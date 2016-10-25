SYDNEY, Oct 25 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* Markit US manufacturing sector flash Oct PMI 53.2 vs f/c
51.5, Sept final 51.5
* Fed's Bullard says one rate increase is all that's needed
for now
* Fed dove Evans: need to get to inflation goal sooner
* Fed's Dudley: US regulators need better Treasury-mkt data
to analyze risks, liquidity
* Bank of Canada renews 2 percent inflation target for 5
more years
* Canada August wholesale trade increases 0.8% vs 0.6% fcast
* Belgian PM says cannot unblock EU-Canada trade deal for
now
* Mexico half-month inflation 0.49% vs f/c 0.49%; y/y 3.09%
vs f/c 3.08%
* Russia says oil output freeze effective for markets
stabilisation
* Fed says sees stable markets in annual statement on
capital
* POLL-Colombia central bank to hold interest rate at 7.75
pct in Oct., rest of year -analysts
Macro Themes in Play
* Markets hold up well in face of record low in China RMB;
stock, commodity indices mostly higher; opportunity or trap?
* Rates higher, US Markit PMI beats, Dec rate hike trades at
7-in-10; DXY firm
* Street presses short AUD trade as China proxy, sees new
lows on year, excellent risk/reward play; CAD down for fourth
day, BOC tinkers with CPI measurement, seen as lowering bar
* EUR dead sideways; USDJPY higher with stocks; Cable still
heavy; EURCHF looking at soft floor at 1.08, contrary to
optimism in equities, no sign of SNB in market but Jordan leaves
open possibility of lower rates
* Oil tests support after Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC
production deal
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* No Significant Data
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Quite European morning carries over to NY, opens near
1.0890, chops near open early
* Light bear pressure emerges after Markit Oct Mfg PMI beat
gives the USD a bid
* Steady but slow decline ensues, pairs hits hourly support
at 1.0870
* Some USD long profit taking late in the day sees pair near
1.0880
* Techs stay bearish, RSIs biased down & pair closes below
June low again
* No major EZ data to drive in Europe's morning, US data
might impact later on
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY led other JPY pairings higher after the US Markit
PMI beat f/c
* Prices were already on the rise toward 2.2b of expires at
104.50/105
* As has been the case lately, bids thinned & offers
thickened in mid-104.00s
* Bulls await a close above the 61.8% of the Jul-Aug drop at
104.46 (50)
* JP data beat f/c, too, but not enough to shift steady BOJ
expectations
* Abe Cabinet's Oct Econ report is out Tuesday; US Q3 GDP
Friday
* EUR/JPY ran stops above 38.2% of Thu-Fri drop on the US
PMI rise
* Cross had also found some support on solid EZ Markit PMIs
* Rebound looks corrective while below hurdles by 114.20
* JPY mostly weaker on the other crosses, but not breaking
new ground
USD/CHF
* EUR/CHF probed below the SNB's 1.08 soft floor
today
* Move prompted SNB's Jordan to say rates could go more neg
if needed
* Looks like SNB will keep it above 1.08 into the close
again
* USD/CHF again probing May-Jul highs & 61.8% at 0.9946-56
* A close above 0.9950 would get the mkt looking at testing
parity next
* US Markit PMI beat is giving the broad USD uptrend fresh
legs
* Solid EZ Markit PMIs not enough to revive EUR/CHF; IFO out
Tues
GBP/USD
* Cable down small, heavy, still trades long
* Hangover from Friday Public Sector Borrowing data
* Reminder scope for fiscal spending not great
* US Markit PMI beat gives USD bid across pairs
* Nothing meaningful on Brexit front
* Technically, GBP hanging in no-man's land, nothing to lean
against, Street looking for easier trades
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3326/59,, Noram range 1.3333/98, close 1.3374
(NY +36 pips)
* CAD under pressure from a rising DXY and soft oil prices
* Initially strong Canadian data gave the Loonie a lift
* DXY +0.06% (-0.08% in NY) WTI crude sliding below 50 bbl
drove USD/CAD high
* S&P +0.45% (unch NY); No local data for a week; Tue- US
NAI, Markit PMI flash
AUD/USD
* Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7635, just
below the day's high (0.7641)
* Bear pressure emerges as broad based USD bid emerges after
Market Mfg PMI beat
* Sharp dive near 0.7600 takes hold, little bounce seen,
steady slip sees 0.7950 neared
* USD maintains most gains & AUD/USD holds just above the
day's low late in the day
* No major data to drive in Asia, quiet session likely as
mkt awaits Oz CPI on Oct 26
* Techs lean bearish, RSIs biased down & thin daily cloud
attracts price
NZD/USD
* Opens NY near 0.7165, chops around 0.7160 early but bear
pressure emerges
* Broad based USD bid sees sharp drop; Friday low, 10-DMA &
Oct 18 low cleared
* Little bounce seen, pair hovers just above the session low
late in the day
* Techs deepen the bear bias, RSIs biased down & pair holds
below slew of daily MAs
* No big data in Asia due, US Case/Shiller & consumer
confidence data a risk Tuesday
LATAM
* USD/MXN ends NorAm near 18.56, 2 big figs lower in NY
trade
* Pair had put in high by 18.6120 on weak oil, as oil
recovered MXN rallied as well
* DXY remains bid but shed a little in NY trade. Session
low USD/MXN 18.5100
* USD/BRLfell 1.08% to 3.1157 as leveraged names get comfy
with risk again
* BcB executed 5k reverse swaps, economist lowered inflation
f/cs
* USD/CLP 656.30/65.26 in Santiago, #1 in Latam pack, last
658.10 copper +0.2%
RMB record lows: opportunity or trap?
The steep drop in the Chinese yuan to record lows has so far
been met with barely a shrug. Prior episodes of sharp RMB
weakness have not been so kind to the markets, the two most
recent being in August 2015 and again at year end. The theory
being that the PBOC in trying to offset internal imbalances
through the currency ends up exporting deflationary pressure by
way of lower commodity prices and in turn exposing
vulnerabilities of EM balance sheets to a higher USD. Something
is different this time around. Canaries like the CAD, and to a
lesser extent the AUD, are starting to break but the commodity
market remains firm. Ditto for risk in general. Traders have a
decision to make: bet that the commodity/EMFX markets will
eventually buckle or acknowledge the playing field has changed.
Risk/reward favors the former in a big way.