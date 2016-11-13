SYDNEY, Nov 14 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Case "quite strong" for gradual rate rises, Fed monitoring markets-Fischer * There was no point in local intervention due to global volatility - Mexico Finmin * U.S. election sparks "violent rotation" to inflation plays-BAML * U.S. U.Mich prelim Nov 91.6, beats forecast of 87.5 * U.Mich highest since June, but inflation expectations rise the bigger story * Mexican market woes deepen as peso hits fresh low, bonds slump * ECB's Lane shrugs off bond selloff since Trump's win * Brazil Goldfajn says cenbank ready to act to ease fx volatility * Mexico industrial output falls most in over 3 yrs in Sept versus year ago * Fears over global populist revolt push up Italy's debt costs * Daily retail FX volumes rise in Q3-Finance Magnates Business Intelligence Macro Themes in Play * Markets succumb to sharp selloff in commodities; oil, gold break key support as dollar surge continues; copper insanity; semi holiday in US thins trading * Tale of two markets, Dow in biggest weekly rise since 2011 as banks, industrials, resource, defense, sectors fly on anticipated changes in US govt policy; green, tech, EM hammered on anti-globalist election message, trade relationships on table for discussion, domestic energy production expected to be encouraged, green subsidies cut * Macros bailing on carry/soft USD trades; moves in credit/spread product/EM severe, exit door narrow, damage done, selling begetting more selling * EUR, EURCHF new lows for move, trying to learn something from Brexit and US election before Dec 4 Italian vote; need to anticipate more political dominoes falling; USDJPY above 200 dma for second day as Asian FX gets smoked on trade worries * Cable continues to benefit from hints of potential bilateral US trade deal; AUD vulnerable, only commodity currency where specs are long; CAD, MXN down as governments appear to roll over on NAFTA within 24 hours of Trump win Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Q3 f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Annualised Q3 f/c 0.9%, 0.7%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consmp Prelim Q3 f/c 0%, 0.2%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Capital Expend. Q3 f/c 0.1%, -0.1%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ External Demand Q3 f/c 0.4%, -0.3%-prev * 02:00 CN Urban investment (ytd)yy* Oct f/c 8.2%, 8.2%-prev * 02:00 CN Industrial Output YY* Oct f/c 6.2%, 6.1%-prev * 02:00 CN Retail Sales YY* Oct f/c 10.7%, 10.7%-prev * 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev* Sep 0%-prev * 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg MM* Sep 2.6%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * --:-- JP Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks to business leaders in Nagoya. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR steady leak lower, EURUSD lowest close since Jan * USD broadly stronger on Trump trade * But EUR, EURCHF showing something learned from Brexit, US elex * Pricing in greater probability of 'no' vote in Italy and other dominoes that may fall * No reason why 1.05 lows can't be seen before Dec 4 referendum USD/JPY * USDJPY sideways but closes above 200 dma for second day * Pressure on JPY from beating in other Asian currencies * Trade deals, relationships with new US government on table for discussion * Anti-globalist election message initially bad for EM/Asia USD/CHF * EUR/CHF finally reflecting risk/em slump despite SNB * Cross dips from 1.0760 to 1.0706 and remains heavy * Risk aversion kicks in majorly as Trump event risk finally bites * First Brexit, then Trump cross pricing in pot'l 'NO' vote for Italy Dec 4 * USD/CHF and GBP/CHF still taking the fight to the Swissy * Spot ends NorAm 0.9865 after 0.9833 low but still below 0.9896 Thurs top GBP/USD * 1.2673 was Lon 5-wk cable high after more shorts covered on 1.2600 break * Short-covering aided 2 cent rise to 1.2585 Thursday, in wake of US election * Flows relatively light during NY session owing to US holiday, Banks/bonds closed * EUR/GBP dipped to 7-wk low of 0.8567 during Europe, ends NorAm near 0.8600 * BUZZ-GBP benefits from wing-man in the White House * LibDems will vote against A50 trigger if no 2nd referendum * S&P tips "hard" Brexit USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3456/3542, Noram range 1.3489/3547 , last 1.3525 (NY -13 pips) * S&P -0.28%, commodity complex weighed, WTI/Brent -3.0/-2.75% * DXY +0.23% (+0.4% NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0200, -0.5%; CAD/JPY 78.85 -0.58% * EUR/CAD 1.4670, unch; gold -2.9%, Al -1.5%, Copper -1.3%, silver -6.9% * Trump cabinet / Trump agenda still market focus; U-Mich Pre-lim leapt to 91.6 * U-Mich sub-indexes all up big including inflation expectations Mon- No Noram data AUD/USD * Closed NY at 0.7614, traded 0.7560/0.7615 range thus far in Asia, last 0.7605 * Struggled despite further 6% surge in Dalian i/ore price, up 54% qtr to date * Overlooked for now as wholesale post Trump asset price re-calibration continues * Added burden of Asia EM ccy proxy selling only checked by reports of Asia CB intvn * AUD's 24hrs trading status leaves it vulnerable if EM Asia proxy offers renew o/n * 0.7558 28 Oct base next sup ahead of 0.7506 13 Oct trend low * RBA Board mins, Gov Lowe speech, wage data & jobs report pending local leads NZD/USD * NZD/USD got clocked in NY, banks on skeleton crews- Veterans' Day Holiday * NZD/USD opened NY 0.7178, traded 0.7198/7114, closed @24 (O/N 0.7174/7228) * Alternately AUD/JPY & NZD/JPY dominated proceedings via the AUD/NZD cross * AUD/NZD traded 1.0537/1.0606 in NY, closed +0.3% 1.0578 (O/N 1.0491/1.0574) * NZD/JPY traded 0.7579/0.7654 in NY, closed -1.29%, 76.01 (O/N 0.7620/0.7720) * Mon in Asia we have NZ, Japanese and Aussie data; China data later [page:2417] LATAM * Trump fallout dominant feature again for Latam currencies * Mexico finmin disappoints, saying FX intervention futile * USD/MXN rises again but well shy of day's earlier all-time high 21.3950 * Brazil c.bank sent different message, warning of intervention * USD/BRL drops back below 200DMA 3.4323; earlier rise halted by 3.51-area Fibs * Chile peso slides as copper rally fizzles EUR/USD looks set for a slow grind down EUR/USD may slowly grind lower, weighed by bearish short-term techs and wider UST/Bund yield spreads. But the whipsaw action over the US election has sent vols lower and the evident stress in EM is cause for caution, potentially underpinning presumed safer assets like EUR. Seven Asian c.banks are thought to have intervened to curb local currency declines, and the SNB has doubtless been active capping CHF strength. The rebalancing of these flows is likely to lead to EUR sales, while the SNB's initial buying is EUR-supportive. As EUR/USD rallied 8% from March lows, the defence of barriers is certain to underpin EUR, but if successful those buying will sell on strength to profit and reload. On the other hand specs are short and their profit taking will brake a decline. Corp buying to hedge is certain. EUR/USD traders should expect big volumes and a likely ratcheting fall influenced by 1.0850, 1.0825 and 1.0800 barriers.