SYDNEY, Aug 9 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Jul Employment trends 128.3 vs 127.9 pvs * Canada building permits value plunges 5.5 pct in June vs +1.5% Rtrs f/c; Drop in multi-family unit plans * USD climbs on rate-hike bets JPY hit hard; oil +3%, while US equities hover near flat after record highs * GBP pinned near 3-wk lows, bets against pound at record high (IMM) * Most LatAm stocks, currencies rise on global risk appetite as US growth exp'd to trickle down to LatAm * MS: despite recent bounce sees oil lower next 1-3 mos, and deeper contango; sees a soft floor around USD 25/bbl Macro Themes in Play * Markets mixed but backdrop positive as central bank easing takes hold; EM leads yield hunt, EEM breaks out, Spanish benchmark 10 yr Bono below 1% yield for first time * US dollar and rates not a threat to higher prices in stocks/commodities despite strong data points; market betting Fed will step on any policy divergence play to maximize impact of foreign CB stimulus, keep USD in check; Sep rate hike a long-shot at 1-in-6 chance * EURUSD stuck; USDJPY tries better but traders afraid of another leg down in JGB, BOJ track record of unintended consequences not good of late; GBP follows UK rates lower * AUD follows mining sector higher, ignores rate diff; CAD held back by another bad number, Building Permits fall; MXN best in two weeks on oil move * Oil strong on talk of September OPEC meet, CRB up for fourth day Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:30 AU NAB Business Con Jul 12-prev * 01:30 AU NAB Business Conf Jul 6-prev * 01:30 CN PPI YY* Jul f/c -2%, -2.60%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI YY* Jul f/c 1.8%, 1.90%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI MM* Jul f/c 0.1%, -0.10%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Limited action in NY but with a bearish tint, Europe pushes pair from 1.1100 area * NY opens near 1.1080, applies further bear pressure as DE-US spreads widen further * 200 and 21-Day MAs get pierced as pair near 1.1070, little bounce seen * Not far from day's low heading into the close * Techs lean bearish, long upper wick on daily candle and RSIs biased down * Daily close below 200-DMA & support near 1.1050 should up bear sentiment USD/JPY * Yen slippage in the wake of Fri.'s NFP beat peaked on a soft US stocks open * USD/JPY managed to run stops above the 200-HMA at 102.50 at the time * But P/T in US & other post-NFP equity rallies capped it at 102.66 * July BOJ meeting Minutes keep some hope for easing at the Sept meeting * Could be a sideways-to-higher drift into US Retail Sales on Friday * Crosses strong amid post-NFP re-risking; mid-114.00s next EUR/JPY rsst * GBP/JPY shaking off MPC easing with help of higher equities for both USD/CHF * EUR/CHF rally after failed attempts at a sub-1.08 close (SNB) hit 76.4% Fib * The 1.0902 high is 76.4% of the July 27-29 1.0937-1.0789 tumble * Swiss July deflation was less than expected, but not enough for the SNB * Next cross targets are the 100-DMA, July high & upper Bolli @1.0932-44 * NFP rally in USD/CHF cracked 61.8% of Jul 27-29 dive & Fri's hi @0.9830 * Modest 0.9841 new high due a lack of fresh data amid post-NFP P/T GBP/USD * Corp bid flagged as factor in EUR/GBP rise to 0.8508 Ldn am high, 0.8506 Fri high * Cable on offer as more UK cuts exp'd, dipped to low 1.3028, just abv 1.3021 Fri low * IMM net GBP shorts upped to new record in week to Aug 2 * Close sub-1.3059 61.8% Fib of 1.2798-1.3481 adds to weight on GBP, 1.2794 next supt * UK opposition leader Corbyn no fan of Brexit vote repeat USD/CAD * CAD held back by more weak data, Building Permits fall sharply * Manages only small gain despite big day in oil * Rate diffs favor long USDCAD trade * Last week's highs (1.3140-50) now serve as support AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7630 after small lift in Europe's morning, tight range early NY * Sharp lift takes hold as commodities rally led by oil,0.7672 high hit * Offers into 0.7675 resistance area stalls rally, slight pullback seen * Afternoon AUD/JPY dip has pair hover just above 0.7650 late * NAB July Business conditions & confidence data are small data risks due * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & bull engulfing candle forms on daily NZD/USD * NY opens near 0.7125 after bounce from Asia's low gets added-onto in Europe's morning * Slight lift near 0.7140 rebuffed sharply, AUD/NZD rise & USD bid push pair to 0.7115 * Dip bought though as commodities rally, steady ascent then takes hold * 0.7145 hit and little pullback seen, pair near 0.7140 late in the day * NZ July electronic card sales a data risk due, impact likely limited though * Market is waiting for RBNZ, 25bps f/c, some call for 50bps but it's highly unlikely LATAM * USD/MXN continue its drift lower ends NY by 2-wk low 18.5250 * US econ outlook on upswing, supports Mex growth, demand for Mex yield * Mexico launches US$2.76bn two-part bond - IFR News * USD/BRL rises 0.2% off Friday's low to 3.1735, Brazil active in reverse swaps agn * BCB poll sees inflation lwr in '16/'17; Brazil regulator recommends penalizing PBR * USD/CLP ends NY -0.2% at 654.50, commodity rise aid CLP lift; China CPI tonight Positioning could keep GBP relatively calm thru Aug Latest CFTC data reveals net GBP shorts at a new record high of 82,515 in the week to Aug 2, two days before the BoE eased monetary policy. The size of the short position helps explain why cable is holding above 1.30 despite Friday's US NFP beat which followed the BoE over-delivering versus market expectations. With the prime UK and US event risks for the month out of the way, there's scope for GBP to remain relatively calm through the remainder of Aug. The options market appears to agree, with 1mth cable vol at a six-month low of 9.2%. The 1mth cable option expiry date falls well short of the next BoE MPA on Sept 15 and the next FOMC rate decision Sept 21. This week's UK data releases are mostly second tier, although July's BRC retail sales and RICS housing surveys will elicit more interest than usual in the light of June's Brexit vote. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2aVkepb.