SYDNEY, Oct 24 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed's Williams: Makes sense to raise rates gradually, "sooner than later", essentially at full employment * Fed's Tarullo: greatest risk to fin'l stability relates to funding runs, asset sales * ECB's Nowotny thinks QE decision will be discussed in Dec, mon pol not enough need fiscal policies * Italy PM Renzi says won't change 2017 budget plan even if Brussels objects, Italy referendum Dec 4 * USD heads for 3rd weekly gain as US rate rise bets firm; Offshore yuan hits 6-year low (above 6.76) * GBP weaker as UK PM May attends EU summit; Euro at 7-month lows after Draghi quashes tapering talk * CAD weakens to 7-mos low as weak inflation/RS fuels rate cut bets; CA-US 2-yr spread hits widest in 4-mos * Brazil inflation eases to lowest in 7 years for mid-October, may pave way for further rate cuts Macro Themes in Play * Markets steady/lower, mostly quiet, almost frozen by breakout in USD, higher oil prevents broader selloff in stocks/commodities; reaction to RMB collapse so far muted but macros look for short risk plays * EURUSD, EURCHF all one way down as markets start to focus on Italian vote, lesson learned on how badly Street misjudged impact on GBP from Brexit, good chance risk/vol still way underpriced; Portugal holds on to last inv grade rating * USDJPY lower with stocks, collapse in EUR (and what it implies) giving some safe haven bid to JPY; GBP trades long * CAD crushed after awful Retail Sales, hasn't stopped falling since BOC meeting, USDCAD best weekly close since Feb; AUD, EM lower as metals sink; China a dark cloud over carry trades * Crude up small as ISIS fighting moves to Kirkuk (oil rich region of Iraq); copper down but holding 2016 trend support for now Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair under steady bear pressure in Europe's morning & NY session * EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF & EUR/GBP trade heavy, EUR/USD opens near 1.0890 * Firm JPY keep EUR/JPY heavy and USD sees broad base bid * EUR/USD trades sub-1.0860, little bounce seen, near the lows late in the day * Techs stay bearish, RSIs biased down & pair set to close below June low USD/JPY * JPY's o/n rebound faltered NY when USD/JPY held the 103.52 Cloud sppt * Even EUR/JPY took a pause from it's dive on USD/JPY's Cloud bounce * EUR/JPY had already broken the 76.4% of the Sep-Oct rise at 113.07 * Cross is likely to close below 113.07, leaving the Sep's 112.08 low next * Doubts about the effectiveness & taper-like quality of YCC a JPY+ * N225's recent outperformance of USD/JPY stalled by former's L-T TL Fri * BOJ's Oct 31-Nov 1 qtrly review unlikely to bring much clarity * CAD/JPY loss leader in the resource ccy crosses on poor data * Cross managed to hold 77.52 support, 50% of the Sep-Oct rise & Kijun * JPY Sep Trade, Oct Nikkei PMI & Small Biz Conf are out Monday USD/CHF * EUR/CHF breaks Sep's 1.0812 lows & flirts w SNB's 1.08 soft floor again * EUR/USD now below June Brexit low & USD/CHF also highest since Mar * ECB putting curbs on taper spec, plus CNY SDR inclusion hurting EUR * Some worry about hard Brexit & Italy's referendum also hurting EUR/CHF * Big US East Coast internet service attack a possible CHF + as well * USD/CHF has breached summer highs & dn TL fm Nov '15 at 0.9952-56 * Close to those levels heading into the w/e; Mar high at 1.09 next big hurdle * Were rumors about SNB selling above 1.10 in Feb & Mar * Swiss weekly Sight Deposits to get a closer look on Monday GBP/USD * Cable eased to NorAm low of 1.2171 after disappointing UK data * Pair rallied to 1.2225 into NY close as shorts cover ahead of weekend * Resistance at 10-DMA by 1.2237 tested, then 1.2297 Thursday's high * Expected Fed hikes in Dec aid broad USD rally, Draghi comments weigh on EUR * EUR/GBP ends NY -0.35% to 0.8886, aid GBP lift as longs exit ahead of Dec ECB * CBs to hear initial verdict on sterling's Oct 7 crash in November USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3226/57, Noram range 1.3228/3354, close 1.3340 (NY + 1 big fig) * USD/CAD 1.3228/42 until Canadian retail sales & CPI data misses * Option books squeezed - short gamma and 1.3325 & 50 barriers * Economists' analysis tempered USD demand, details not dreadful * USD/CAD 04/54 chop after that; DXY +0.42% (+0.2% NY) Fed rate hike odds higher * 2Yr US/CA sprd +3.4bp, 30.5; S&P unch (+0.3% NY); Mon-Cda w'sale trade [page:2417] AUD/USD * Small lift above 0.7650 in Europe's morning meets sellers, NY opens near 0.7635 * Equities & commodities trade heavy while JPY firms, AUD/JPY trades sub-78.75 * AUD/USD dives and clears the converging 10 & 55-DMAs, little bounce seen * USD bid emerges, AUD/USD slide extends pierces the thin daily cloud * Trades near Oct 17 low, sits just above it late in the day * Oz Q3 CPI due next week, if soft October's rally likely gets erased NZD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7170, bear pressure early on soured risk * Sharp drop towards 0.7150 ensues, small bounce near 0.7165 finds sellers * USD bid takes over, new session low set as pair nears the 200-HMA late in the day * Techs more bearish, RSIs biased down & pair closes below converged 21 & 100-DMAs LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm 18.62, ''unched' on the day * Pair had put in high by 18.7200 on weak oil, as oil recovered MXN rallied as well * DXY hit a 8-mos high as Draghi comments weigh on EUR & Fed hikes loom * USD/BRL rises 0.69% to 3.1650 on profit-taking, Brazil IPCA mid-month CPI beats f/c * Brazil inflation eases to lowest in 7 years for mid-October * USD/CLP hovers near flat at 666.50, copper weak but off session lows CNY seems to have hit EUR hard The CNY's inclusion in the SDR seems to have had a profound impact on the EUR. At the start of October, China's CNY was added to the SDR with a 10.2% weighting. Much of that came at the expense of the EUR, the weighting of which was slashed from 37.34% to 30.93%. Since then, EUR/USD has traded in one direction--falling over 3% after opening at 1.1235 on Oct 3. While a 1.4% USD/CNY rise has drawn attention, CNY is slightly higher this month versus the basket of currencies on which China is now focused. Expectations for flows related to the CNY and SDR were very low. It was widely believed that central banks had completed the necessary adjustments long before the CNY was included in the SDR. The subsequent price action clearly suggests that needs a rethink. Chart: reut.rs/2ep1q5h