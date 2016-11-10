SYDNEY, Nov 10 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* Trump heads to White House after stunning win; Republicans
retain control of U.S. House, Senate
* US. stocks jump after Trump shock, MXN dips to new
all-time high 20.77 ends NY 19.85; no action from Banxico
* Moody's says no LatAm ratings changes planned after Trump
win
* RBNZ cuts rate 25bp's to 1.75%, NZD higher than
sustainable, Annual CPI weak in Sep quarter, house price
inflation remains excessive
* OPEC's job has just become tougher with Trump win, Outlook
for global economy, oil demand darkens
* Copper rally could signal break of downtrend but
short-term dips loom as longs may begin profit-taking
* UST curve steepens, 10-yr moves above 2% light demand on
auction; 10-yr yield +18.8bp, 30-yr +22bps
* Trump victory could spell defeat for EU-U.S. trade deal;
TTIP in negotiation for past 3-yrs
* Fed Dec hike f/c reverses from 50% o/n to 81% in late NY-
(CME FedWatch)
Macro Themes in Play
* Rates, USD up sharply as Trump election digested; yield
curve spikes higher on news that Republicans to control whole of
government, end of legislative gridlock opens door for economic
stimulus, tax changes
* Message from election is public wants end to wage
deflation; either through fiscal spending, renegotiated trade
terms or immigration control (or all three) inflation likely to
increase
* Stocks reverse steep losses, break higher; bank and
industrial sectors print new highs on year on outlook for
steeper yield curve and more favorable trade agreements, steel
stocks up big
* RMB to new lows, EM falls apart on prospect of higher
rates/dollar; commodities steady but vulnerable to recent events
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 891.9b-prev
* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock
w/e 108.9b-prev
* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM* Sep
f/c -0.8%, -2.20%-prev
* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Sep
f/c 3.5%, 11.60%-prev
* 00:30 AU Housing Finance* Sep f/c -2%,
-3.00%-prev
* 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance* Sep 0.10%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 23:50 JP Bank of Japan releases its summary of opinions
of the October-November policy meeting
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Pair bounces off 1.1030 area in Europe's morning, NY opens
near 1.1100
* Small lift early, res near 1.1110 can't be overcome, USD
then goes broadly bid
* Sharp drop ensues, Asia's low gets cleared as does the
21-DMA, 1.0950 trades
* Pair pauses briefly, slide resumes but at slower pace as
EUR/JPY trades 114.14-115.71
* Weak US bond auction spikes UST yields, helps EUR/USD
slowly slide to 1.0920
* Little bounce seen as pair holds near 1.0930 late in the
day
* Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down & long upper wicks on
daily & monthly candles
USD/JPY
* Soaring US yields & broad rebound in risk markets reverse
US vote plunge
* Pair moves above Jul 29 high 105.75 to session high 105.80
ends 105.70
* Jul 27 high at 106.54 next resistance lvl, then Jul 21
high at 107.49
* 200-DMA, 61.8% of the May-Jun dive & monthly Tenkan are
@106.65/70/78
* IMM USD/JPY specs were still net short 31k contracts last
week
* Dec Fed hike remains favored, little beyond. tmsnrt.rs/2eDpezw
* EUR/JPY rebound sluggish due to increased EZ populist
risk, Italy vote
* Also security concerns in Baltics & on Ukraine sanctions
cohesion
* 3-day top by 116 & no closes above there since late July
make that crucial
* Huge GBP/JPY reversal of O/N plunge to decent gains
* EM/NAFTA/resource crosses still struggling to erase O/N
vote plunges
USD/CHF
* Huge USD/CHF o/n plunge almost fully reversed as US ylds &
risk surged
* US 10-yr yields scream to highest since Jan & US stocks go
positive
* USD/CHF needs to clear parity to push prices out of M-T
range trade
* EUR/CHF still struggling & making new trend lows
* Worries about increased EZ populist risk, Italy vote &
banks persist
* Also security concerns re Baltics, Ukraine & NATO v Russia
* No real support for cross until the 1.0623 Brexit low
* EUR/CHF closed 1.0755, USD/CHF 0.9840, +80 pips, DXY
+0.66%
GBP/USD
* GBP rose to threaten 1.2558 (4wk high Nov 4) on Trump
shock
* Ensuing slide based 6 pips shy of 1.2352 (Asia
low)
* Pair rallied to end NorAm by 1.2425 as cross selling
lifted GBP vs EUR
* EUR/GBP trades 0.9025/0.8764, moved steadily lower as
trump fortunes rose
* Cross weak as Trump win, post-Brexit seen aiding
Italian/French govt alternatives
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3265/3525, Noram range 1.3405/77, last 1.3421
(NY -11 pips)
* S&P futures opened NY -1.2%, last +1.25% reversed huge O/N
losses
* Republican majorities in the house & the Senate positive
development
* DXY +0.67% (+1.2% NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0242, -0.66%; CAD/JPY
78.82 -0.42%
* EUR/CAD 1.4661, +0.08%; WTI/Brent +0.4/0.6% gold -0.25%,
Al +1.25%, Cu +3.1%
* US/CA 2yr spread +29.7. US & Cda TR/IPSOS soft [page:2417]
focus on Trump victory
AUD/USD
* Sharp bound from Asia's low extends in Europe's morning,
NY opens near 0.7670
* Lifts in early NY as the USD softens just a bit, 0.7700
hit but gains fade
* USD bid intensifies, steady slide toward 0.7620 takes hold
* Sharper losses likely avoided as EUR/AUD well offered &
AUD/JPY rallies
* Daily techs lean bearish, l-t techs favor bulls still,
sub-0.7555 dents lift from Sep low
* Oz Sept housing finance a risk in Asia, -2.0% f/c prior
-3.0%, RBNZ also a risk
NZD/USD
* Pair bounces in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7305,
choppy early then lifts near 0.7735
* Lift fades quickly as USD's recovery intensifies, pair
slides to 0.7265, 200-HMA helps stall drop
* NZD/JPY strong rally off low & EUR/NZD dive from high
likely help stem NZD/USD losses
* Pair near 0.7280 late as the mkt now awaits the RBNZ, 25
bps cut f/c
* RBNZ cuts as f/c, notes policy to stay accommodative,
NZD/USD rallies though
* Pair spikes above 0.7360, nears 0.7340 late in the session
LATAM
* Trump presidential victory lifts USD/MXN to new all-time
high 20.77
* Pair reversed some losses, looks to end NorAm +8.4% at
19.85
* Mexico c.ank, govt hold off new measures after Trump
victory
* USD/BRL +1.5% ends NY by 3.22, BCB suspends reverse swaps
* USD/CLP +0.37% to 649.50, muted reaction to Trump; copper
rallies 3.2%
Trump win puts stimulus, inflation in focus for USD
Put the gyrations in the stock market aside, the most important
message being sent is through the spike in the Treasury yield
curve. After years of legislative gridlock and central bank rate
suppression the markets have new scenarios to consider after
yesterday's election result. With Republicans now controlling
both the White House and Congress there is theoretically no
political roadblock to moving quickly with an agenda. At the top
of the list must be a response to the public's demand to end
wage deflation. How the new administration goes about doing that
is yet unknown; either through fiscal stimulus, trade
protectionism, immigration control or a combination of all
three. Each path leads to greater chances of inflation and may
accomplish quickly what the Fed has long struggled to do through
monetary policy.