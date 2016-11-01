SYDNEY, Nov 2 (IFR) - US election polls narrow, risk exited broadly Market Briefs * Donald Trump overtakes Hillary Clinton for first time since May in ABC poll; wapo.st/2f9jf82 * US Markit Oct Mfg PMI Final 53.4 v 53.2 pvs * US ISM Oct Mfg PMI 51.9 v 51.7 Rtrs f/c, 51.5 pvs; prices pd 54.5 v 54.0 Rtrs f/c * US ISM Oct Mfg new orders 52.1 v 55.1 pvs, employment 52.9 v 50 Rtrs f/c, 49.7 pvs * US Construction spending falls 0.4% in Sept v 0.5% Rtrs f/c * Fonterra: Dairy prices rise 11.4%, volumes drop at auction; average selling price NZD 3,327/tonne * Atlanta Fed's: GDPNow model f/c for real GDP growth in Q4 '16 is 2.3% down from 2.7% on Oct 31 * Fed to hold rates steady Wednesday, put December hike firmly in view * Bank of Canada says considered raising inflation target * USD falls vs EUR, rallies against MXN on U.S. election jitters, MXN hits 3-wk low vs USD * Euro zone GDP up 0.3% in Q3, same as in Q2; Core inflation falls to 0.7 from 0.8 pct * Italy more likely to exit euro zone than Greece - Sentix investor survey Macro Themes in Play * Markets break, weight of higher rates/sharply steeper yield curves becomes too much for credit/spread product; investors way long of low vol yield and carry strategies from QE era; S&P lowest since July * US Construction Spending misses badly, Q4 GDP trackers lowered; Nov Fed meeting underway, rate hike tomorrow trades in single digits * USD broadly lower, FX market tries to adjust to abrupt swing in US election polls, ABC/WaPo shows Trump +1, had been Clinton +13 last week; MXN gets smoked, CHF and JPY see safe haven buying; EURCHF < 1.08 * Oil presses on 2016 uptrend support, massive spec long positions could be a problem * AUD hangs on to good China news, stronger metals prices; Cable sideways, UK PMI as expected; CAD slightly better with Manufacturing PMI Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Building Approvals* Sep f/c -0.03, -1.80%-prev * 00:30 AU Private House Approvals* Sep -1.30%-prev * 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index Oct 43-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * USD softens in Europe's morning, EUR/USD rises, NY opens near 1.0995 * USD slide, led by USD/JPY, intensifies; sharp rally for EUR/USD ensues * 1.1035/40 zone tested, holds initially, small dip seen but gets bought * USD slide intensifies, EUR/USD ascent steepens, 1.1070 neared * Little pullback seen as USD dives sharply late in the day * US ADP report and Fed meeting the big risks tomorrow USD/JPY * JPY reverted to risk-off haven buying mode, reversing the O/N dips * USD/JPY broke dn on a WP/ABC Poll favoring Trump wapo.st/2f9jf82 * Risk-aversion was already rebounding before that news, underpinning JPY * USD/JPY began the wk w O/B signals & broke 200-HMA at 104.50 today * Risk off prevalent, close below 21-DMA (103.96), eyes further losses * A close below the 21-DMA just below 104 would trigger further selling * Cloud top & 38.2% of the Sep-Oct rise are at 103.52/45 next support * FOMC, NFPs & US election, plus EZ cohesion key risks for JPY bears USD/CHF * CHF well bid on rising risk aversion & after solid Oct PMI result * Oct Mfg PMI 54.7 beat expectations: High since May * USD/CHF ran sell stops below Fri's low & 38.2% of the Sep-Oct rise c.9860 * More stops run below the 50% Fibo & Kijun at 0.9820 on US election poll * WP/ABC Poll favored Trump slightly wapo.st/2f9jf82 * 200-DMA & 61.8% of Sep-Oct rise are at 0.9783/77; Cloud in 0.9740s * EUR/CHF again rejected near 38.2% of Oct drop & breaks Mon's low * Broke below SNB's 1.08 soft floor & Oct's 1.0797 low, low 1.07615 * Drove USD/CHF to 0.9729. Risk-aversion rising, Italy clearly a sore spot GBP/USD * 1.2281 was 12-day high for GBP as shorts squeezed on Carney term extension * BoE Chief Carney to stay until June 2019, Carney color: * Pair held in muted 1.2225-1.2255 range in NY, as Trump election gains hit risk * EUR/GBP elicited support pre-0.8946 after easing early London * Pair rallied to NY high 0.9044, looks to end NY 0.9035, EUR gains outpace * Cable drop to 1.15 is poll tip after A50 triggered USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3377/3427, Noram range 1.3353/3414, close 1.3385 (NY unch) * USD demand on dips for month end rebalancing characterized the day * Cda Aug GDP +0.2% on f/c; technocratic Poloz speech RBC PMI 51.1 * Mixed message from US Mfg ISM & Brent/WTI -0.8/-0.3% * NY gasoline (RBOB) leapt 11% at open, +4.3% last- pipeline outage * AUD/CAD 1.0240, +0.37%, DXY -0.75% (-0.44% NY) CAD/JPY -0.64%, 77.66, E/CAD +0.6% AUD/USD * Europe adds to gains from Asia, NY opens near 0.7670, bull pressure early * Equities firm & China data boost lingers, pair hits 0.7689 but gains fade quickly * Equity rise reverses & AUD/JPY dives as risk sours, AUD/USD heads lower * Steady decline sees pair trade near 0.7640 in NY's afternoon * Pair bounces above 0.7650 late as the USD crumbles * Oz Sep building approvals a risk in Asia but US ADP & Fed risks to outweigh NZD/USD * Europe adds to gains from Asia, NY opens near 0.7175, bull pressure persists early * Weak USD allows pair to hit 0.7191 but gains begin to fade as risk sours * Equity markets dump and JPY firms to take NZD/JPY below 74.60 * NZD/USD slides, Fonterra GDT PI +11.4 % & WMP +19.8%, pair spikes up * Spike gains short lived a sour risk intensifies, NY low of 0.7155 made * Bounce takes hold as USD sees big dive late, NZD/USD nears 0.7175 * NZ Q3 jobs data a risk in Asia, ADP jobs data & Fed a risk in NY tomorrow LATAM * USD/MXN rose to 3-wk high at 19.2650 in NY's aft as US election polls narrow * MXN ST volatility rises as trades fearing Brexit-like surprise short USD exposure * Risk exited broadly, traditional safe havens UST, Yen, CHF & gold rally, oil down 1.1% * USD/BRL -2% to 3.25, Brazil trade surplus narrows to 2.3b, Brazil holiday Wed * USD/CLP essentially flat in offshore trade, markets re-open Wed after long weekend UK A50 court ruling next hurdle for GBP With the drama regarding Carney's BoE tenure over, focus has switched to the London High Court ruling on whether the UK government alone has the power to trigger Article 50. Case claimants say MPs should decide if/when Britain starts its EU divorce process. A fortnight ago, one of the three judges hearing the case said "we shall take time to consider the matter and give our judgments as quickly as possible". GBP will fall if the judges side with the UK government and rise if the judges side with the claimants. Last Friday, GBP took a hit after Northern Ireland's High Court sided with the UK government in a separate case. Stephen Tierney, director of the Edinburgh Centre for Constitutional Law, said "I would personally be surprised if the High Court in England reached a different conclusion". Whichever side loses will almost certainly appeal to the UK Supreme Court, which will give a final verdict in Dec. Related item: CHART OF THE DAY (NZD/USD) * Spike up, to 0.7192, on milk auction short-lived, pair hits new NY low * Soured risk (JPY firm & stocks dump) helps pair test the55/ 200-HMA area by 0.7155/60 * Techs warn bulls, long upper wick on daily candle & pair near flat on day * Support by 21-DMA (0.7149), if cleared then Oct 27 low by 0.7109 may be in play (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)