SYDNEY, Nov 7 (IFR) - US data in court, US election in focus Market Briefs * US October jobs up 161k v 175k Rtrs f/c prior mos revised up, unemp rate 4.9% on target * US avg Hourly earnings +0.4% v 0.3% f/c, U-6 rate drops to 9.5%, lowest since May 2008 * U.S. trade deficit hits 1-1/2-year low, -36.4b v -37.8b Rtrs f/c, on rising exports * Fed's Lockhart: doesn't expect recession in near-term, negative rates wouldn't be 1st or 2nd resort for Fed * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow upgrades US Q4 GDP view to 3.1% from 2.3% on Nov 1 * NY Fed's Nowcast sees Q4 GDP at 1.6% from prev 1.4% * Sterling enjoys best week since 2009 as 'hard Brexit' fears ease * UK PM May confident a court ruling on govt approval for A50 would be overturned, vowed to stick to her Brexit timetable * Saudis could raise oil output again as sparring with Iran returns, Tension over Saudi request for Iran to freeze output Macro Themes in Play * Markets mostly lower but S&P breaks streak of eight down days, holds 200 dma but bounce weak, still vulnerable; hedging/squaring dominate activity ahead of Tuesday US election * Rates slip after US jobs data misses but Dec hike still trading 65%-70%, market expressing concern via pricing beyond December meeting, less than one hike seen for 2017 * USD mixed as GBP squeeze extends to sixth day; EUR tags along with Cable; CHF stays bid in case of wikileaks or political oppo dump over weekend; USDJPY weak bounce with stocks * AUD, CAD, EM lower as CRB Index worst in over a month; crude oil crumbles on story of Saudi threats to increase production, frustration that Iran won't abide by OPEC plan; MXN partial recovery as polls continue to move Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads Oct -0.3%-prev * 00:00 JP Overtime Pay Sep -1.9%-prev * 22:30 AU AIG Construction Index Oct 51.4-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves Oct 1260.10b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 23:50 JP (SUN) Bank of Japan to publish the minutes of September policy meeting. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Opens NY near 1.1100, lifts ahead of jobs data, NFP headline misses, EUR/USD hits 1.1115 * Gains fade as mkt looks at nice upward revisions & AHE beat, EUR/USD drops to 1.1080 * USD & UST yield bids fade, EUR/USD bounces, pauses near 1.1100 * Risk firms and EUR/JPY rallies near 114.80, EUR/USD follows, nears 1.1130 * USD firms late in the day, EUR/USD drops towards 1.1115 into the weekend * Light data for EZ & US next week, US election results will drive next week USD/JPY * Inside day so far for USD/JPY post-NFP and pre-US election * Had a knee-jerk rebound on above-f/c AHE but it quickly faded * US ylds drifted lower to keep the pair subdued * Oil heavy amid varying reports fm OPEC talks, also a weight on USD/JPY * Markets still risk-averse into US election given recent poll tightening * Japanese remain keen buyers of overseas assets for higher yield * Offers 103.30-55/4.00. Bids 102.80s, 102.50-55 & 102.17/00 * EUR/JPY up to retest Thur's 114.76 high, mostly on EUR/USD gains * Close below 114.15 (50% of Oct-Nov rise) would target 113.70s * GBP/JPY farther above c129 rsst in wake of UK court ruling, MPC * BOJ Minutes & Labor Earnings kick off next week's JPY events USD/CHF * EUR/CHF again ran into offers by 61.8% of 1.0865-1.0755 drop at 1.0823 * Mood darkened in NY after varying report fm OPEC talks that hit oil * Markets more broadly risk-averse into US election, favoring CHF longs * SNB bid below soft-floor at 1.08 not noted; biding time to post-election? * USD/CHF making new trend lows in NY along w oil. Jobs data mixed * Next support is the Sep 29 low at 0.9640 & up TL fm May at 0.9604 * US ylds softer despite above-f/c AHE & jobless rate drops; Part rate -0.1% GBP/USD * GBP adds to recent gains as 'hard Brexit' fears abate * Cable rose to intra-day,1-mos, high 1.2558 before ending NorAm by 1.2510 * Court ruling on parliamentary approval for A50, upbeat QIR & Carney term extension aid lift * Pair closing abv 30-DMA (1.2450) adds to bullish tone, next resistance 1.2619 Oct 7 high * EUR/GBP -0.27% to 0.8885 as BoE QIR sees inflation rising, EZ inflation to remain low * US election on Tuesday the primary focus, traders wary of potential headline risks USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3388/3417, Noram range 1.3386/3466, close 1.3410 (NY unch) * Jobs data dominated early trade NFP +161k but with big upside revisions * Canadian jobs +43.9k but full time jobs plunged 23.1k, part time +67.1k * Cda trade record deficit but skewed by 2.9bn module imported from S.Korea * Without that factor deficit 1.2bn. Oil buffeted by OPEC H/L * Ivey PMI came in at 59.7 vs 58.4 last (s.a.) Light data week next week AUD/USD * Choppy NY session, opens near 0.7680, lifts near 0.7690 into US jobs data * Spikes near 0.7670 even as NFP misses; Upward revisions & AHE beat lift USD initially * USD bid fades though, AUD/USD tries but fails to get back above 0.7690 * USD regains its footing and steadily rises as shorts cover into the weekend * AUD/USD sinks to 0.7652 before bouncing back to the 0.7675 area late in the day * Little Oz data to drive next week, traders look to US election results for next cues NZD/USD * Relatively limited action in the NY session, opens near 0.7315, light bull pressure early * NFP headlines miss sees lift near 0.7325, gains fade & pair trades to 0.7300 * Risk rallies a bit as stocks firms & JPY weakens, NZD/USD nears 0.7335 * Late day dip has pair just above NY opening level into the weekend * US election & RBNZ are the big risks next week, 25 bps cut f/c for RBNZ * Risk of no cut extant though, milk prices & solid jobs data might see RBNZ hold-off * If cut is seen market believes it's most likely the last cut to be seen LATAM * USD/MXN down 0.8% set to end NorAm by 19.00. day's range 19.2615-18.9348 * US NFP mostly inline HL miss offset by upward revisions * Longs lighten ahead of weekend, wary of headline risks; 1-wk option vol remains firm * USD/BRL -0.64% ends NY 3.22, shrugs off weak Markit svcs/comp PMI * USD/CLP +0.8% to 656.60, earthquake lifts, despite firm copper (+0.62%) The Fed's narrow window of opportunity The October US jobs data didn't affect the betting odds for a rate hike next month, which continue to trade between 65% and 70%. As we noted several weeks ago Fed credibility had become a factor in the decision process and barring any disasters, in the data or otherwise, they would be compelled to move . While the Fed remains optimistic about the economy's prospects the market largely disagrees, currently pricing only a paltry 16 bps of tightening over the course of 2017. It took a year's worth of jawboning and data-watching to get this far and it's not obvious when the next window of opportunity will open. Seven years in to a recovery, the market knows we're a lot closer to the end of the cycle than the beginning and the goal of rate normalization will be extremely hard to achieve before the next downturn comes. CHART OF THE DAY (DXY) * Recent break below 97.50 supt zone sees pair consolidate in 97.00/50 range * A long upper wick forms on today's daily candle after the jobs data lift fails * Daily & weekly RSIs deepen bear bias & aren't o/s, gives bears momentum * Some support into 96.90, if cleared 96.20/40 area is initial support zone * Beyond that the 200-DMA & rising t-l off May's low will be targeted (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)