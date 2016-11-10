SYDNEY, Nov 11 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed's Bullard: December a reasonable time to implement a rate increase * Investors exuberant as Trump signals shift from austerity era-Rtrs * Trump team contacted JPMorgan's Dimon for Treasury role * Trump adviser Malpass: people should move on from Fed, talk more about other policies-CNBC * Malpass: Trump giving more influence to Pence on cabinet picks CNBC * Canada's Trudeau: important Canada is open to talking about NAFTA, other trade deals * Brazil real drops by the most in 5 years on Trump concerns-Rtrs * Mexican peso's record slump deepens after Trump win-Rtrs * Mexico cuts peso bond issues due to volatility from US election * Fed's Bullard: level of market volatility around election so far is not troubling * U.S. jobless claims 254k,below forecast for 260k and 265 prev week * Loomis Sayles' Fuss sees higher U.S. bond yields after Trump win-Rtrs * Low euro zone core inflation a concern: ECB's Constancio * Brazil's Meirelles: Trump may hurt EM growth, raise funding costs-blog * Brazil cenbank will not put more pressure on FX market-Goldfajn Macro Themes in Play * Markets mixed, inter-sector play dominates as investors try to sort winners and losers from potential US govt policy shifts; so far green and tech down hard; banks, energy, industrial, resources higher * USD/rates higher again, markets expect Trump to focus on campaign pledge to attack wage deflation; fiscal spending, trade renegotiation and immigration restriction all seen pushing inflation up; expected have full Republican control of govt for all 4 years of term, change from last six years of gridlock, theoretically no political roadblocks to agenda * Question yet to be determined is how eight year bull market withstands higher rates and dollar; commodities and EMFX extremely vulnerable; EM bonds crushed, sea change for low vol carry world, leverage being dislodged from spread product * Cable better as US seen reaching out to UK on bilateral trade; CAD lower after Canada offers to renegotiate NAFTA; EUR, EURCHF heavy, looking at Italian vote; USDJPY capped by turn lower in US stocks, 200 dma (106.60) and 107.00 resistance Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI* Oct 57.7-prev * 21:45 NZ Food Price Index* Oct -0.90%-prev * 23:00 JP Reuters Tankan DI Nov 10-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price MM* Oct f/c -0.1%, 0.00%-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price YY* Oct f/c -2.7%, -3.20%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 01:00 AU RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle to feature at the FINSIA's Regulators panel. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Relatively tight range in NY's session, opens near 1.0900, early lift towards 1.0920 * Gains erased and pair slowly slides down to 1.0865, back near 1.0900 late in the day * Pair unable to make much headway lower even as the USD bid persists * EUR/JPY dip buying helps holds above 116.00, likely helps EUR/USD from diving * Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down, long upper wicks on daily & monthly candles * No big data overnight, Friday likely to be subdued with US Veteran's Day holiday USD/JPY * USDJPY higher with US rates but capped by big supply at 107.00, 200 dma 106.60 * Off highs with stocks as market tries to sort elex implications * Bloodbath in EM and spread product (from higher rates/USD) * USDJPY a cheap sale if think if developments bad for risk USD/CHF * USD/CHF 0.9852/96 in NY, up about 7 pips on the session * O/N range 0.9816/91 reveals ongoing USD demand * DXY +0.26%, off about 0.15%, USD/CHF up the same vs close * EUR/CHF up off 1.07 371/2 lows, -12 pips in NY trade (45 bid) * Cross plays 1.07375/ 1.0778, talk good spec demand 1.0755-60 * Risk on environment early and higher yields at play * USD longs for parity break being built and again spec plays noted GBP/USD * GBP rallies to new 4-wk high by 1.2577, shorts cover, cross offers aid lift * EUR/GBP offered as mkt assesses EZ uncertainty ahead of Italian referendum * GBP has outperformed EUR since cross rose to 0.9025 on Trump shock * EUR/GBP ending NorAm by 6-wk low 0.8680, eyes 76.4% Fib by 0.8586 * US-UK "special relationship" might be "plus, plus, plus" under Trump * Daily Express moots better Brexit deal for UK with Trump as 'key ally' USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3265/3525, Noram range 1.3430/3509 , last 1.3466 (NY +30 pips) * S&P futures +0.45% little changed in NY. WTI/Brent -1.55/-1.15% * DXY +0.26% (-0.15% NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0251, +0.08%; CAD/JPY 79.31 +0.75% * EUR/CAD 1.4661, +0.13%; gold -1.45%, Al +0.9%, Copper +3.27%, silver +1.0% * US/CA 2yr spread -2.5bp, +28, Cda new HPI +0.2%, US weekly claims -11k , 254k * Trump agenda still market focus; Fri- U-Mich Pre-lim, no local data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Lifts in Europe's morning, NY opens 0.7725, a bit below the day's 0.7741 high * Bear pressure ensues as the USD bid persists even as commodities rally * AUD/USD falls steadily & nears the rising t-l off October's low, USD bid stalls * Pair bounces, lifts back above the 100 & 55-DMAs as well as the daily cloud * Pair near 0.7625 late and leaves techs favoring bears still * RSIs biased down and long upper wicks on today's & the monthly candles * No major data to drive in Asia, US Nov U. of Mich data might impact on Friday NZD/USD * Lift in Europe's morning stalls short of 0.7310, slide ensues, NYT opens near 0.7260 * Bear pressure persists as USD's bid is unrelenting, sharp fall to sub-0.7180 levels * Rising t-l off October low & bids in 0.7165/80 support zone help stem the slide * USD bid stalls, pair bounces towards 0.7230, 21 & 100-DMA help to cap * Pair slides back near 0.7200 as the USD firms again late in the day * No major data to drive, techs lean bearish for now * RSIs biased down and a long upper wick is in place on the monthly candle LATAM * LatAm CCYs remain under pressure as global yields rise, LatAm carry exits * USD/MXN hit a high at 20.64, just ahead of 20.77 elex night high, RM tipped on offer * Above high resistance tipped by big figure res at 21.00 & 1st daily pvt 21.02 * USD/BRL +4.61% to 3.3650, Bovespa off 2.6%, Brazil bond yields rise 30+bps * BCB suspends reverse swaps, LTN auction suspended in favor of LTFs owing to mkt volatility * USD/CLP down 1.6% to 660, outperformed LatAm peers owing to copper 2.58% rise Markets pricing in new fiscal/monetary policy regimes Many in financial markets had assumed that if there was a shift toward fiscal stimulus, it would come from either Japan or the euro zone and not the better growing US or UK economies. Brexit and now the US Presidential election have delivered shock results this year but more significantly for bond markets, there is the likelihood of greater fiscal stimulus to contend with. The steepening of the US Treasury curve and higher yields following the election suggest the market expects President-elect Trump to make good on his promise to boost spending and cut taxes. One explanation for the shift toward fiscal stimulus away from monetary policy is that past policy mix has helped to increase inequality. The upsets of Brexit and now the US election suggest that it's now time for action. Bond markets are at the early stages of pricing this change in the fiscal landscape leaving those holding duration risk most vulnerable. Chart tmsnrt.rs/2c7lmbN