SYDNEY, Oct 20 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US housing starts -9% in Sept; single-family housing starts surge, multi-family falters; Building permits +6.3% * U.S. economy shows hints of broadening wage pressures-Fed Beige Book * Atlanta Fed raises U.S. third-quarter GDP view to 2.0 pct * Fed's Kaplan says U.S. inflation is likely firming * BoC holds rates at 0.5%, sees lower Canadian growth profile than in July due to lower export trajectory * BoC's Poloz: Governing council actively discussed possibility of adding more monetary stimulus * BoC's Poloz: more of Canada's export shortfall may be structural than previously believed, rather than cyclical * EU may send Italy a warning on draft budget, but no decision yet * UK job growth slows but labour market withstanding Brexit shock - ONS * Exxon boss, Saudi minister differ on oil supply outlook * EUR weakens against dollar before ECB meeting, GBP hits 8-day high but rebound not seen lasting * UK FinMin Hammond: further rise in gilt yields reflects fall in value of sterling * UK's Hammond assails "hard Brexit" camp, vows to protect economy * Brazil set for first rate cut in 4 years to aid economy Macro Themes in Play * Oil, rates help risk sentiment, drive markets broadly higher; yields down on weak US Housing Starts, doubts about December hike creep into front end pricing; spread product outperforms as investors pile back into yield/carry trades; gold best in more than two weeks * Commodity market divergent; crude at new 2016 highs after EIA data, supplies drawn in last six of seven weeks; conversely copper testing major support; China win at WTO (vs USA) on dumping claim could add to exported deflation pressure * CAD ends lower after BOC reveals discussion of further monetary easing; fiscal spending hopes had been prop for currency, not happening soon enough; AUD nibbling at bullish breakout; EM trading with no fear/anticipation of higher rates * USDJPY never recovers from Asia session BOJ headlines, still no buyers despite two good days in stocks (both Nikkei and S&P), not good, stops at 102.90; EUR heavy, EURUSD lowest close in seven months, long march down into Italian referendum; Cable settles back but holds 200 hma; CHF (and JPY) well bid, belies relative optimism across risk markets Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -737.7b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 430.3b-prev * 00:30 AU Employment* Sep f/c 15.0k, -3.9k-prev * 00:30 AU Full Time Employment* Sep 11.5k-prev * 00:30 AU Participation Rate* Sep f/c 64.8%, 64.70%-prev * 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate* Sep f/c 5.7%, 5.60%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No significant events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Can't hold above 1.1000 in Europe's morning, slide ensues & NY opens near 1.0985 * Bear pressure persists, dragged lower as EUR/JPY hits 113.12 & EUR/GBP hits 0.8901 * EUR/USD hits 1.0955, EUR/JPY & EUR/GBP bounce but EUR/USD sees little reaction * Pair barely bounces, hovers near 1.0965 late in the day as the mkt awaits the ECB * Market not expecting much from Draghi, likely to strike a dovish tone * Market most likely looking to December any for ECB action * Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down & long upper wicks form on recent daily candles USD/JPY * EUR/JPY led JPY's revival, nearing 76.4% of the Sep-Oct rise as a result * 113.12 low is just above the 113.07 Fibo. Closing below 61.8% at 113.68 * Thur event risks are ECB QE steering & the EU Summit (Brexit frost) * USD/JPY's O/N slide extended toward the 100-DMA at 103.12 in NY * US data, Fed speakers & Beige Book no help to restless USD longs * 38.2% of the Sep-Oct rise & the Oct 10 low at 102.90/81 look pivotal * The 50% Fibo & Kijun are at 102.36, w the Cloud base at 102.30 * CAD/JPY's failure at the Cloud top & upper Bolli hurdles Tues extends * O/B techs, dovish BOC comments & shrugging off of oil rise all worries * JP Sep Dept Store Sale & weekly investment flows on tap tonight USD/CHF * EUR/CHF slide away from Cloud & 50% Fibo is eyeing Sep's 1.0813 low * The falling, 21-d Bolli will be near 1.0830 on Thur as a potential prop * Slow Stochs are O/S, but not at single-digits lows seen in Sep * At any rate, SNB will again defend its soft-floor at 1.08 * Thur's wild cards are ECB QE tweaks and the EU Summit (Brexit) * Swiss Sep M3 & Trade data are also out on Thur * US data, Fed speakers & Beige Book limited USD/CHF's upside * RM a decent seller of the franc again. Mid-0.9900s hurdle nearby GBP/USD * Cable rose to 1.2334, after decent UK jobs/earnings data * Pair dipped into NY close, finds support by rising hourly cloud top (now 1.2270) * Hard Brexit fears remain a weight as fears of A50 trigger weighs on GBP * London High Court will decide EU exit case "as quickly as possible" * EUR/GBP moved to 12-day low at 0.8900 on UK data beats, ahead of ECB meet * EUR Hawks unlikely to torpedo ECB action in Dec * Bbg-'Germany said to shut door to back channels with UK on Brexit' USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3075/3129, Noram range 1.3005/3142, close 1.3125 (NY +45 pips) * CAD firm after BoC statement & EIA data Brent/WTI +1.9/2.6% * Dovish Q&A response incl BoC mulled rate cut, CAD U-turned * BoC also worried about exports AUD/CAD 1.0130 (+0.87%) * DXY +0.03% (+0.10% in NY) mainly EUR & CAD weakness. US data mixed [page:2417] * S&P +0.30% (all NY); Thur- US Philly Fed, claims, LI & existing home sales due AUD/USD * Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning as Asia's high repels a small lift * NY opens near 0.7680, bear pressure persists as copper & iron-ore are heavy * 0.7669 trades but sharp rally takes hold as those metals bounce sharply * AUD/USD breaks the t-l off the Aug & April highs, rally extends to 0.7729 * Offers by Sep 8 high cap, little pullback though, near 0.7715 late in the day * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & long lower wick on monthly candle * Oz jobs a risk, if above f/c rally likely extends, bulls will eye 2016 high soon NZD/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7200, stays quiet early * Bull pressure appears as USD is heavy & commodities rally, sharp lift ensues * Asia's high gets cleared, rally extends above 55-DMA and hits 0.7251 high * Slips back near 0.7225 and daily cloud base as AUD/NZD lifts toward 1.0685 * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up still, close above 55-DMA bolsters bull view * No NZ data to drive, NZD might be impacted via AUD/NZD on OZ jobs data LATAM * USD/MXN trades 18.52-18.6675 in Nor Am, sub-18.60 post-US housing data * US election losing sway over MXN as Trump dips in polls, pair tracks rise in oil * Ex-oil marts trade sideways, US equities +0.5%, MXX +0.8%, USTs flat * USD/BRL moves down 0.5% to 3.1720, Rtrs f/c 25bp BCB cut at today's COPOM * Brazil poll shows disapproval of Temer growing , on fiscal austerity * USD/CLP shrugs off weaker, -0.4% to 665.70, China data shows growth stabilizing Hawks unlikely to torpedo ECB action in Dec No major policy announcements are expected from the ECB Thursday but the Q&A will provide clues on potential technical changes and an extension to QE expected at the Dec meeting. While a majority on the ECB's GC likely favours an extension of QE beyond March 2017, a handful of hawks aren't convinced of the need to continue with QE. The hawks can point to an improving inflation picture and when the ECB meets in Dec, there will be a new set of economic forecasts with the horizon extended to 2019. We expect the programme to be extended for a further six months at a pace of EUR80 billion because 1) c.banks have tended to be overly optimistic when it comes to inflation and growth; 2) core inflation has remained stubbornly low and stable; 3) an early taper could lead to an unwarranted tightening of financial conditions that makes forecasts less likely to be achieved.