SYDNEY, Nov 3 (IFR) - Election angst trumps Fed, USD dips Market Briefs * Fed holds rate steady in 8-2 vote, Rosengren back to majority; George & Mester dissent * Fed: case for hiking has continued to strengthen, waiting for "some" further evidence of progress toward objectives before hiking * Fed drops reference to inflation expected to stay low in "near-term" repeats view inflation to rise to 2% target over med-term * US private sector (ADP) adds 147k jobs in Oct, vs 202k (revised from 154k) in Sep * UK construction growth hits 7-month high, but outlook darkens -PMI * Crude stocks jump 14 mln barrels - EIA, oil dips 2.5% * EZ October factory growth near three-year high- PMI * China debt risks stoke internal debate over lowering '17 growth goal, China to meet to map up 2017 growth, reform agendas * Kuroda dismisses idea of BOJ buying municipal bonds, Inflation not completely a monetary phenomenon Macro Themes in Play * Markets, DXY lower, spreads wider as risk aversion gets legs, S&P down for seventh straight day; Street consumed with US election but steepening yield curves, lower commodity prices doing the damage to complacent carry/yield strategies; CHF and JPY safe havens bid * Bank sector back on radar, usual European suspects roll over * Fed passes, rate market yawns, Dec meeting hike steady at 7-in10, statement infers Fed more concerned about near term inflation just as crude oil breaking lower, great timing; ADP jobs misses, weakest in 3 ½ years * New polls show Clinton holding lead but market not buying it, MXN down, gold up; Cable bounces by default on broader USD weakness; AUD, CAD both within previous day's range, nothing * Oil down hard, breaks year-long uptrend support after massive inventory build, specs way long and trapped Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)* Sep f/c -1700m, -2010m-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Oct 52.00 -prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.1080, choppy early, trades in 1.1079-1.1102 range * Breaks higher as USD weakness intensifies, trades 1.1123 & holds nearby * USD slide stalls, EUR/USD dips toward 1.1095, just above 1.1100 into the Fed * Choppy after the headlines hit, trades 1.1088 tehn near 1.1120 * USD shorts take some profit and EUR/USD trades sub-1.1095 late * EZ Sep unemployment due tomorrow, US data to have more impact though * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & pair holds old resistance near 1.1040/80 USD/JPY * Risk aversion & soft US data took USD/JPY nearer to props in 102.80s * Pair bounces off post-Fed low 103.01, set to end NY 103.25 * 50% of the Sep-Oct rise, daily Kijun & weekly Tenkan are at 102.81 * 100-DMA & lower 21-day Bolli are also in the 102.80s * Close below the Cloud top & 38.2% at 103.52/45 keeps weight on prices * Historical build in US oil inventories also risk-off & JPY+ * EUR/JPY's 114.37 low a tic below the Oct up TL & Kijun line * Failure to close above the 115.26 Cloud top this week weighs * Growing signs of financial & political stress in EZ periphery bears watching USD/CHF * Risk aversion on risk Trump poll advance sends EUR/CHF to 4 month low * O/S by 30-d Bolli & yet to close below 61.8% of post-Brexit rise at 1.0762 * Last time below today's low was on Brexit, only lasted 2 days * SNB will be active. L-term support @ weekly cloud base 1.0740 * CHF undermined by the most negative bond yields, ultimate funder * Up TL off Aug-Sep lows & 76.4% of Sep-Oct rise at 0.9724 key on close * RSI well oversold and down by Aug & Jun nadirs; 0.9640/00 key props * USD/CHF 0.9709/37 post- Fed, 0.97285 pre Fed last quote, close 0.9734 * Fed- "case for rate hike has "continued to strengthen" - Dec rate hike still live GBP/USD * Cable rallied to early NorAm high by 1.2356 as fears of Trump victory weighed on USD * Fed keeps rate steady, seeks some further evidence of progress, Rosengren back to majority * Pair set to end NY by 1.2295, 1.2334- Oct 19 high & 1.2365 Oct 11 res levels beyond 1.2300 * 1.2300 option expiry on Thurs and 1.2400 on Friday likely keep pair anchored nearby] * EUR/GBP met fresh headwind pre-0.9050 after heading north in early Europe * 0.9050 was 2wk high Monday. 0.90495 = Asia high. 0.9043 = Tuesday high * Seatbelts on for a super, event-packed Thursday, Fed color: USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3371/3406, Noram range 1.3361/2406, close 1.3390 (NY +4 pips) * Post FOMC range 75/99- No rate hike, no real change in the verbiage * The case for a rate hike has "continued to strengthen", Dec hike still live * Soft US data [page:2417] 14.4mn crude oil build WTI/Brent -2.5/-2.2% * AUD/CAD 1.0250, +0.1%, DXY -0.3% (-0.08% NY) CAD/JPY -0.75%, 77.20, E/CAD +0.28% * Thur-US data slew include Challenger layoffs, Markit & US SVcs ISMs, Factory orders AUD/USD * Europe lifts the pair off the 200-HMA, NY opens near 0.7650, bull pressure persists * US ADP job miss weakens USD and helps AUD/USD to lift near 0.7680 * Pair consolidates in basically 0.7660/80 zone heading into the Fed * Choppy after the Fed, lifts near day's high initially but then sinks as USD firms * Pair sits sub-0.7660 late in the day to leave it up only small on the day * Doji forms on the daily candle, suggests some indecision now * No major data due in Asia, US data to get more focus tomorrow NZD/USD * Bull pressure in Europe's morning on USD weakness, NY opens near 0.7260 * Rally extends as USD slide deepens, sharp lift near 0.7300 takes hold * Dip near 0.7275 finds buyers, 0.7307 then trades, nearby into Fed * Choppy after Fed but hits 0.7309 before USD bid emerges, sub-0.7290 late * No major data in Asia to drive, US Sep factory order & Oct non-Mfg PMI are risks * Techs favor bulls, pair above the Oct 20 high & 55-DMA and RSIs biased up LATAM * Despite Mex holiday USD/MXN rose to new 3-wk high 19.43, US election in focus * MXN ST volatility continues its run higher 1-wk now 47% up from 17% Tues * Fed seen dovish votes 8-2 to hold, Rosengren back w/majority bit.ly/2eomkln * USD/BRL range 3.2373/3.2410 local marts on holiday; Fri BR inflation/US NFP on deck * USD/CLP -0.2% to 650.30, early copper losses reversed ahead of China Caixin PMI Fed policy: on to December With just a few small changes to its statement today the Fed managed to inch toward a hike in December, and it appears unlikely to be blown off course unless the U.S. election sets off a storm in financial markets. The Fed said the case for a hike "continued" to strengthen and that it just wanted "some" more evidence of progress toward its goals. It also firmed up its inflation language. These changes are small, especially considering that they came in the context of a statement already on the verge of a hike. Indeed, they probably would have tightened if the meeting hadn't taken place in the final week of the election campaign. The Fed's close to its second hike after a frustrating year. Now they have hope for calm markets. CHART OF THE DAY (EUR/USD) * EUR/USD sub-1.1090 after Fed says hiking case continued to strengthen * USD bid quickly fades though as UST yields slip, DE-US spreads tighten * EUR/USD back above 1.1090 as broad based USD sales take hold * If today's high breaks next res at the 100-DMA (1.1136) & Oct 11 high (1.1142) * RSIs give bulls momentum still & divergence, rally seems likely to persist (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)