SYDNEY, July 21 (IFR) - Market Briefs * TRY hit as S&P cuts Turkey FX ratings to BB/B, outlook negative; heightened unpredictability may constrain inflows * EZ consumer confidence falls in July after Brexit vote, -7.9 vs -8 Rtrs f/c -7.3 pvs * Spain's budget watchdog: '16 deficit outlook has worsened, Madrid already facing sanction on '15 deficit miss * BoE: No clear evidence of sharp Brexit hit yet, GBP rallies on doubts about scale of Aug stimulus * BoE's Forbes: There is a valid case to ease monetary policy to support demand * Oil prices rise after U.S. crude inventory drawdown * USD hits 4-mos high as peers dip on easing expectations, ECB likely to show dovish bias * Japan stimulus seen at Y20tln (double expectations) according to sources - Kyodo * Reuters Poll: ECB to hold rates/QE steady on July 21, announce QE extension by YE '16, may also buy bonds w/yield below depo rate * Reuters Poll: BoE to restart QE, most likely in Aug; c.bank to cut rates 0.25% to 0.25% Macro Themes in Play * Stocks, USDJPY up again on talk of JPY 20 trln stimulus, double previous estimates; Nikkei leads, Dow up for 9th straight day; broad USD strength, commodity weakness and Turkey meltdown all but ignored as markets focus on next central bank handout * US equity volume crashes to lowest of year despite price move to record high, divergence a warning; market up almost 10% since Brexit vote but macros walk away * Purges continue in Ankara, S&P lowers to junk, TRY to all time low * GBP higher, BOE agents report shows no collapse in activity or confidence; UK jobs data better than expected; banking and property equity sectors have big day * Hedgies add to EUR shorts, bet on political unraveling of status quo across continent; AUD, CAD, EM lower with commodities * CRB at 2 month lows on higher USD but holds first look at trend support; oil bounces off bottom of range on storage stats Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:00 JP Reuters Tankan DI Jul 3-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 21:00 NZ RBNZ update on economic assessment Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bids into June 27 low stem slide in Europe's morning, lift sees NY open near 1.1010 * Bear pressure applied as USD goes broadly bid, nears 1.0990 but slide stalls * JPY weakness lifts EUR/JPY above 117.60, EUR/USD bounces to 1.1030 * Large 1.1000 option expiries for today & tomorrow remain magnetic & rally fades * Pair slips and holds basically 1.1005/10 for remain of NY session * Techs deepen bear bias ahead of tomorrow's ECB meeting USD/JPY * USD/JPY cleared the June 24 Brexit day high at 106.87 & 106.72 200-WMA * Impetus was Kyodo story of JP stimulus to be Y20tln+ * If true, stimulus would be about double prior expectations * If story pans out, extra spending would be spread out into '17 & beyond * Zaito loans would also be increased by Y6tln according to Kyodo sources * Stimulus & BOJ easing are seen as only short-lived JPY negatives * Rebounding USD-JPY yield spreads on US data beats lend support * JPY weaker on the crosses as well, but no new major ground broken USD/CHF * USD/CHF got small stops above 0.9900 only to dive to 0.9651 by 200-DMA * Prices recovering toward the NA close, averting a sub-200-DMA close * Still a long shadow on Candle as May high & 61.8% of '16 range are neared * Another uneventful EUR/CHF session in the mid to upper 1.0800s * SNB remains a deterrent to pushes below 1.08 * June Swiss Trade data are out Thurs, but ECB QE plans more important GBP/USD * GBP/USD rallied to threaten 1.32 in early NY on relief at post-Brexit survey for BoE * BoE regional agents' report: 'no clear evidence' of sharp Brexit hit yet * UK unemployment rate hit lowest since 2005 in run-up to EU vote * EUR/GBP fell half-a-penny to 0.8340 on BoE survey relief for GBP, ends NY 0.8365 * EUR dips ahead of ECB Thurs as ECB may hint at extending QE & makeup of purchases USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3014/72, Noram 1.3026/97, Cl. 1.3057, NY "unch" * Brent crude +0.85% WTI +0.65%, Alum -1.3%, copper -0.7%, gold -1.05% * AUD/CAD +0.05%, 0.9760, CAD/JPY +0.36%, 81.80, EUR/CAD +0.17% 1.4371 * DXY +0.11% (gains in NY) US stocks +0.3/+1.15% (S&P +0.25% in NY) * Oil prices up-EIA wkly 2.3mn bbl inv draw gas +0.9mn * Thur Cda wholesale trade, claims, LI, Philly Fed etc. [page:2417] AUD/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7490, bear pressure early * Broad based USD bid leads to new s-t low being set, 0.7462 hit * Rebound in commodity & equity markets help buoy risk, AUD/USD lifts * Nears 0.7495, USD gets another boost up, AUD/USD nears 0.7475 late * No OZ data to drive, RBNZ econ assessment might impact via AUD/NZD * Techs grow more bearish, RSIs biased down, pair below 100-DMA & cloud top NZD/USD * Limited action in Europe & NY session but light bear pressure applied * Slips from 0.7068 high in Europe, NY opens near 0.7030 * Tests support in 0.7010/20 zone early before bouncing near 0.7045 * Broad USD bid pushes pair lower again, near day's low late in the day * Market now awaits RBNZ econ assessment, dovish rhetoric expected * Techs remain bearish, RSIs biased down, inverted hammer on monthly chart LATAM * USD/MXN finds offers just above 18.6350, ahead of Tues 18.6365 high, ends NY 18.60 * Pair rallied as EMs react to Hilsenrath higher rate piece (WSJ)/S&P d-grade of Turkey * USD/BRL +0.25% to 3.2561 as broad EM space reacts to Turkish angst * BCB exp'd on hold, though rates f/c lower by YE '16 as inflation abates, growth recovers * USD/CLP ends flat near 362, off early NY low by 650 as copper losses halved Seeking ECB hints on how it will adjust QE parameters The main focus on the ECB policy outlook as the c.bank meets Thursday is how it will improve the implementation of existing policies as opposed to delivering further stimulus. At the top of the list is tackling the scarcity issue and the June minutes revealed the GC was aware of this debate in financial markets. We don't expect any formal announcements until September but Draghi could give a hint during the Q&A on Thursday of the various options being looked at. What came out of the June discussion was a view that purchase volume and associated money created were more important than the composition of assets. Other technical elements of the PSPP the ECB may decide to adjust include 1) cutting the deposit rate from the current -0.40%; 2) relaxing the deposit rate restriction for shorter dated bonds; 3) adjusting the 33% issue limit. Full comment .