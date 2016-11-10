SYDNEY, Nov 11 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* Fed's Bullard: December a reasonable time to implement a
rate increase
* Investors exuberant as Trump signals shift from austerity
era-Rtrs
* Trump team contacted JPMorgan's Dimon for Treasury role
* Trump adviser Malpass: people should move on from Fed,
talk more about other policies-CNBC
* Malpass: Trump giving more influence to Pence on cabinet
picks CNBC
* Canada's Trudeau: important Canada is open to talking
about NAFTA, other trade deals
* Brazil real drops by the most in 5 years on Trump
concerns-Rtrs
* Mexican peso's record slump deepens after Trump win-Rtrs
* Mexico cuts peso bond issues due to volatility from US
election
* Fed's Bullard: level of market volatility around election
so far is not troubling
* U.S. jobless claims 254k,below forecast for 260k and 265
prev week
* Loomis Sayles' Fuss sees higher U.S. bond yields after
Trump win-Rtrs
* Low euro zone core inflation a concern: ECB's
Constancio
* Brazil's Meirelles: Trump may hurt EM growth, raise
funding costs-blog
* Brazil cenbank will not put more pressure on FX
market-Goldfajn
Macro Themes in Play
* Markets mixed, inter-sector play dominates as investors
try to sort winners and losers from potential US govt policy
shifts; so far green and tech down hard; banks, energy,
industrial, resources higher
* USD/rates higher again, markets expect Trump to focus on
campaign pledge to attack wage deflation; fiscal spending, trade
renegotiation and immigration restriction all seen pushing
inflation up; expected have full Republican control of govt for
all 4 years of term, change from last six years of gridlock,
theoretically no political roadblocks to agenda
* Question yet to be determined is how eight year bull
market withstands higher rates and dollar; commodities and EMFX
extremely vulnerable; EM bonds crushed, sea change for low vol
carry world, leverage being dislodged from spread product
* Cable better as US seen reaching out to UK on bilateral
trade; CAD lower after Canada offers to renegotiate NAFTA; EUR,
EURCHF heavy, looking at Italian vote; USDJPY capped by turn
lower in US stocks, 200 dma (106.60) and 107.00 resistance
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 21:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI* Oct
57.7-prev
* 21:45 NZ Food Price Index* Oct
-0.90%-prev
* 23:00 JP Reuters Tankan DI Nov
10-prev
* 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price MM* Oct f/c
-0.1%, 0.00%-prev
* 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price YY* Oct
f/c -2.7%, -3.20%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 01:00 AU RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle to feature at
the FINSIA's Regulators panel.
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Relatively tight range in NY's session, opens near 1.0900,
early lift towards 1.0920
* Gains erased and pair slowly slides down to 1.0865, back
near 1.0900 late in the day
* Pair unable to make much headway lower even as the USD bid
persists
* EUR/JPY dip buying helps holds above 116.00, likely helps
EUR/USD from diving
* Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down, long upper wicks on
daily & monthly candles
* No big data overnight, Friday likely to be subdued with US
Veteran's Day holiday
USD/JPY
* USDJPY higher with US rates but capped by big supply at
107.00, 200 dma 106.60
* Off highs with stocks as market tries to sort elex
implications
* Bloodbath in EM and spread product (from higher rates/USD)
* USDJPY a cheap sale if think if developments bad for risk
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF 0.9852/96 in NY, up about 7 pips on the session
* O/N range 0.9816/91 reveals ongoing USD demand
* DXY +0.26%, off about 0.15%, USD/CHF up the same vs close
* EUR/CHF up off 1.07 371/2 lows, -12 pips in NY trade (45
bid)
* Cross plays 1.07375/ 1.0778, talk good spec demand
1.0755-60
* Risk on environment early and higher yields at play
* USD longs for parity break being built and again spec
plays noted
GBP/USD
* GBP rallies to new 4-wk high by 1.2577, shorts cover,
cross offers aid lift
* EUR/GBP offered as mkt assesses EZ uncertainty ahead of
Italian referendum
* GBP has outperformed EUR since cross rose to 0.9025 on
Trump shock
* EUR/GBP ending NorAm by 6-wk low 0.8680, eyes 76.4% Fib by
0.8586
* US-UK "special relationship" might be "plus, plus, plus"
under Trump
* Daily Express moots better Brexit deal for UK with Trump
as 'key ally'
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3265/3525, Noram range 1.3430/3509 , last
1.3466 (NY +30 pips)
* S&P futures +0.45% little changed in NY. WTI/Brent
-1.55/-1.15%
* DXY +0.26% (-0.15% NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0251, +0.08%; CAD/JPY
79.31 +0.75%
* EUR/CAD 1.4661, +0.13%; gold -1.45%, Al +0.9%, Copper
+3.27%, silver +1.0%
* US/CA 2yr spread -2.5bp, +28, Cda new HPI +0.2%, US weekly
claims -11k , 254k
* Trump agenda still market focus; Fri- U-Mich Pre-lim, no
local data [page:2417]
AUD/USD
* Lifts in Europe's morning, NY opens 0.7725, a bit below
the day's 0.7741 high
* Bear pressure ensues as the USD bid persists even as
commodities rally
* AUD/USD falls steadily & nears the rising t-l off
October's low, USD bid stalls
* Pair bounces, lifts back above the 100 & 55-DMAs as well
as the daily cloud
* Pair near 0.7625 late and leaves techs favoring bears
still
* RSIs biased down and long upper wicks on today's & the
monthly candles
* No major data to drive in Asia, US Nov U. of Mich data
might impact on Friday
NZD/USD
* Lift in Europe's morning stalls short of 0.7310, slide
ensues, NYT opens near 0.7260
* Bear pressure persists as USD's bid is unrelenting, sharp
fall to sub-0.7180 levels
* Rising t-l off October low & bids in 0.7165/80 support
zone help stem the slide
* USD bid stalls, pair bounces towards 0.7230, 21 & 100-DMA
help to cap
* Pair slides back near 0.7200 as the USD firms again late
in the day
* No major data to drive, techs lean bearish for now
* RSIs biased down and a long upper wick is in place on the
monthly candle
LATAM
* LatAm CCYs remain under pressure as global yields rise,
LatAm carry exits
* USD/MXN hit a high at 20.64, just ahead of 20.77 elex
night high, RM tipped on offer
* Above high resistance tipped by big figure res at 21.00 &
1st daily pvt 21.02
* USD/BRL +4.61% to 3.3650, Bovespa off 2.6%, Brazil bond
yields rise 30+bps
* BCB suspends reverse swaps, LTN auction suspended in favor
of LTFs owing to mkt volatility
* USD/CLP down 1.6% to 660, outperformed LatAm peers owing
to copper 2.58% rise
Markets pricing in new fiscal/monetary policy regimes
Many in financial markets had assumed that if there was a shift
toward fiscal stimulus, it would come from either Japan or the
euro zone and not the better growing US or UK economies. Brexit
and now the US Presidential election have delivered shock
results this year but more significantly for bond markets, there
is the likelihood of greater fiscal stimulus to contend with.
The steepening of the US Treasury curve and higher yields
following the election suggest the market expects
President-elect Trump to make good on his promise to boost
spending and cut taxes. One explanation for the shift toward
fiscal stimulus away from monetary policy is that past policy
mix has helped to increase inequality. The upsets of Brexit and
now the US election suggest that it's now time for action. Bond
markets are at the early stages of pricing this change in the
fiscal landscape leaving those holding duration risk most
vulnerable. Chart tmsnrt.rs/2c7lmbN