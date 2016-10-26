SYDNEY, Oct 27 (IFR) - Market Briefs * ECB all but certain to keep buying bonds beyond March, ease QE rules - central bank sources * Markets no longer price in near-term rate cut from ECB-Rtrs * Japan PM Abe adviser Hamada says govt should consider more fiscal stimulus * US Sept new home sales miss: 0.593 mln vs f/cr 0.60 mln rate, prev 0.575 mln * US Markit Oct services PMI beats: 54.8 vs f/c 52.3, prev also 52.3 * Highest US Markit services and composite PMIs since November 2015 * US services new business index also highest since Nov 2015 * Many Canada housing markets overvalued -federal agency * Brazil consumer confidence extends rise to 6 months, highest since Dec 2014 Macro Themes in Play * Markets mostly lower on combination of higher rates, weaker oil; all major benchmark bond yields either breaking or at 200 dma; growing sense bond bull market over, credit begins to widen but still resilient * Dec rate hike trades at best level yet, slightly better than 3-in-4; US data points mostly better than expected, Q3 GDP trackers uptick on trade numbers; but outlook for Q4 only with 1-handles, futures market sees less than one rate hike for 2017 * EUR gets small support as Bunds lead charge to higher yields, market not buying latest Draghi attempt to downplay tapering, Dec 4 ECB meeting now teed up to be major risk event (like last year); USDJPY grinds higher with rates but capped by leaking spread markets; CHF stays firm * GBP bounce doesn't get far; AUD can't hold Aus CPI spike, trades poorly, still good risk/reward short for China/commodity play; CAD down with oil, USDCAD best close since March; MXN turns down as Trump gains ground in latest polls * Crude weakest in three weeks, also trades poorly, can't hold on bullish storage stats, growing list of countries (Iraq, Libya, Nigeria) looking for exemption from OPEC output cut Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports Sep 4.65b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance Sep -1265.0-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY Sep -3.10-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports Sep 3.39-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 317.7-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 72.0b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0920, dips near 1.0910 on USD bid * EUR/JPY rallies so EUR/USD dip bought, lift boosted on US housing miss & USD dive * Pair lifts to 1.0947, offers by 10-DMA & 1.0950 cap, gains begin to fade as USD returns * Steady decline seen, pair nears 1.0900 late in the day and most of day's gains erode * Long upper wick forms on daily candle, suggests bears are putting up a fight USD/JPY * USD/JPY's 104.02 low (Apple hit risk) the Tenkan & other S-T tech props * 2nd stab at that low in NY, but decent US data reversed it, brought new hi * US Q3 GDP f/cs, to be released Fri, being revised up, helping buck * Intraday oil rebound on IEA draws also helping USD & risk * Upside offers into mo-end fm Japan Inc, heaviest by 105 * 105 is now the top of the 3-mo upchannel & tied to options defenses * Close above 104.46 (61.8% of Jul-Aug drop) a buy for tech traders * EUR/JPY retraced 38.2% of the Oct drop at 104.02; more rsst 104.15-20 * AUD/JPY trying to hold a 200-DMA B/O above 80.13 on Oz CPI * Kampo to up holdings of both domestic-foreign stocks - Rtrs, Nikkei * Kampo to up holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds - Rtrs, Nikkei * Kampo no hedges on JPY strength - Rtrs, Nikkei USD/CHF * EUR/CHF in middle of Tues's expansive rebound range & posting gains * Looks like the Oct slide has made an O/S bullish divergence bottom * Tues's high retraced 38.2% of that slide to 1.0865, making it pivotal rsst * As usual, expected SNB defense of their soft floor at 1.08 scaring shorts * USD/CHF's nasty rejection Tues a tic from parity got dn to 0.9904 today * That low is 3 tics above 61.8% of the Oct 20-25 surge * O/B bearish divergence seen on dailies, but US data du jour were a + * Dec Fed hike more fully priced in now GBP/USD * Cable was helped to European am high of 1.2226 by light short-covering * Res by recent highs 1.2240/60 intact, pair ending NorAm session by 1.2240 * UK rate cut talk waning, Parliamentary speed bump for Brexit aids GBP lift * EUR/GBP dipped below daily pivot support(0.8935) to end NY near session low at 0.8919 * EUR on back foot as mkt senses ECB to extend QE past March, BOE likely on hold * Bbg-'May said to want Carney to stay at BoE' USD/CAD * O/N range 1.33 34/67, Noram range 1.33 14/80, close 1.3375 (NY +15 pips) * CAD under pressure from soft oil prices pre- OPEC jitters * EIA data surprised at -553k vs expected build but oil couldn't hold gain * DXY -0.09% (+0.10% in NY) S&P -0.22% (+0.2% NY) US data tad firmer [page:2417] * CAD/JPY 78.10, +0.04%, AUD/CAD 1.0216, +0.11%, EUR/CAD 1.4581 +0.35% * Wed- US data slew, durables, weekly claims, bldg permits KC Fed mfg [page:2417] AUD/USD * Europe can't break 0.7710, pair slips & opens NY near 0.7680 * Bear pressure remains as equities & commodities are soft in the early hours * Pair's first bounce comes off the 200-HMA, lifts to 0.7670 but gains fade * USD bid intensifies while stocks & oil slump, AUD/USD nears 0.7635 * Little bounce seen, pair near day's low late in the session * Long upper wick on today's candle doesn't bode well for recent longs * Oz Q3 export/import prices a minor risk in Asia NZD/USD * Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning, slips from 0.7183 to 200-HMA at NY's open * Choppy in early NY, dips below 0.7160 then pops-up to 0.7177, gains fade though * Broad USD bid takes hold, NZD/USD slips and sits near 0.7150 late in the day * Long upper wick on daily candle & price below 10 & 21-DMAs, favors bears * NZ September trade data a risk in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN ends NY near session high (18.7020) by 18.68; despite Mex econ act gain * Pair rallied on weak oil (-1.4%), higher US rate outlook & Trump poll gains in Fla * Close abv 10-DMA 18.6918 exposes 100-DMA by 18.7762, dly cloud base 18.9117 * USD/BRL +0.86% to 3.1410, as econ sheds more jobs than exp'd * Brazil October consumer confidence highest since December 2014 * USD/CLP follows LatAm peers higher ends NY +0.2% at 654.25, despite copper gains Carney & Hammond 'remain' could bring relief to GBP Mutter from the gutter about Carney's tenure at the BoE was flagged as a factor in cable's fall to an 18-day low of 1.2082 before Carney addressed the House of Lords economic affairs comitttee Tuesday. Carney, due to reveal by year-end whether he'll leave the BoE in 2018 or stay until 2021, said he wanted to "find some time to reflect on it" when asked by peers about the factors he was taking into account as he weighed his decision (Full Story). There has also been recent speculation about Hammond's tenure as chancellor (Full Story). Hammond underpinned his reputation as a safe pair of hands Tuesday when he said he could not envisage a situation where he would reject a request from the BoE to undertake more bond-buying via QE (Full Story). GBP could get a relief boost if Carney decides to remain at the BoE until 2021. Hammond as his wing-man chancellor through the 2020 general election = best-case scenario for GBP.