SYDNEY, Nov 10 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Trump heads to White House after stunning win; Republicans retain control of U.S. House, Senate * US. stocks jump after Trump shock, MXN dips to new all-time high 20.77 ends NY 19.85; no action from Banxico * Moody's says no LatAm ratings changes planned after Trump win * RBNZ cuts rate 25bp's to 1.75%, NZD higher than sustainable, Annual CPI weak in Sep quarter, house price inflation remains excessive * OPEC's job has just become tougher with Trump win, Outlook for global economy, oil demand darkens * Copper rally could signal break of downtrend but short-term dips loom as longs may begin profit-taking * UST curve steepens, 10-yr moves above 2% light demand on auction; 10-yr yield +18.8bp, 30-yr +22bps * Trump victory could spell defeat for EU-U.S. trade deal; TTIP in negotiation for past 3-yrs * Fed Dec hike f/c reverses from 50% o/n to 81% in late NY- (CME FedWatch) Macro Themes in Play * Rates, USD up sharply as Trump election digested; yield curve spikes higher on news that Republicans to control whole of government, end of legislative gridlock opens door for economic stimulus, tax changes * Message from election is public wants end to wage deflation; either through fiscal spending, renegotiated trade terms or immigration control (or all three) inflation likely to increase * Stocks reverse steep losses, break higher; bank and industrial sectors print new highs on year on outlook for steeper yield curve and more favorable trade agreements, steel stocks up big * RMB to new lows, EM falls apart on prospect of higher rates/dollar; commodities steady but vulnerable to recent events Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 891.9b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 108.9b-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM* Sep f/c -0.8%, -2.20%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Sep f/c 3.5%, 11.60%-prev * 00:30 AU Housing Finance* Sep f/c -2%, -3.00%-prev * 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance* Sep 0.10%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 23:50 JP Bank of Japan releases its summary of opinions of the October-November policy meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair bounces off 1.1030 area in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1100 * Small lift early, res near 1.1110 can't be overcome, USD then goes broadly bid * Sharp drop ensues, Asia's low gets cleared as does the 21-DMA, 1.0950 trades * Pair pauses briefly, slide resumes but at slower pace as EUR/JPY trades 114.14-115.71 * Weak US bond auction spikes UST yields, helps EUR/USD slowly slide to 1.0920 * Little bounce seen as pair holds near 1.0930 late in the day * Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down & long upper wicks on daily & monthly candles USD/JPY * Soaring US yields & broad rebound in risk markets reverse US vote plunge * Pair moves above Jul 29 high 105.75 to session high 105.80 ends 105.70 * Jul 27 high at 106.54 next resistance lvl, then Jul 21 high at 107.49 * 200-DMA, 61.8% of the May-Jun dive & monthly Tenkan are @106.65/70/78 * IMM USD/JPY specs were still net short 31k contracts last week * Dec Fed hike remains favored, little beyond. tmsnrt.rs/2eDpezw * EUR/JPY rebound sluggish due to increased EZ populist risk, Italy vote * Also security concerns in Baltics & on Ukraine sanctions cohesion * 3-day top by 116 & no closes above there since late July make that crucial * Huge GBP/JPY reversal of O/N plunge to decent gains * EM/NAFTA/resource crosses still struggling to erase O/N vote plunges USD/CHF * Huge USD/CHF o/n plunge almost fully reversed as US ylds & risk surged * US 10-yr yields scream to highest since Jan & US stocks go positive * USD/CHF needs to clear parity to push prices out of M-T range trade * EUR/CHF still struggling & making new trend lows * Worries about increased EZ populist risk, Italy vote & banks persist * Also security concerns re Baltics, Ukraine & NATO v Russia * No real support for cross until the 1.0623 Brexit low * EUR/CHF closed 1.0755, USD/CHF 0.9840, +80 pips, DXY +0.66% GBP/USD * GBP rose to threaten 1.2558 (4wk high Nov 4) on Trump shock * Ensuing slide based 6 pips shy of 1.2352 (Asia low) * Pair rallied to end NorAm by 1.2425 as cross selling lifted GBP vs EUR * EUR/GBP trades 0.9025/0.8764, moved steadily lower as trump fortunes rose * Cross weak as Trump win, post-Brexit seen aiding Italian/French govt alternatives USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3265/3525, Noram range 1.3405/77, last 1.3421 (NY -11 pips) * S&P futures opened NY -1.2%, last +1.25% reversed huge O/N losses * Republican majorities in the house & the Senate positive development * DXY +0.67% (+1.2% NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0242, -0.66%; CAD/JPY 78.82 -0.42% * EUR/CAD 1.4661, +0.08%; WTI/Brent +0.4/0.6% gold -0.25%, Al +1.25%, Cu +3.1% * US/CA 2yr spread +29.7. US & Cda TR/IPSOS soft [page:2417] focus on Trump victory AUD/USD * Sharp bound from Asia's low extends in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7670 * Lifts in early NY as the USD softens just a bit, 0.7700 hit but gains fade * USD bid intensifies, steady slide toward 0.7620 takes hold * Sharper losses likely avoided as EUR/AUD well offered & AUD/JPY rallies * Daily techs lean bearish, l-t techs favor bulls still, sub-0.7555 dents lift from Sep low * Oz Sept housing finance a risk in Asia, -2.0% f/c prior -3.0%, RBNZ also a risk NZD/USD * Pair bounces in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7305, choppy early then lifts near 0.7735 * Lift fades quickly as USD's recovery intensifies, pair slides to 0.7265, 200-HMA helps stall drop * NZD/JPY strong rally off low & EUR/NZD dive from high likely help stem NZD/USD losses * Pair near 0.7280 late as the mkt now awaits the RBNZ, 25 bps cut f/c * RBNZ cuts as f/c, notes policy to stay accommodative, NZD/USD rallies though * Pair spikes above 0.7360, nears 0.7340 late in the session LATAM * Trump presidential victory lifts USD/MXN to new all-time high 20.77 * Pair reversed some losses, looks to end NorAm +8.4% at 19.85 * Mexico c.ank, govt hold off new measures after Trump victory * USD/BRL +1.5% ends NY by 3.22, BCB suspends reverse swaps * USD/CLP +0.37% to 649.50, muted reaction to Trump; copper rallies 3.2% Trump win puts stimulus, inflation in focus for USD Put the gyrations in the stock market aside, the most important message being sent is through the spike in the Treasury yield curve. After years of legislative gridlock and central bank rate suppression the markets have new scenarios to consider after yesterday's election result. With Republicans now controlling both the White House and Congress there is theoretically no political roadblock to moving quickly with an agenda. At the top of the list must be a response to the public's demand to end wage deflation. How the new administration goes about doing that is yet unknown; either through fiscal stimulus, trade protectionism, immigration control or a combination of all three. Each path leads to greater chances of inflation and may accomplish quickly what the Fed has long struggled to do through monetary policy.