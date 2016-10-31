SYDNEY, Nov 1 (IFR) - EM up despite FBI probe, weak commods Market Briefs * Pres Obama says FBI director Comey not trying to influence election, has confidence in him * US consumer spending +0.5% v 0.4% Rtrs f/c, ends Q3 w/strong momentum * US Sept core PCE price index rises 1.7% y/y unched v Aug, PCE price Idx +1.2% v 1% pvs * Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model f/c for real GDP growth in Q4 2016 is 2.7% on October 31 * BoE's Carney says to extend stay at BoE by one year until June 2019 * German retail sales post sharpest fall (-1.4%) in two years in Sept, owing to warm weather * Oil slides as non-OPEC nations demur on output limit plan * Share of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds falls to 45 pct - Tradeweb Macro Themes in Play * Markets mostly frozen, try to digest latest political developments, FBI move very possibly a game-changer, race now tied/within margin of error; White House steps on preferred Dem narrative, sees no FBI motive to influence election with reopened investigation * US data mixed; Personal Income/Spending better, Chicago PMI misses big, nobody cares, politics dominate; Dec rate hike trades at 7-in-10 * USD steady; Cable bounces after Carney said to stay on through 2019, drags EUR along for ride: USDJPY fades with stocks; EURCHF magically rebounds after another look near 1.08; traders sticking close to shore * Italian bond spread (vs Bunds) in play, multi-year bottom now appears in, could be leading edge of new Euro worries as markets focus on tapering, IT vote, FR and DE elex in 2017; should weigh on EUR * USDCAD best close since Feb as oil gets hammered; AUD manages small lift alongside copper; MXN up on GDP beat * Crude down hard after OPEC can't agree on production deal, approaches year-long uptrend support Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Oct 51.70-prev * 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* Oct 53.70-prev * 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* Oct f/c 50.4, 50.40-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Oct f/c 50.2, 50.10-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * N/A JP Bank of Japan interest rate decision (no change expected) * 03:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate meeting (no change expected) Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0955, bear pressure persists early * Overall USD bid & above f/c US consumption data help pair hit 1.0936 * Sharp rally ensues though as USD gains erode quickly. EUR/USD spikes near 1.0960 * Brief pause but USD stays heavy & pair advanced toward 1.0980, near 1.0970 late * No major EZ data to drive, China PMI & US ISM and Markit Mfg-PMI for Oct should impact USD/JPY * JPY widely offered to correct Fri-Sun haven rise on Clinton email news * Importers best buyers by the 104.20 USD/JPY low O/N * Low also bought by specs into the 200-HMA & 23.6% of Sep-Oct rise * Doubts details of new emails being released by FBI pre-Nov 2 help * US Personal data near f/c after revisions, but Chicago PMI missed big * USD/JPY back up near Fri's post-GDP 105.54 high, w weak JP data today * BOJ to reaffirm YCC tonight; has weakened JPY by limiting L-T yld rise * N225 bullish breakout remains intact * EUR/JPY back by Fri's 115.32 high; 76.4% of Oct drop is at 115.42 * Today's 114.62 low right was on the 100-DMA by Fri.'s 114.60 low * Nice rise in 10-yr Bund-JGB spreads since the BOJ launched YCC * GBP/JPY up on Carney confidence & by highest since Oct 7 flash crash * US ISM on tap Tues, FOMC on Wed to keep Dec hike on the boil USD/CHF * EUR/CHF struggling since Fri.'s failure to clear Tues' 1.0865 high * That high was a 38.2% of Oct's drop. Recent o/s studies now neutral again * US Election angst was the latest catalyst for haven CHF buying * SNB has soft floor at 1.08, but little sign of buying in last wk's sight depos * 1.0818 low today attracted fresh pre-floor bidding * SNB reported its Q1-3 profits were CHF28.7b (20.3b in CCYs, 7.5b in gold) * EUR/CHF is down & USD/CHF up since Q3's end * USD/CHF's post-FBI email slide hit 38.2% of Sep-Oct rise * Bounce off c0.9860 support (21-DMA, too) today to 0.9908 in calmer trade * US data marred by big Chicago PMI miss; limits USD rise a bit * Swiss PMI and Retail Sales are on tap Tues; US ISM GBP/USD * Cable moved to high at 1.2240 in NY aft, ends NY 1.2235; Steady BoE aids GBP lift * Under fire, Carney says to stay extra year at Bank of England * Pair remains in tight 1.2114-1.2273 range, Carney to stay to smooth Brexit transition * EUR/GBP ends NorAm by session low (0.8961) at 0.8966; GBP pops after BoE news * Cross support by 0.8935/40 (21/10-DMA), then 50% Fib at 0.8863 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3376/3431, Noram range 1.3376/3424, close 1.3417 (NY +28 pips) * USD demand on dips for month end rebalancing characterized the day * Only light Noram data Global Economic Calendar and US equity marts "unch" (S&P +0.04%) * AUD/CAD paid 1.0202, +0.33% with WTI -4.0% & Brent -2.8%, copper +0.57% * DXY +0.06% (-0.15% in NY) EUR/CAD range 1.46381/4721, Cl 1.4714. US PCE on f/c * Chi PMI weak at 50.4; Cda PPI +0.4% (0.2% f/c); Tue- Cda Aug GDP f/c +0.2% AUD/USD * NY sees a choppy session within a relatively tight range, pair opens near 0.7600 * Small lift early meets sellers as the USD goes broadly bid, 0.7590 neared * USD bid quickly reverses & equities bounce, pair lifts near 0.7615 * USD stays heavy but stocks slide, AUD/USD near 0.7605 late in the day * RBA rate decision a risk, no cut f/c, if Lowe not dovish AUD should go bid * China Oct Mfg-PMIs are another risk in the Asian session NZD/USD * Pair holds a relatively tight range for Europe's morning & the NY session * The 0.7140/0.7160 zone basically contained price action for the pair * Generally lackluster interest in the market & big event risks due keep action tame * RBA rate decision & China Oct Mfg-PMI data are risks in Asia's session * Fonterra milk auction results in NY's morning another reason traders sit back * Daily techs a bit mixed, l-t techs favor bears still LATAM * USD/MXN reverses off Friday's FBI-related high by 19.10, ends NY by 18.87 * US data miss and Mexico GDP beat weighs on USD * Pair shrugs off 3% oil drop, finds support by 100-DMA near 18.80 * White House says FBI director not trying to influence election * USD/BRL -0.63% to 3.1865, Brazil 2017 rate f/c dips * USD/CLP flat, mkts closed Mon/Tues, copper +0.48% will likely lift peso Weak EZ core inflation backs case for ECB QE extension Preliminary euro zone inflation in Oct matched forecasts at +0.5% yr/yr as the drag from energy prices faded. But the dip in the ECB's favored core inflation measure--HICP excluding food/energy--to 0.7% annual rate (near +0.6% cyclical low) from 0.8% in Sept points to other factors being a drag on inflation. The other core measure--excluding food/energy/tobacco--is also stubbornly at low levels around 0.8%. Industrial goods and services prices remained unchanged at Aug levels, still well below the +0.6% and +1.3% levels reached in Oct last year. Two ECB policymakers--Coeure and Lane--stressed Friday that monetary accommodation will be maintained until inflation is at a sustainable path to the ECB's close to but just below 2% target. The lack of a broad-based pickup in inflation suggests the ECB should announce a QE extension at the Dec meeting for a further six/nine months beyond the initial March 2017 deadline at the same pace of EUR80 bln/month. CHART OF THE DAY (EUR/AUD) * Recent longs might be concerned as the rally off October's low (1.4119) stalls * After setting a new high the pair is down on the day & daily RSI diverges * This occurs near the 21-DMA & 38.2 Fib of the Sep-Oct decline * Those factors likely up the chance a reversal could take hold * RBA tonight, if Lowe isn't dovish AUD to firm & EUR/AUD looks at the Oct. low (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)