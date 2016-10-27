SYDNEY, Oct 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Sept durable goods orders fall 0.1% v 0.1% Rtrs f/c, 0.3% pvs; * U.S. business spending tepid, Core durable goods orders -1.2% v 0.3% Rtrs f/c in Sept * U.S. jobless claims 258k v 255k Rtrs f/c, 261k pvs week; 4-wk avg 253k v 252k pvs wk * U.S. September pending home sales rise 1.5% v 1.2% Rtrs f/c, -2.5% pvs * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow f/c Q3 GDP 2.1% up from 2.0% Oct 19 * ECB's Nowotny: Dec meet to decide on QE, what to buy if prolonged, ECB mon policy has limits * Oil rises on OPEC cut comments, draw of U.S. crude at Cushing U.S. crude inventories - 553k bbls * ECB's Mersch: ultra-loose policy may lose effectiveness over time, keeping close eye on effects of low/neg rates Macro Themes in Play * Markets lower but barely, risk assets continue to prove resilient against blowout in bond yields and stronger USD, should spell serious trouble for complacent low vol yield and carry plays; bearish macros left scratching heads * Bunds in freefall for second day, taper tantrum, markets pricing change in policy at Dec ECB and Fed meetings, yield curves steepen sharply as Street assumes BOJ/ECB/Fed coordinating on issue; not all bad, bank sector seemingly approves * EUR can't hold on ECB taper talk, GBP can't hold on GDP beat, not good, political risk in Europe still underpriced; higher rates lifts USDJPY, markets assume JGB yield fixed around zero * AUD, CAD, EM starting to notice CNH at new lows, but haven't moved that much, still offer good risk/reward sales * Oil breaks three day losing streak, higher prices help mitigate damage to risk sentiment Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP All H'hold Spding YY* Sep f/c -3%, -4.6%-prev * 23:30 JP All H'hold Spending MM* Sep f/c 0.6%, -3.7%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Sep f/c -0.5%, -0.5%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Sep -0.5%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI Core Tokyo YY* Oct f/c -0.5%, -0.5%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Tokyo* Oct -0.5%-prev * 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Sep f/c 1.37, 1.37-prev * 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Sep f/c 3.1%, 3.1%-prev * 00:00 AU HIA New Hm Sales m/m Oct 6.1%-prev * 00:30 AU PPI QQ* Q3 0.1%-prev * 00:30 AU PPI YY* Q3 1%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.0925, choppy early on, dips near 1.0910 in the early hours * US data miss & EUR/JPY rally above 114.85 help EUR/USD lift to 1.0942 * Sharp reversal after the fix though as USD's bid intensifies, all NY gains erased * Slide takes out Asia's low, 1.0883 hit before pair bounces to 1.0905 * Pair dips and hovers near 1.0900 late in the day * Techs lean bearish, long upper wicks daily candles, RSIs drop & 10-DMA caps * US Q3 GDP & U. of Michigan survey are key data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USD broadly stronger & JPY widely weaker got USD/JPY past 105 rsst * US Durables miss, partly offset by PHS beat, but US ylds up regardless * Options, Exporter & RM offers by 105 cleared out in the event * Also now above the 3-mo channel top & wkly Kijun at 105.02/23 * Hasn't been a close above the weekly Kijun since Feb * JGB curve only one not steepening of late as BOJ"S YCC keeps 10s by 0 * 76.4% of the Jul-Aug 107.49-99.55 drop is next hurdle at 105.62 * EUR/JPY got 2 tics from 61.8% of Oct's drop at 114.88, cleared 100-DMA * JP Jobs, Spending & CPI out tonight; US GDP main focus USD/CHF * EUR/CHF scored a third day with higher lows, but still below Tues's high * That 1.0865 high was 38.2% of Oct's drop & is now pivotal rsst * As usual, expected SNB defense of their soft floor at 1.08 scared shorts * USD/CHF's nasty rejection Tues a tic from parity got to 0.9904 Wed * On the rise again Thur, but yet to retake Wed's 0.9958 high * US Durables missed, partly offset by PHS beat, but US ylds up again * Oct KOF Fri, but focus is on US Q3 GDP GBP/USD * Cable rose to threaten 1.2274 on UK Q3 GDP data beat at 08:30GMT * The rally was short-lived as GBP dropped to NY low 1.2149 before ending by 1.2176 * Hard Brexit fears aided GBP's retreat from the highs, gilts rally off session lows * 1.2300 & 1.2334 (Oct 19 high) are resistance levels beyond 1.2274 * EUR/GBP ends NorAm 0.8952 after hitting session low 0.8894 after UK data * Nissan opts to build new model in Britain despite Brexit-source USD/CAD * O/N range O/N 1.33 53/95, Noram range 1.3354/3408, close 1.3395 (NY +35 pips) * Leveraged names put squeeze on, overcame barrier defence, forced gamma buying * 2nd consec WTI 50 bbl stall -oil retreated- Algiers pact unraveling * DXY +0.24% (+0.32% in NY) S&P -0.14% (-0.34% NY) US data/yields up [page:2417] * CAD/JPY 78.55, +0.47%, AUD/CAD 1.0164, -0.68%, EUR/CAD 1.4600 +0.04% * Fri- US Q3 GDP first look [page:2417] whispers of 3% (f/c 2.5%) also U Mich AUD/USD * Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7615, bull pressure early * Lifts near 0.7630 after US data comes in softer than f/c but gains fade quickly * Broad and intense USD bid emerges, AUD/USD sees a steady drop * 55-DMA and daily cloud top pierced, slide extend & matches Oct 17 low at 0.7582 * Little bounce seen and RSIs biased down, suggests bears have the upper hand * Oz Q3 PPI due, little impact likely as mkt awaits US GDP & U. of Michigan data NZD/USD * Europe sells rally to 0.7167, slide sees NY open near 0.7145, bear pressure persists * US data miss doesn't deter bears, broad USD bid leads to a steady slide for the pair * Pair hits new s-t low after breaking Oct 25 low, little bounce from the 0.7109 low * Some USD weakness sees pair near 0.7120 late in the day * Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down while 10 & 21-DMAs weigh * US GDP and U. of Michigan the big data risks tomorrow LATAM * USD/MXN continues its march higher, rises to 18. 8795 in NY aft * Pair ends NorAm 18.70 +0.55%, leads LatAms higher * Traders focus on rising US rates across the curve, shrug off higher oil * USD/BRL +0.42% ends NY 3.1522, Bovespa +1.1% * Brazil stocks up on hopes of fiscal austerity * USD/CLP -0.52% diverges broader EM dip, copper +0.84% on exp'd China demand UK may never have it so good, end of beginning looms Britain's higher than expected 0.5% UK Q3 GDP growth number will probably be the highlight on the front-pages of many Brexit-supporting UK daily newspapers Friday. The morning press might be well-advised to make hay while the sun shines as Britain may never have it so good for many quarters to come. The beginning of Q4 saw PM May start the countdown to the end of the Brexit "phoney war" phase via her Q1 2017 A50 trigger announcement. The known unknown of Brexit negotiations could negatively impact UK GDP once the two-year clock starts ticking to agree a deal before Britain quits the EU. A recent Reuters survey of economists showed they were almost united in saying the worst Brexit outcome for Britain would be standalone WTO membership. The economists were split as to whether EEA membership or a negotiated bilateral agreement would be a better option.