SYDNEY, Aug 8 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US July NFP rises by 255k vs Rtrs f/c 180k, PP 217k vs 170k f/c * US avg workweek/earnings rise as well, labor participation rate 62.8% vs 62.7% pvs * Canada Employment -31.2k vs +10k Rtrs f/c, participation rate drops to 65.4% from 65.5% * Wall St hits intraday record high on payrolls report lift * China c.bank says it will fine-tune policy as needed; warns on reserve cut * China July data to show broadly steady growth, further slowing in investment * BoE officials flag lower rates as surveys show trouble ahead, Carney, Broadbent say new stimulus can't fully offset slowdown * BoE's Broadbent: would back further cut in rates unless growth picks up, More bond purchases or other measures can't be ruled out * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow: US econ seen growing 3.87% in Q3 vs 3.7%on Aug 4 * NY Fed's Nowcast sees Q3 GDP at 2.6% vs 2.5% pvs Macro Themes in Play * Stocks, rates, USD up after July jobs report beats on all fronts; Atlanta Fed ups Q3 GDP call to 3.8%; Street piles back in on policy divergence theme but dollar move disappointing, DXY ends only modestly higher * US short rates higher but only back to last week's levels, market assumes stronger dollar to do heavy lifting for Fed without policy change; Sep rate hike still a long shot at 1-in-6 * USDJPY has everything going for it but still ends lower on week, can't get legs, traders fearful of second move down in JGB prices; EUR back to dead middle of range, coin toss; Cable holds early look at 1.30, should be much lower given events of week, short base too big * CAD hit hard on awful employment report, full time jobs, wages down sharply; AUD down small, resilient; EM higher, EEM breaks out Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 53.2-prev * --:-- CN FX Reserves (Monthly)* Jul f/c 3.20t, 3.21t-prev * 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Jul 2.00%-prev * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY Jun f/c 1056.7b, 1809.1b-prev * --:-- JP Economy Watchers Poll* Jul 41.20-prev * --:-- CN Exports YY* Jul f/c -3%, -4.80%-prev * --:-- CN Imports YY* Jul f/c -7%, -8.40%-prev * --:-- CN Trade Balance USD* Jul f/c 47.60b, 48.11b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 23:50 JP BoJ releases the summary of opinions from its July policy meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Steady ascent in Europe's morning on USD weakness, 55-DMA pierced & cloud base neared * NY opens near 1.1145, early lift above 1.1160 ahead of US jobs data * Data beat sends UST yields & USD soaring and has DE-US spreads near August wides * EUR/USD dives with very few bounces to a session low of 1.1046, USD bid abates a bit * Short covering into weekend sees 1.1105 hit before pullback near 1.1090 late in the day * Techs up bear sentiment, cloud looms, RSIs biased down & new s-t low set * Light data for US & EZ next week, choppy action might take control USD/JPY * USD/JPY used the NFP beat to retrace 23.6% of Jul 27-Aug 2 drop at 102.06 * Prices had been drifting back toward the Aug 2 low before the Jobs report * On Monday, the broken up TL fm Jun-Jul lows will also be at 102.07 * The broad risk-on response to the US jobs news left JPY vulnerable * CAD/JPY was the only major cross to head south due to CAD's jobs miss * JP C/A, Bank Lending & Eco Watchers data are out Monday USD/CHF * USD/CHF retraced 61.8% of the Jul-Aug drop at 0.9830 on the NFP beat * Stops were run above the 50% Fibo, Tenkan & Kijun at 0.9793 * Pair was already rebounding from the O/S base made Tues * May & July highs by 61.8% of 2016's range are eyed at 0.9946-56 * Crosses benefited from post-payrolls re-risking & yield search * EUR/CHF reverted to its 21DMA & Kijun w SNB denying bears below 1.08 * Swiss CPI is out Monday GBP/USD * Cable (finally) moved convincingly below 1.3059 Fib support after US NFP beat * Pair remained on backfoot after BoE rate cut & enhanced QE * Move below 1.3055-60 supt (low area Jul 19-27) short-lived, as shorts cover into w/e * GBP opt int 1.30 & 1.3150 for Monday keeps pair anchored nearby, ends NorAm 1.3085 * Longer term pair expected to test 1.2798 post-Brexit low and beyond * EUR/GBP moved off early high by 0.8504, ends NY 0.8480 * Diverging rate paths tipped to EUR strength vs the pound as further BoE cut exp'd USD/CAD * CAD hammered by bad employment numbers, no bright spots * Full time jobs and wages down big, CAD rates fall * USDCAD best weekly close since March * Range ratchets up, 1.3140-50 now support, res at 200 dma 1.3310 AUD/USD * Soft USD sees pair press to new high in Europe's morning, key 0.7675 res neared * NY opens 0.7660, early lift toward day's high ahead of US jobs * Data beat sends USD soaring & sees AU-US spread approach August tights * AUD/USD dives sharply, trades 0.7598, USD bid fades a bit, pair near 0.7620 late * Daily techs warn bulls, long upper wick on candle & daily RSI diverges on new high * Limited Oz data next week, external factors likely to drive price action NZD/USD * Europe adds to Asia's gains, lift pair to 0.7218 high, slight dip sees NY open near 0.7205 * Beat to US jobs sends pair diving as UST yields rally sharply & take the USD with them * Pair pauses briefly by 200-HMA, small bounce to 0.7160 meets sellers, slide resumes * New s-t low set after pair pierces converged 10 & 21-DMAs, 0.7122 low made * USD bid abates slightly after Europe's close, pair bounces up to 0.7140 late in the day * RBNZ now in focus, 25 bps cut f/c some call for 50 bps * Wheeler might see opportunity to drive pair lower with 50 bps LATAM * USD/MXN closing NY session with weakness, set to close 18.78, off low 18.7750 * Pair held in 18.8075 -90 range for most of session shrugged off US NFP beat * USD/MXN had been bid up ahead of NFP, traders exit long ahead of weekend * close w/in daily cloud eyes support by 21-DMA at 18.6545 * USD/BRL ends NorAm 3.1750 -0.68%, US NFP beat may hint at glbl econ recovery * USD/CLP ends NY 656, early close excludes CLP from late peer gains, copper -0.7& * US NFP & related data color: Fed policy: tightening via balance sheet vs rates BoE easing and likely BoJ action in Sept increase the risk of an unwarranted tightening of financial conditions for the Fed. This is a risk that will crystallize should the Fed feel that the cumulative data has shifted enough to warrant another rate hike. Given the sensitivity of financial conditions to policy divergence, reducing accommodation via the balance sheet arguably makes more sense than higher rates. The Fed has elevated the importance of financial conditions in its analysis such that is now part of its data dependency, as confirmed by Dudley this week (nyfed.org/2arr4oD). This is important because it forces the Fed to compensate by being less timely and more risk averse than usual. Given the rate sensitivity of overall financial conditions -- particularly USD strength and yield curve flattening -- reducing policy accommodation via the balance sheet rather than a higher fed funds range might be more appropriate. Full comment