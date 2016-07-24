SYDNEY, July 25 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash 52.9 v 51.6 Rtrs f/c, 51.3 pvs, Emp Idx 53.4 v 52.3 in Jun highest since Jul '15 * Canada June inflation tame (1.5% v 1.4% Rtrs f/c, 1.5% pvs), central bank seen on sidelines * Euro ends NY near session low after news of attack in Munich shopping center * Bavarian broadcaster BR: 6 dead many injured in Munich shooting in shopping center * Stocks dip on soft earnings, GBP tumbles as poor U.K. PMI data stokes recession worries * CAD dips as oil prices on track for weekly decline on supply concerns Macro Themes in Play * Dollar up, US data beats over the week push economic/policy divergence theme; US PMI at 9 month highs, UK flash PMI crashes; DXY best weekly close since February * Market starting to price possibility of Fed rate hikes into front end; Sep meeting still a longshot but improves to 1-in-5 * Commodity market rolls over on dollar strength; oil, CRB trade at 2 month lows; CAD breaks badly despite better Retail Sales and CPI, serves up warning for global macro; CAD led equity market turns in Sep, Nov and Jan 2015 * GBP never recovers from PMI numbers; EUR at weakest in almost five months, hedgies pressing shorts, bet on political upsets across continent amidst backdrop of increased violence; CHF gains on cross for same reason * USDJPY sideways in NorAm, risk for pair is expectations too high next week; AUD down after Aus short rates breaks to record low, 2yr note 1.51%, copper fails (again) on breakout attempt Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Exports YY Jun f/c -11.6%, -11.30%-prev * 23:50 JP Imports YY Jun f/c -19.7%, -13.80%-prev * 23:50 JP Trade Bal Total Yen Jun f/c 494.8b, -40.7b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * --:-- CN Finance and central bank deputies meeting (to July 23) Chengdu, China. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe's rally stalls short of the 10-DMA, slides sees NY open near 1.1015 * Small lift early, fades quickly & slide ensues, support near 1.1005/10 tested * Sharp dive takes hold into NY fix, 1.0970/80 support breaks, little bounce seen * Further losses take hold on reports of shootings in Munich, 1.0950 neared * Pair hovers just above day's low late in the session * Techs grow bearish, RSIs deepen bear bias & 10.21 & 200-DMAs limit topside * June 24 low in play, if breaks bears target Feb & March lows (1.0812/20) USD/JPY * USD/JPY choppy intraday, slipping into NorAm, then squeezed pre-Fix * US Markit PMI beat, but US yields & USD didn't react as expected * Strong USD fixing demand got USD/JPY to its 106.40 high * Offers seen at 106.40-50. Daily Cloud base falls to 106.49 on Monday * Talk BOJ will cut '17 & '18 CPI f/c - part of ongoing reality check * Focus is on FOMC & BOJ July 27/29. GPIF yr-end results also on 29th * Upped QQE w grab bag of MOF fiscal stimulus most likely outcome * GPIF FX hedging & adherence to asset allocations eyed * JPY strong on the crosses, but trading fairly subdued * EUR/JPY a steady loser; weighed down slightly more by Munich attack * Japan June Trade data out Sunday, tumbling exports the focus USD/CHF * EUR/CHF fell back toward July's lows & the expected SNB bid by 1.0800 * Attack in Munich added to the weight on the cross in NY afternoon * EUR/USD slide also juiced by EUR-heavy DXY's rally into fix * US data beats persisted w Markit PMI lifting USD/CHF * The news pushed USD/CHF back above 200-DMA its been homing to * Upper Bolli's in fresh fall, but uptrend propped by Tenkan at 0.9836 * Light Swiss & US data weeks ahead; SNB H1 report is out Friday * Market focus is on FOMC & BOJ on July 27/29 GBP/USD * Cable rallied to session high 1.3292 ahead of UK Mfg/Svcs PMI's * Both missed Rtrs f/c Svcs particularly hard biggest svcs drop on record * Pair descends to 1.3079 low in NY, near Jul/19/20 lows 1.3075/65, ends NY 1.3100 * Below 1.3065 pair eyes 1.2798 the post-Brexit vote low on July 6 * Resistance now 100-HMA 1.3181 and 200-HMA 1.3222 * EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8375 +0.4%, BoE exp'd to cut Aug 4, while ECB remains on hold USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3074/3139, Noram 1.3055/3185, Cl. 1.3147, NY +35 pips * Brent crude -1.1%, WTI -1.2%, Alum +0.5%, copper -1,1%, gold -0.6% * AUD/CAD +0.05%, 0.9811, CAD/JPY -0.25%, 80.69, EUR/CAD -0.17% 1.4404 * DXY +0.49% (+0.35% in NY) US stocks +0.2/0.55% (S&P +0.3%) * Oil prices down- Rig count up US to export * Mon- Light Noram data; Market focus FOMC, Cda GDP Friday [page:2417] AUD/USD * Pair lingers below 21-DMA in Europe's morning, sight dip sees NY open near 0.7475 * NY tests 21-DMA as well but fails to break, slide ensues, Asia's low neared * Slide accelerates as USD goes bid around fixing, sharp drop to 0.7443 * USD bid fades, pair lifts from low & sits near 0.7460 late in the day * Oz Q2 CPI & Fed meeting the big risks next week * Techs up bear sentiment, RSIs biased down & pair holds below 10, 21 & 100-DMAs NZD/USD * Europe applies bear pressure, pair slides from 0.7017 high, NY opens near 0.6985 * Daily cloud top helps limit downside, NY holds to tight range, hovers around 0.6990 * Early USD bid loses steam and longs lighten up, allows NZD/USD to lift * Pair rallies above 0.7000 late to leave pair near flat for the day * Techs lean bearish, RSIs biased down & inverted hammer on monthly candle * June NZ trade data & Fed meeting are key risks next week LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm near flat 18.5900, pair trades in 18.5580-18.6385 range * Mex half-month headline inflation rises a touch core dips a bit as oil prices fall * USD data continues to beat f/c, diverging from weaker glbl econ outlook * USD/BRL +0.22% ends NY by 3.28, BCB does 20k reverse swap aids USD lift * Commodities weak across the board weighed on by rising USD * USD/CLP ends NY at 650.70 -0.05%, holds steady despite 1% drop in copper Japan's GPIF July 29 announcement likely to favor stimulus Most of the JPY trading focus lately has been on possible BOJ easing maneuvers at their key July 29 policy meeting, in relationship to touted fiscal expansion plans by the MOF around the same time, but the GPIF's delayed FY '15-'16 results out that same day may bias the BOJ and MOF toward more stimulus. GPIF's '14-'15 shift out of JGBs and more into local and foreign stocks (now 25% each), as well as foreign bonds (15%) has gone badly over the last year. Japanese stocks and USD/JPY have tumbled to pre-reallocation levels, while the new 35% JGB allocation vs 60% prior sharply reduced gains from massive JGB price gains amid QQEs. GPIF FX hedging amid losses and the Abe government's long-term fiscal shortfall via those losses may well motivate the MOF and BOJ. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/29RWj9M