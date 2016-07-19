SYDNEY, July 20 (IFR) - USD shines through Turkey turmoil and global gloom Market Briefs * U.S. June housing data beats forecasts slightly * US June housing starts 1.189 mln vs f/c 1.170 mln), May 1.135 mln * US housing permits 1.153 mln f/c 1.150 mln, May 1.136 mln * Brexit uncertainty prompts IMF to cut global growth forecasts again * China growing, but at only half official estimates-SMI survey * After failed coup, Turkey's c.bank cuts rates again, 25 bps as f/c * Turkish c.bank says to stick to tight policy after cutting rates again * Erdogan targets more than 50,000 in purge after failed Turkish coup * Turkey's lira tumbles after report on dismissal of all university deans * Britain will not start EU divorce this year, government lawyer says Macro Themes in Play * USD higher, DXY breaks out after data from Europe and US seen in stark relief; German ZEW collapses back to 2012 lows, US Housing Starts beat shows domestic economy stable at a minimum; economic divergence theme of the day * Commodities roll over on dollar move, CRB near primary uptrend support, memories of 2015 negative feedback loop; EM lower but unlikely to fall apart yet with possible ECB/BOJ/BOE policy moves on deck * Purge in Turkey expands, pressures EUR; teachers, college deans next target; second Turkish bond deal canceled; CHF, JPY get safehaven bid * GBP down hard, UK CPI beat no effect, was measured before Brexit; market fears ZEW a preview of what to come; CAD down with oil; damage done in AUD, NZD before NorAm session, drift off lows Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events . Currency Summaries EUR/USD * 200-HMA caps meager rallies in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1060 * Bear pressure early on as USD sees broad based bid, sharp drop ensues * Fall pauses briefly near July 15 low, once slide resumes par goes on to hit 1.1000 * USD bid fades, little bounce seen as JPY bid emerges & pushes EUR/JPY near 116.55 * EUR/USD hovers just above day's low late in the day * Techs bearish, might keep pair heavy but ECB due, short covering might take hold USD/JPY * JPY broadly firmer after USD/JPY's post-US Housing Starts rally faded * USD/JPY ran small stops above 55-DMA at 106.34 to peak at 106.53 * Gains were always going to be harder as June 24 high was approached * USD Index cleared range resistance today as Fed-hike talk resurfaces * More of a risk-off session for Europe left EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY wobbling * SoftBank-Arm flows seen done and more of a one-off anyway * AUD/JPY softer on RBA, CRB, EM & tech considerations * Some risk BOJ/MOF stimuli will be a sell come month-end USD/CHF * EUR/CHF a non-event Tues, with a 2-tic breach of Fri's 1.0840 low * ECJ ruling on bank bail-ins & EC response not big risk-off events so far * German ZEW flopped below 50; Swiss ZEW out Wednesday * USD/CHF lifted through last 3 days' highs & 200-DMA on US data beat * Thur's low caromed off the Cloud top & 50% of the July 5-13 rise * 0.9895 post-Brexit peak is the nearby hurdle * Swiss June Trade data are out Thur; ECB that day eyed for QE tweaks GBP/USD * GBP/USD stops tripped on way through 1.3200 in Europes AM * Pair had rallied in wake of Softbank/ARM deal & hawkish Weale comments * UK CPI beat holds little sway, mkt focus on large ZEW econ sent miss * GBP/JPY rally tired traders book profits down to 138.75 by NY close, BOJ in focus * EUR/GBP rallies on profit taking, traders see UK econ to converge to EZ post-Brexit * Large 1.3100 (1.3bn) & 1.3200 expiries (1.2bn) Wed likely keep GBP/USD nearby USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2940/3026, Noram 1.3011/3053, Cl. 1.2921, NY +7 pips * Brent crude -0.55% WTI -1.35%, Alum -0.3%, copper +0.9%, gold +0.25% * AUD/CAD -0.55%, 0.9770, CAD/JPY -0.73%, 81.42, EUR/CAD "unch" 1.4335 * DXY +0.53% (+0.3% in NY) US stocks -0.45/+0.01% (S&P "unch" in NY) * US housing starts & bldg permits were close to f/c [page:2417] * Oil prices off supply glut Wed- EIA weekly oil data AUD/USD * Europe adds to Asia losses, sharp drop below 0.7500 seen, NY opens just below 0.7500 * Bear pressure persists in NY as USD is firm early on, new s-t low of 0.7476 hit * USD bid fades & gains erode, AUD/USD nears 0.7510, sits near 0.7500 late * Daily techs bearish, RSI biased down; 10, 21 &1--DMAs pierced as is daily cloud top * Tighter AU-US spreads to weigh, no major data to drive overnight, choppy trade likely NZD/USD * Pair consolidates Asia's losses in Europe & NY session, NY opens near 0.7040 * Early dip toward 0.7015 early on broad USD bid, losses fade as USD turns lower * Fairly sharp rally near 0.7060 as some profit taking kicks in, near 0.7045 late * Techs grow bearish, RSIs biased down & inverted hammer on monthly chart grows * No major data to drive overnight so general risk theme likely to give cues LATAM * USD/MXN rise extends to session high 18.6365 before pulling back to 18.56 * Cont'd instability in Turkey, weak oil & reduced glbl econ outlook lifts USD * Res 18.65/6527 Jul 8 high 38.2% Fib, support 10-DMA 18.5189 * USD/BRL higher to 3.2680 lags broader risk declines, BCB exp'd to hold Wed * Brazil c.bank can bridge markets-forecasts divide * USD/CLP ends NorAm 651.30, -0.57%, copper +1% slows USD ascent BOJ easing on July 29 expected; maybe too much There is strong consensus in the markets that the BOJ will ease again in some form at their July 28-29 meeting in concert with the MOF rolling out another Y10tln or so of extra spending and fresh JGB issuance for the BOJ to sop up with QQE. Those moves would go hand-in-glove and are the mostly widely expected, along with added ETF purchases, according to a Citibank survey released today. But moving rates further into negative territory with some kind of offset for banks is much more of a long shot, particularly now that USD/JPY has recovered from 99 to 106+ post-Brexit. Bernanke's recent BOJ visit is lifting hopes for helicopter (outside) money, but the market is probably getting ahead of itself on that score and also the ability of the BOJ to engineer reflation. That may leave JPY shorts at risk at month-end if the recent slide persists. CHART OF THE DAY (DXY) USD bulls have been patient since June 24 as a long period of consolidation took hold. Their patience has paid-off. Today sees consolidation ending as the DXY leaps off of the 200-DMA and climbs towards the weekly ichimoku cloud top. Daily and weekly RSIs are biased up with room to run, so further gains are likely. The USD's yield advantage helps give the index a lift as well as spreads between the US and the likes of Germany and Japan holding near recent wides. The DXY has cleared the March 16 high. Now there is little resistance to stop bulls until the 98.40/60 area. The March 2 and 10 daily highs sit there as does the 76.4 Fib of 100.51-91.92. A run to that zone should see good profit taking offers and the rally might then fizzle out. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)