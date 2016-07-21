SYDNEY, July 22 (IFR) - Market Briefs * BOJ's Kuroda apparently rules out "helicopter money"-BBC * But Kuroda's "Helicopter money" comments were made mid-June-BBC * ECB keeps door open to easing after holding rates steady * Strong U.S. home sales, low layoffs highlight economy's strength * U.S. June existing home sales rise to 5.57 mln vs f/c 5.48 mln * U.S. jobless claims fall unexpectedly to 253k vs f/c 265k in NFP survey week * U.S. Philly Fed unexpectedly contracts but new orders highest since March * Brazil mid-month inflation above f/c, underscores BCB reluctance to cut * Draghi ready, willing, able to act, wants more data * ECB's Draghi says public backstop for NPL market possible * Draghi: bank equity prices of some significance for policymakers * South African central bank holds rates, as f/c, amid growth concerns Macro Themes in Play * Stocks fade, Dow down for first day in ten after ECB holds steady and BOJ helicopter money downplayed; expectations of quick central bank policy response behind recent market surge, rally vulnerable as volume collapses * EUR slips, case for stronger dollar boosted by ECB view that risks in Euroland tilted down; conversely US Jobless Claims, Home Sales and Leading Indicators all beat; US rates firm, Sep Fed rate hike chance improves to 1-in-5 * USDJPY never recovers from Kuroda/helicopter money story but holds 200 hma support: GBP nowhere despite softer Retail Sales, Brexit trade takes a day off; USDCHF consolidating above 200 dma * Commodities down for fifth day on prospect of higher USD, CRB breaks uptrend support, oil looks again at bottom of recent range; impact on CAD, EM only modest so far, bulls hang on hopes for stimulus; AUD small higher with copper Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 2549.1b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -306.8b-prev * 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Jul 48.1-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * --:-- CN Finance and central bank deputies meeting (to July 23) Chengdu, China. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, trades from 1.1047 toward 1.1010 into NY's open * Pair near opening levels into ECB and Draghi presser, lifts early in Draghi talk * Bears get nothing new from Draghi & cover, sharp lift to 1.1060, two tries up there fail * Draghi then notes public backstop would be a useful measure for the banking system * EUR/USD tumbles down to 1.0980, matches July 20 low, levels holds & pair bounces * Sits near 1.1020 late to end the day nearly flat, big doji forms, suggests indecision USD/JPY * 107.50 barriers couldn't be cleared on Kyodo story of Y20tln fiscal stimulus * Plunged on Kuroda: No need & no possibility of helicopter money - BBC * Retraced 50% of O/N dive after Kuroda interview found to be pre-Brexit * Low at 105.41 into NY open then got help from decent US data * But Tsy yields, stocks & USD/JPY slumped again into the afternoon * Japanese exporter offers seen 107.50. 107.73 is the key daily Cloud top * 200-HMA rising toward today's low, making the low even more pivotal * Big black daily Candle falling out of the Cloud cover looks ominous * EUR/JPY fell from 118.44 to 116.15. Draghi left everything for Sep meet * GBP/JPY heavy with JPY rebound & soft UK RS, but held Wed's low USD/CHF * USD/CHF shorts caught by 0.4% rally off 0.9844 low: FINMA probe cited * Squeeze only got 3 tics past Wed's 0.9905 high, then reverted to 200-DMA * Swiss authorities (FINMA) chide on lax money laundering controls * Banks linked to the scandal rocked Malaysian State Fund cited * FINMA in May found priv-bk BSI in breach of laundering regs * USD bid after Existing Home Sales beat f/c, but risk & Tsy ylds then slipped * EUR/CHF spiked up w the Ldn open; Swiss Trade data weak on Exp & Imp * ECB pushed any poilicy tweaks off to Sep meeting GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved off early European high by 1.3270 after UK ret sales missed * UK ret sales -0.9% v -0.6% Rtrs f/c, worst fall in 6 months * ONS says no firms reported impact from EU referendum, pair dips to 1.3157 * Daily pivot support by 1.3167, GBP/USD rallies to 1.3205 by NorAm close * EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8342 +0.1%, ECB keeps rate steady, no hints at QE amendments USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3038/77, Noram 1.3023/92, Cl. 1.3090, NY +26 pips * Brent crude -2.2%, WTI -2.35%, Alum -1.5%, copper +0.2%, gold +1.15% * AUD/CAD +0.37%, 0.9798, CAD/JPY -1.25%, 80.84, EUR/CAD +0.27% 1.4420 * DXY -0.23% (-0.06% in NY) US stocks -0.66/-0.56% (S&P -0.6% NY) * Oil prices down on growing supply glut * Fri Cda CPI & retail sales; US Markit Mfg PMI flash [page:2417] AUD/USD * Limited action in NY session as pair buffeted by falling USD & falling AUD/JPY * Pair holds to basically 0.7475/0.7510 range for NY, USD slips pushes pair near 0.7510 * Stock slide & JPY strength sour risk a bit, send pair near 0.7475/80 late in the day * Daily techs send mixed signals. doji candle forms but RSI diverges on new low * Holds below daily cloud top & bearishly aligned 10 & 21-DMA favors bear overall * No major data in Asia or the US to drive so choppy session may be coming NZD/USD * Pair sees similar action in NY to its antipodean cousin AUD * NY ranges held to basically 0.6965/00, gains limited as NZD/JPY sinks near 73.80 * Daily cloud top helps to limit pair's downside in NY * Drop in equities & JPY strength help pair to hold nearer to day's low late in the day * Techs are bearish, RSIs deepen bear bias & pair holds below the 55-DMA * 0.6895/0.6915 area is good support, a break opens the door to sub-0.6800 levels LATAM * USD/MXN bid into NY close, set to end session by 18.63 -0.25% * Pair traded 18.6902-18.5380 as weak oil & Kuroda kibosh on helo money dominate * EM/risk slightly better but remain weak, glbl growth, Turkey & Brexit adds weight * USD/BRL diverged from broad LatAm trend ends NY +0.6% at 3.2800 * BCB held rates steady, some see August cut despite today's higher mid-month infl * USD/CLP ends NY near 'unched' at 651, copper up 0.2% ECB: soft signal toward Sept, new data key If there is going to be a strong chance of a change in ECB policy or implementation then it will be in September. This seems to be the conclusion from Draghi's focus on new information including staff projections when the ECB will be better able to "reassess macroeconomic conditions". Action is never assured, but the ECB has tended to make adjustments six months after a major change, and the last major policy action was in March. In September, the ECB is likely to extend QE by a further six months as well as look at a range of options to improve implementation and deal with the scarcity issue especially for Bunds. The ECB felt no urgency to signal anything more than just a soft message focusing on new information. The lack of any need to hurry things is supported by financial markets which have calmed down after the initial volatility following the UK Brexit referendum. Full comment (Full Story)