SYDNEY, Nov 1 (IFR) -
EM up despite FBI probe, weak commods
Market Briefs
* Pres Obama says FBI director Comey not trying to influence election, has
confidence in him
* US consumer spending +0.5% v 0.4% Rtrs f/c, ends Q3 w/strong momentum
* US Sept core PCE price index rises 1.7% y/y unched v Aug, PCE price Idx
+1.2% v 1% pvs
* Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model f/c for real GDP growth in Q4 2016 is 2.7% on
October 31
* BoE's Carney says to extend stay at BoE by one year until June 2019
* German retail sales post sharpest fall (-1.4%) in two years in Sept, owing
to warm weather
* Oil slides as non-OPEC nations demur on output limit plan
* Share of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds falls to 45 pct -
Tradeweb
Macro Themes in Play
* Markets mostly frozen, try to digest latest political developments, FBI
move very possibly a game-changer, race now tied/within margin of error; White
House steps on preferred Dem narrative, sees no FBI motive to influence election
with reopened investigation
* US data mixed; Personal Income/Spending better, Chicago PMI misses big,
nobody cares, politics dominate; Dec rate hike trades at 7-in-10
* USD steady; Cable bounces after Carney said to stay on through 2019, drags
EUR along for ride: USDJPY fades with stocks; EURCHF magically rebounds after
another look near 1.08; traders sticking close to shore
* Italian bond spread (vs Bunds) in play, multi-year bottom now appears in,
could be leading edge of new Euro worries as markets focus on tapering, IT vote,
FR and DE elex in 2017; should weigh on EUR
* USDCAD best close since Feb as oil gets hammered; AUD manages small lift
alongside copper; MXN up on GDP beat
* Crude down hard after OPEC can't agree on production deal, approaches
year-long uptrend support
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 00:30 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Oct 51.70-prev
* 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* Oct 53.70-prev
* 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* Oct f/c 50.4, 50.40-prev
* 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Oct f/c 50.2, 50.10-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* N/A JP Bank of Japan interest rate decision (no change expected)
* 03:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate meeting (no change
expected)
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0955, bear pressure persists
early
* Overall USD bid & above f/c US consumption data help pair hit 1.0936
* Sharp rally ensues though as USD gains erode quickly. EUR/USD spikes near
1.0960
* Brief pause but USD stays heavy & pair advanced toward 1.0980, near 1.0970
late
* No major EZ data to drive, China PMI & US ISM and Markit Mfg-PMI for Oct
should impact
USD/JPY
* JPY widely offered to correct Fri-Sun haven rise on Clinton email news
* Importers best buyers by the 104.20 USD/JPY low O/N
* Low also bought by specs into the 200-HMA & 23.6% of Sep-Oct rise
* Doubts details of new emails being released by FBI pre-Nov 2 help
* US Personal data near f/c after revisions, but Chicago PMI missed big
* USD/JPY back up near Fri's post-GDP 105.54 high, w weak JP data today
* BOJ to reaffirm YCC tonight; has weakened JPY by limiting L-T yld rise
* N225 bullish breakout remains intact
* EUR/JPY back by Fri's 115.32 high; 76.4% of Oct drop is at 115.42
* Today's 114.62 low right was on the 100-DMA by Fri.'s 114.60 low
* Nice rise in 10-yr Bund-JGB spreads since the BOJ launched YCC
* GBP/JPY up on Carney confidence & by highest since Oct 7 flash crash
* US ISM on tap Tues, FOMC on Wed to keep Dec hike on the boil
USD/CHF
* EUR/CHF struggling since Fri.'s failure to clear Tues' 1.0865 high
* That high was a 38.2% of Oct's drop. Recent o/s studies now neutral again
* US Election angst was the latest catalyst for haven CHF buying
* SNB has soft floor at 1.08, but little sign of buying in last wk's sight
depos
* 1.0818 low today attracted fresh pre-floor bidding
* SNB reported its Q1-3 profits were CHF28.7b (20.3b in CCYs, 7.5b in gold)
* EUR/CHF is down & USD/CHF up since Q3's end
* USD/CHF's post-FBI email slide hit 38.2% of Sep-Oct rise
* Bounce off c0.9860 support (21-DMA, too) today to 0.9908 in calmer trade
* US data marred by big Chicago PMI miss; limits USD rise a bit
* Swiss PMI and Retail Sales are on tap Tues; US ISM
GBP/USD
* Cable moved to high at 1.2240 in NY aft, ends NY 1.2235; Steady BoE aids
GBP lift
* Under fire, Carney says to stay extra year at Bank of England
* Pair remains in tight 1.2114-1.2273 range, Carney to stay to smooth Brexit
transition
* EUR/GBP ends NorAm by session low (0.8961) at 0.8966; GBP pops after BoE
news
* Cross support by 0.8935/40 (21/10-DMA), then 50% Fib at 0.8863
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3376/3431, Noram range 1.3376/3424, close 1.3417 (NY +28 pips)
* USD demand on dips for month end rebalancing characterized the day
* Only light Noram data Global Economic Calendar and US equity marts "unch"
(S&P +0.04%)
* AUD/CAD paid 1.0202, +0.33% with WTI -4.0% & Brent -2.8%, copper +0.57%
* DXY +0.06% (-0.15% in NY) EUR/CAD range 1.46381/4721, Cl 1.4714. US PCE on
f/c
* Chi PMI weak at 50.4; Cda PPI +0.4% (0.2% f/c); Tue- Cda Aug GDP f/c +0.2%
AUD/USD
* NY sees a choppy session within a relatively tight range, pair opens near
0.7600
* Small lift early meets sellers as the USD goes broadly bid, 0.7590
neared
* USD bid quickly reverses & equities bounce, pair lifts near 0.7615
* USD stays heavy but stocks slide, AUD/USD near 0.7605 late in the day
* RBA rate decision a risk, no cut f/c, if Lowe not dovish AUD should go bid
* China Oct Mfg-PMIs are another risk in the Asian session
NZD/USD
* Pair holds a relatively tight range for Europe's morning & the NY session
* The 0.7140/0.7160 zone basically contained price action for the pair
* Generally lackluster interest in the market & big event risks due keep
action tame
* RBA rate decision & China Oct Mfg-PMI data are risks in Asia's session
* Fonterra milk auction results in NY's morning another reason traders sit
back
* Daily techs a bit mixed, l-t techs favor bears still
LATAM
* USD/MXN reverses off Friday's FBI-related high by 19.10, ends NY by 18.87
* US data miss and Mexico GDP beat weighs on USD
* Pair shrugs off 3% oil drop, finds support by 100-DMA near
18.80
* White House says FBI director not trying to influence
election
* USD/BRL -0.63% to 3.1865, Brazil 2017 rate f/c dips
* USD/CLP flat, mkts closed Mon/Tues, copper +0.48% will likely lift peso
Weak EZ core inflation backs case for ECB QE extension
Preliminary euro zone inflation in Oct matched forecasts at +0.5% yr/yr as the
drag from energy prices faded. But the dip in the ECB's favored
core inflation measure--HICP excluding food/energy--to 0.7% annual rate (near
+0.6% cyclical low) from 0.8% in Sept points to other factors being a drag on
inflation. The other core measure--excluding food/energy/tobacco--is also
stubbornly at low levels around 0.8%. Industrial goods and services prices
remained unchanged at Aug levels, still well below the +0.6% and +1.3% levels
reached in Oct last year. Two ECB policymakers--Coeure and Lane--stressed Friday
that monetary accommodation will be maintained until inflation is at a
sustainable path to the ECB's close to but just below 2% target. The lack of a
broad-based pickup in inflation suggests the ECB should announce a QE extension
at the Dec meeting for a further six/nine months beyond the initial March 2017
deadline at the same pace of EUR80 bln/month.
CHART OF THE DAY (EUR/AUD)
* Recent longs might be concerned as the rally off October's low (1.4119)
stalls
* After setting a new high the pair is down on the day & daily RSI diverges
* This occurs near the 21-DMA & 38.2 Fib of the Sep-Oct decline
* Those factors likely up the chance a reversal could take hold
* RBA tonight, if Lowe isn't dovish AUD to firm & EUR/AUD looks at the Oct.
low
(Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)