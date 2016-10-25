SYDNEY, Oct 25 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Markit US manufacturing sector flash Oct PMI 53.2 vs f/c 51.5, Sept final 51.5 * Fed's Bullard says one rate increase is all that's needed for now * Fed dove Evans: need to get to inflation goal sooner * Fed's Dudley: US regulators need better Treasury-mkt data to analyze risks, liquidity * Bank of Canada renews 2 percent inflation target for 5 more years * Canada August wholesale trade increases 0.8% vs 0.6% fcast * Belgian PM says cannot unblock EU-Canada trade deal for now * Mexico half-month inflation 0.49% vs f/c 0.49%; y/y 3.09% vs f/c 3.08% * Russia says oil output freeze effective for markets stabilisation * Fed says sees stable markets in annual statement on capital * POLL-Colombia central bank to hold interest rate at 7.75 pct in Oct., rest of year -analysts Macro Themes in Play * Markets hold up well in face of record low in China RMB; stock, commodity indices mostly higher; opportunity or trap? * Rates higher, US Markit PMI beats, Dec rate hike trades at 7-in-10; DXY firm * Street presses short AUD trade as China proxy, sees new lows on year, excellent risk/reward play; CAD down for fourth day, BOC tinkers with CPI measurement, seen as lowering bar * EUR dead sideways; USDJPY higher with stocks; Cable still heavy; EURCHF looking at soft floor at 1.08, contrary to optimism in equities, no sign of SNB in market but Jordan leaves open possibility of lower rates * Oil tests support after Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC production deal Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Quite European morning carries over to NY, opens near 1.0890, chops near open early * Light bear pressure emerges after Markit Oct Mfg PMI beat gives the USD a bid * Steady but slow decline ensues, pairs hits hourly support at 1.0870 * Some USD long profit taking late in the day sees pair near 1.0880 * Techs stay bearish, RSIs biased down & pair closes below June low again * No major EZ data to drive in Europe's morning, US data might impact later on USD/JPY * USD/JPY led other JPY pairings higher after the US Markit PMI beat f/c * Prices were already on the rise toward 2.2b of expires at 104.50/105 * As has been the case lately, bids thinned & offers thickened in mid-104.00s * Bulls await a close above the 61.8% of the Jul-Aug drop at 104.46 (50) * JP data beat f/c, too, but not enough to shift steady BOJ expectations * Abe Cabinet's Oct Econ report is out Tuesday; US Q3 GDP Friday * EUR/JPY ran stops above 38.2% of Thu-Fri drop on the US PMI rise * Cross had also found some support on solid EZ Markit PMIs * Rebound looks corrective while below hurdles by 114.20 * JPY mostly weaker on the other crosses, but not breaking new ground USD/CHF * EUR/CHF probed below the SNB's 1.08 soft floor today * Move prompted SNB's Jordan to say rates could go more neg if needed * Looks like SNB will keep it above 1.08 into the close again * USD/CHF again probing May-Jul highs & 61.8% at 0.9946-56 * A close above 0.9950 would get the mkt looking at testing parity next * US Markit PMI beat is giving the broad USD uptrend fresh legs * Solid EZ Markit PMIs not enough to revive EUR/CHF; IFO out Tues GBP/USD * Cable down small, heavy, still trades long * Hangover from Friday Public Sector Borrowing data * Reminder scope for fiscal spending not great * US Markit PMI beat gives USD bid across pairs * Nothing meaningful on Brexit front * Technically, GBP hanging in no-man's land, nothing to lean against, Street looking for easier trades USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3326/59,, Noram range 1.3333/98, close 1.3374 (NY +36 pips) * CAD under pressure from a rising DXY and soft oil prices * Initially strong Canadian data gave the Loonie a lift * DXY +0.06% (-0.08% in NY) WTI crude sliding below 50 bbl drove USD/CAD high * S&P +0.45% (unch NY); No local data for a week; Tue- US NAI, Markit PMI flash AUD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7635, just below the day's high (0.7641) * Bear pressure emerges as broad based USD bid emerges after Market Mfg PMI beat * Sharp dive near 0.7600 takes hold, little bounce seen, steady slip sees 0.7950 neared * USD maintains most gains & AUD/USD holds just above the day's low late in the day * No major data to drive in Asia, quiet session likely as mkt awaits Oz CPI on Oct 26 * Techs lean bearish, RSIs biased down & thin daily cloud attracts price NZD/USD * Opens NY near 0.7165, chops around 0.7160 early but bear pressure emerges * Broad based USD bid sees sharp drop; Friday low, 10-DMA & Oct 18 low cleared * Little bounce seen, pair hovers just above the session low late in the day * Techs deepen the bear bias, RSIs biased down & pair holds below slew of daily MAs * No big data in Asia due, US Case/Shiller & consumer confidence data a risk Tuesday LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm near 18.56, 2 big figs lower in NY trade * Pair had put in high by 18.6120 on weak oil, as oil recovered MXN rallied as well * DXY remains bid but shed a little in NY trade. Session low USD/MXN 18.5100 * USD/BRLfell 1.08% to 3.1157 as leveraged names get comfy with risk again * BcB executed 5k reverse swaps, economist lowered inflation f/cs * USD/CLP 656.30/65.26 in Santiago, #1 in Latam pack, last 658.10 copper +0.2% RMB record lows: opportunity or trap? The steep drop in the Chinese yuan to record lows has so far been met with barely a shrug. Prior episodes of sharp RMB weakness have not been so kind to the markets, the two most recent being in August 2015 and again at year end. The theory being that the PBOC in trying to offset internal imbalances through the currency ends up exporting deflationary pressure by way of lower commodity prices and in turn exposing vulnerabilities of EM balance sheets to a higher USD. Something is different this time around. Canaries like the CAD, and to a lesser extent the AUD, are starting to break but the commodity market remains firm. Ditto for risk in general. Traders have a decision to make: bet that the commodity/EMFX markets will eventually buckle or acknowledge the playing field has changed. Risk/reward favors the former in a big way.