reg authority on Tuesday
* BOJ easing & govt spending increase plans expected late month
* Rumors of helicopter money plans post Bernanke-BOJ visit linger
USD/CHF
* Consolidation dominated CHF vs the EUR & USD to begin the week
* EUR/CHF slide Fri on Turkish coup retraced after coup put down
* Lingering concerns about the country, but not enough to lift CHF
* Last week's highs capped by 100-DMA, last at 1.0943
* SNB still seen as a bidder below 1.08 if need be
* USD/CHF's Thur's low hit the Cloud top & 61.8% of 0.9696-0.9895
* Rebounds since stuck below 200-DMA at 0.9850
GBP/USD
* GBP/USD ends NY +0.5% by 1.3265, liquidity ebbed in NY aft after session
high 1.3316
* GBP elicits support from M&A news & relatively hawkish Weale
* Weale's hawkishness contrasts with dovish Vlieghe/Haldane
* Japan's SoftBank buying ARM for GBP 24.3bn cash
* EUR/GBP -0.23% to end NY 0.8350, BoE may elect to hold rates again in
August
* Some see pressure on ECB to tweak QE at Thurs ECB meet
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2931/62, Noram 1.2946/3023, Cl. 1.2945, NY "unch"
* Brent crude & WTI -1.2/-1.35%, Alum -0.6%, copper +0.2%, gold -0.67%
* AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9833, CAD/JPY +1.31%, 81.89, EUR/CAD -0.17%, 1.4335
* DXY -0.06% (losses in NY) US stocks +0.10/0.60% (S&P +0.2% in NY)
* Cda Intl Secs decent but revealed US stock buying by Canadians
* US NAHB idx ebbed to 59 [page:2417] Tue-US housing starts, bldg permits
AUD/USD
* Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning, slides from 0.7605 area
* NY opens near 0.7590, pressure persists but downside limited
* Lift in stocks & copper help slide stall near the 200-HMA
* JPY weakness aids lift, AUD/JPY rises near 80.70, AUD/USD back near 0.7600
* Pair just below 0.7600 late, doji candle in place, suggests indecision
NZD/USD
* Limited action in NY, pair consolidates corrective bounce gains from Asia
* Holds basically a 0.7090/20 range, dip near 0.7090 bought as NZD/JPY near
75.75
* Large doji candle forms on daily chart, suggest either a pause or bounce
* Monthly chart is bearish, RSI diverges & long upper wick on monthly candle
* Chance of pair testing 0.6900/50 area is upped
LATAM
* USD/MXN ends NorAm 18.4460, near session low 18.4250
* Pair offered into NorAm close, despite weak oil, as Turkish coup angst
abates
* Caution around risk remains as UST yields move lower, equities hold near
flat
* USD/BRL closes NorAM -0.7% near 3.26, GS sees rates steady
* BCB Economists Poll sees lwr inflation higher growth in '16
* USD/CLP ends NorAm a touch below 650, Copper reverses early losses
BoE's Weale: Assess evidence and vote accordingly
We would not class the latest comments from Weale as hawkish, but they do not
provide the kind of dovish steer given by Haldane and Vlieghe. Instead, Weale's
last speech as MPC member is best classed as sitting on the fence with a
conclusion of acting "in the same way" as on "the previous seventy-two
occasions". The context for this is that Weale will assess the evidence and vote
accordingly saying that his final vote will depend on updated forecasts by the
BoE and thus he "cannot say now, either to you or to myself, how I will vote in
two and a half weeks". This is a message that other BoE MPC members are likely
to repeat over the coming weeks as they prepare a package of easing measures for
the Aug 4 meeting.
CHART OF THE DAY (GBP/JPY)
* JPY broadly offered into fix, sends GBP/JPY to new session high of 141.29
* 61.8% of Fri-Sun slide at 141,14 breached; close above eyes 143.22 next
* SoftBank/ARM deal a background positive, but more JP stimulus is key
* BOJ seen upping QQE at July 28 meeting - chopper money rumors abound
* JPY bears may be disappointed if stimuli prove more pedestrian
144.45 daily Kijun & 50% of Brexit drop key.
(Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)