SYDNEY, Nov 4 (IFR) - Court softens Hard Brexit outlook, risk rallies Market Briefs * UK holds rate steady, BoE ditches rate cut signal after Brexit hit to sterling, Pound rises, government bond prices fall * UK court: Brexit needs parliament's approval, complicates govt plans, Government to appeal against High Court ruling * US jobless claims 265k v 258k Rtrs f/c, rise to near 3-mos high; 4-wk avg to 257.75k from 253k * US Q3 labor costs +0.3% v 1.3% Rtrs f/c, productivity +3.1% v 2% Rtrs f/c, -0.2% pvs * US Markit Comp final PMI unched at 54.9, Svcs unched at 54.8 * US factory orders +0.3% in Sept; order books shrink * US ISM N-Mfg PMI 54.8 v 56 Rtrs f/c, N-Mfg employ IDX 53.1 v 57.2 pvs, prices pd 56.6 v 54.0 pvs * Weidmann: Risks of ultra-easy ECB policy increasingly clear * LatAm currencies seesaw on US election uncertainty, Clinton shows slight lead in US election; MXN ST vol steady by highs * Oil dips on U.S. inventory surge, doubts on OPEC resolve; Market hit 5-week lows on Wednesday on U.S. stock build Macro Themes in Play * Markets mostly lower, S&P matches longest losing streak in history (8 days), fails to get lift despite poll swing back toward Clinton, lower oil weighs, surprising lack of panic across risk spectrum * USD broadly lower behind big jump in GBP, UK high court ruling throws implementation of Art 50 in doubt; Carney says policy can 'respond in either direction', leaves impression (lower) currency accomplished much of what QE couldn't * US data generally weaker, Services ISM falls; rate market steady, Dec hike baked in cake, activity paralyzed by US election, only trades getting done are out of necessity * USDJPY lower with stocks; AUD better as copper grinds higher; EURCHF levitates off of 1.08 but SNB not seen Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Retail Sales MM* Sep f/c 0.4%, 0.40%-prev * 00:30 AU Retail Trade* Q3 f/c 0.4%, 0.40%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 773.6b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 85.3b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia statement on monetary policy Currency Summaries EUR/USD * See-saw day between European & NY sessions, falls in Europe on EUR/GBP dive * NY opens near 1.1085, slide extends early as EUR/GBP fall hits 0.8860 low * EUR/USD hits 1.1060, losses erode as EUR/GBP bounces & broad USD sales emerge * Steady ascent takes hold and EUR/USD nears 1.1120 late in the day * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & long lower wick on today's candle in place * EZ Markit Comp & services final PMI tomorrow but US Oct jobs data to get more focus * A weak jobs report likely tightens DE-US spreads & helps EUR/USD stay buoyant USD/JPY * JPY slipped as risk rebounded on UK court ruling dimming hard, fast Brexit * GBP/JPY spiked fm 126.47 low by a cleared dn TL to 128.90 * Again seeing sellers near the July 6 initial Brexit reaction low of 128.81 * Lukewarm US data mostly glossed over pre-NFP & election day event risks * Services ISM miss & soft Employment after ADP miss capped USD/JPY * Pair rebounded fm the o/n purge of stops sub-103/2.80 to 103.44, ends NY 103.05 * But the broken 38.2% Fibo & Cloud top at 103.45/52 were faded * Dn closer to 50% of the Sep-Oct rise at 102.81 again; close below is negative * US NFP & election risks remain greater threat than A50 doubts help * Weekly investment flows fm Japan tonight after Thur's holiday USD/CHF * O/S bullish divergence & Bolli bounce underpin EUR/CHF techs * Risk generally rebounding after UK court ruling dimmed hard, fast Brexit * Cross couldn't close below 76.4% of the Jun-Sep rise this week * Could see retest of recent highs in 1.0860s next, sans fresh US poll angst * USD/CHF also shaking off nasty intraweek fall with O/S RSI's help * Today's low held just above Wed's 0.9696 trend low; lower Bolli props * US data mostly glossed over pre-NFP & election day event risks GBP/USD * GBP up after UK govt loses court case on Article 50 trigger * Pair rallied to 4-wk high by 1.2494 on BoE hold, dips to 1.2465 by NorAm close * Post-Brexit GBP weakness to keep BoE from cutting rates, hard-Brexit fears abate * What now after UK government loses Brexit court case? * EUR/GBP ends NorAm 0.8918 -1.1%, day's range 0.8860-0.9030 * GBP boosted over EUR as talk of BoE hikes, as econ data improves, to slow inflation * US NFP Friday, Rtrs f/c 175k v 156k pvs, CME Dec hike at 71% bit.ly/1LtKN1u USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3362/3401, Noram range 1.3373/3402, close 1.3388 (NY +4 pips) * Challenger layoffs dropped sharply and promised to put a bid under the DXY * That fizzled after soft weekly unemployment claims & Non-Mfg ISM [page:2417] * Brent/WTI -1.0/-1.4% after Cushing storage build OPEC cut doubts * AUD/CAD 1.0283, +0.3%, DXY -0.27% (-0.23% NY) CAD/JPY -0.45%, 76.92, EUR/CAD unch * Fri-Cda jobs (-10k f/c) trade -1.7bn f/c) Ivey PMI; US NFP (+175k f/c) trade data AUD/USD * NY maintains most of gains made in Asia, opens near 0.7670 * Choppy and holds near opening levels early but bull pressure emerges * Broad based USD sales take hold, AUD/USD lift to 0.7685, little pullback seen * Pair just below day's high late in the session * OZ Sep retail sales & Q3 retail trade due in Asia, if above f/c rally likely extends * Techs still favor bulls, RSIs rising & pair holds above cloud & slew of daily MAs NZD/USD * Sharp dive in Europe's morning finds buyers near 0.7290, lift sees NY open near 0.7305 * Bull pressure persists as AUD/NZD slide extend, slow & steady ascent ensues * Rally pushed further along as the USD goes broadly offered, day's high neared * Little pullback, pair near daily cloud top & session high late in the day * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & daily cloud pierced * No NZ data to drive, market to be more focused on US jobs report anyway LATAM * USD/MXN reversed off o/n high by 19.55 after polls indicated Trump lead in US election * Pair reversed off highs as Clinton seen leading in other polls, longs lighten pre-NFP * US NFP Friday Rtrs f/c 175k v 156k pvs f/c range 135-230k * Carstens: Mexico prepares contingency plan for US election * USD/BRL flat on day at 2.2340, cable rally lifts risk broadly * USD/CLP rises off session low 647.70, ends NorAm 652.20 despite copper 0.76% gain Peso eyes low as Mexico c.bank waits out election If the first step to recovery is identifying the problem, then the Mexican peso may be in trouble. The central bank has identified three sources of MXN volatility: the U.S. election, Fed rate policy and oil prices. All three are in play, and Banxico can't control any of them. USD/MXN's dip from the overnight high, by 19.55 to 19.25 may relieve Banxico but there's no denying the headwinds. Intervention and rate hikes, traditional fixes for a weak currency, seem off the table. The dollar-hungry market, transfixed by Trump's poll improvement, would welcome USD-selling intervention as a liquidity event. 1-wk USD/MXN vols at 46% portray a market bent on protecting against a Brexit-like outcome. Rating agency warnings on Mexico's growing debt burden preclude excessive rate hikes. Pundits eye a move to 21.50 on a Trump victory, which may just be a new base. Banxico is caught waiting out the U.S. election option. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2fir9Me CHART OF THE DAY (USD/CHF) * Wed's 0.9660 low held on today's retest and deeply O/S RSIs are rebounding * Prices haven't been able to close below 76.4% of the Sep-Oct rise at 0.9724 * Bids tipped by 0.9700 today to join a budding correction or reversal higher * Lower 21-day Bolli (0.9731) has also cushioned the market's fall this week * Above multiple MAs 0.9770-85, 38.2% Fib at 0.9812 & daily Kijun at 0.9819 are in play (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)