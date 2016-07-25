SYDNEY, July 26 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Oil falls on oversupply, demand concerns; U.S. crude hits 3-month low * Sanders supporters boo as he urges them to elect Clinton U.S. president * NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign central banks total $185 million in latest week * NY Fed: FX swaps with BOJ totaled $180 mln in latest week * Turkey detains 42 journalists in crackdown as Europe sounds alarm * Brazil's Meirelles says spending cap key to avoid tax hikes * US companies hoarding cash in Q3: survey - IFR * Mixed messages on FX volumes from UK and US central bank surveys * Russian cenbank seen holding rates as inflation worries resurface * Mexico May retail sales +8.6% y/y vs fcast 6.10%, previous 10.60% * Brazil 2016 inflation outlook falls to 7.21 pct -cenbank poll Macro Themes in Play * Markets mixed/softer, reality check ahead of Friday BOJ; expectations high but bulls get nervous as commodity markets crumble; divergence between equity and commodities problematic but likely not an issue until end of week * USDJPY grinds lower with stocks, confidence in BOJ not high, traders remember January rate cut debacle, blip up on unconfirmed Nikkei story of JPY 6 Trln stimulus fades quickly * EUR, GBP sideways, small upward drift after CFTC show spec short build; CHF stays firm as Euro bank stocks drop * CAD follow through on Friday's break after oil trades lowest since April, Street piles in to long USDCAD trade; EM modestly weaker Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Trade - Imports Jun 4.22b-prev * 22:45 NZ Trade Balance Jun f/c 125.0m, 358.0m-prev * 22:45 NZ Trade Balance YY Jun f/c -3.30b, -3.63b-prev * 22:45 NZ Trade - Exports Jun 4.57b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No significant events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR sideways drift in NorAm, quiet * Bounce off lows weak despite largest spec short position in 6 months * Short term players comfortable short below 1.1050-60 * Hedgies grow longer-term bearish, see upset in political status quo coming USD/JPY * Mkts taking a cautious tack into FOMC & BOJ meetings later this week * Possible Fed tightening & doubts that BOJ easing can hurt yen more factors * Stocks & commodities sold despite flat-down DXY; gave haven yen a lift * USD/JPY NY slide briefly interrupted by BBH/NEN fiscal stimulus HL * Story hasn't hit Nikkei wire to our knowledge & JPY made new highs * USD/JPY below 200-HMA for 1st time since July 11; daily Tenkan 105.70 * Break & close below Tenkan would reinforce the Cloud cover rejection * Abe Cabinet shuffle seen keeping Suga & Aso - Nikkei * JBIC to give Y200bln USD loans to banks in infrastructure biz - Nikkei * CAD/JPY broke 38.2% Fibo & Kijun support amid CRB's slide * Scant JP econ news until Fri, the day of BOJ & GPIF announcements * Abe govt's fiscal plan announcement seen next week USD/CHF * Fall in Swiss sight deposits prompted a CHF rise into London * EUR/CHF only fell to 1.0818, by 38.2% of post-Brexit rally at 1.0820 * Kijun is at 1.0816. SNB & retail have been the main bids below 1.0800 * Expect them to resume buying if prices fall below there again * Lack of US news before FOMC left USD/CHF at the low end of Fri's range * Pair's post-Brexit uptrend has stalled but has yet to roll over below Tenkan GBP/USD * GBP/USD drifted off European high by 1.3165 after lower UK CBI trends- orders * Pair moved to NorAm low 1.3095 before rallying to 1.3130 by NY close * Lower UK rate outlook, 25bp cut exp'd Aug 4, supports further GBP losses * Depth of short positions will put brakes on possible downside * Support has held in by 1.3059 61.8% Fib of 1.2798-1.3481 post-Brexit rise * EUR/BP ends NY 'unched' by 0.8370, broader USD bid focused on EM USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3125/74, Noram 1.3164/3243, Cl. 1.3224, NY +60 pips * Brent crude -2.1%, WTI -2.5%, Alum unch, copper -0.5%, gold -0.45% * AUD/CAD +0.84%, 0.9867, CAD/JPY -1.1%, 79.98, EUR/CAD +0.88% 1.4535 * DXY -0.21% (-0.08% NY) S&P -0.45% (-0.35% in NY) US/CA 2yr spr 15.7 * Stocks lower-energy co.s & miners, soft commodity complex * Tue- US data data deluge, np Cda data 'til Friday May GDP [page:2417] AUD/USD * AUD/USD opened NY 0.7487, NY range 0.7455/88, O/N range 0.7457/91 * AUD was bid O/N on AUD/NZD flows in Asia, closed NY +0.2% 1.0672 * The DXY eased in NY, -0.21% (-0.08% NY) S&P -0.45% (-0.35% in NY) * Stocks lower-energy co.s & miners, soft commodity complex * Despite that Oz held its own, AUD/CAD stops, close 0.9867, +0.84% * Tues- Light data but Wed Oz CPI due as well as China ind profits NZD/USD * NZD/USD opened NY 0.6992, traded 0.6974/97, closed @95 (O/N 0.6955/7015) * Kiwi suffered general sell off in commodity ccys & the commodity complex * Milk closed +1.5% but petroleum products, base & precious metals fell * AUD/NZD buying in last night's Asian session undermined "the bird" * AUD/NZD closed +0.2% 1.0672, the DXY eased in NY, -0.21% (-0.08 NY) * Tue- New Zealand imports, exports & trade balance due [page:2417] LATAM * USD/MXN opened NorAm 18.5950, moved steadily higher on the day * Oil weak -2.3% at NY close, US hike odds ltr in yr improve & tight US election lift USD * Liquidity light ahead of Fed Wed, then BoJ; Nikkei says Japan to double stimulus * USD/BRL +1%, ends NY 3.2860, BCB sell 10k out of 20k reverse swaps * Brazil's Meirelles says spending cap key to avoid tax hikes * USD/CLP +1.28% copper fell 0.42%, US election and Fed hike hope weigh on CLP Fed-Unresolved debate between doves and hawks We will have to wait until the September FOMC meeting for an update on the policy outlook as this week's meeting will only reiterate the existing tilt toward policy normalization. The key is still an unresolved debate between the hawks and doves over the Phillips curve as well as caution over an insufficient buffer to react to another shock. There has been good news for the Fed since its last meeting with the June payrolls data helping to soothe concerns over weakness in May, a further loosening of financial conditions and the market weathering the UK referendum shock result and new highs on USD/CNY. While the USD has been broadly stable, record highs on equity markets and lower Treasury yields have helped loosen financial conditions. All this would suggest the Fed should be laying the foundations for its next move and one that could come as soon as September. Full comment (Full Story)