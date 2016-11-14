SYDNEY, Nov 15 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Philly Fed: US core PCE inflation seen at 1.7% in Q4 v 1.6% PVS; q4 GDP growth seen at 2.2% v 2.3% pvs * Fed's Kaplan: Fed will raise rates in 'near future,' Higher LT rates gives Fed more room to maneuver * Fed's Kaplan: Infrastructure spending makes sense., US needs intelligent fiscal policy * USD soars as US yields spike on inflation f/c; U.S. bank stocks rise, supply risks; Crude falls on oversupply fears * ECB's Constancio warns of political, econ risk from Trump's win; * ECB's Praet: ECB policy "unambiguously positive" for EZ, vital that fiscal authorities rebalance toward more growth-friendly policies * Italy bears brunt of year's biggest bond rout, IT 10-yr yield hits highest since Sep 2015; US inflation bets buffet global bond markets * Brazil real weakens for 4th day; Mexico peso up; Gold hits 5-1/2 month low, Silver also hits lowest since June * Reuters Poll: 15/15 analysts expect Banxico hike Thursday, 11 see 50bp hike, 3 see 75bp, 1 sees 100bp hike Macro Themes in Play * Dollar sharply higher, US rates still on move as Trump begins naming cabinet posts; new administration set to attack wage deflation, trade inequity as top priorities, potentially inflationary; DXY up against 2015 double top at 100.40-50, USDJPY first clean break of 200 dma this year * Markets stall as losing sectors (EM, tech, green) losses bigger than winning sector (banks, industrials, resources) gains; broad risk in future is if growth underperforms inflation, if USD keeps going north * EUR down hard as Euro bond spreads blow out, weekend EU emergency meeting (to coordinate stance on Trump) falls apart, underscores fragile grip of Euro establishment, political risks to continent from upcoming votes/elections still underpriced, EURCHF trades below 1.07, no SNB seen * CAD, AUD, MXN, BRL lower as commodities roll over; CRB and crude both finish below 200 dma Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Retail Sales Volumes QQ* Q3 2.3%-prev * 21:45 NZ Retail Qrtly Vs Yr Ago* Q3 6%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:30 AU RBA to publish the minutes of its November policy meeting * --:-- AU RBA Gov Philip Lowe speaks at the Cmte for Econ Development of Australia's (CEDA) annual dinner Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair bounces in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0765, lifts toward 1.0775 early * Tight range early as pair buffeted by rising USD and rally in EUR/JPY * Bear pressure emerges, USD bid intensifies while EUR/CHF & EUR/GBP slides extend * EUR/USD trades to 1.0709, matches Januarys' low, little bounce, near 1.0725 late * Break of Jan. low & likely 1.0700 barrier will up bear sentiment * Techs bearish, RSIs sliding, outside bear candle on monthly & bear pennant forming * EZ Q3 GDP flash and US Oct retail sales are the data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USDJPY first clean break of 200 dma in2016 * Abe/Kuroda can thank Trump * US rates still moving higher as policies prioritized, drives USD * Specs still short, dips quickly bought * Nikkei futures see higher open on JPY feedback loop USD/CHF * Pair adds to recent gains after Friday's doji turns out to be just a pause * NY opens near 0.9950, broad based USD bid allows lift towards parity * Gains fade though as risk sours; Stocks & commodities sink while JPY & CHF firm * EUR/USD dives below 1.0700 again, USD/CHF follows and nears 0.9960 * Little bounce seen and pair hovers near 0.9960 late in the day * Tech remain bullish though RSIs biased up and October's high gets pierced GBP/USD * Cable set to end NorAm by 1.2500, trades 1.2526-1.2445 in NY * Pair moved steadily lower throughout the day as USD remained bid, glbl bonds weak * US election tumult shifts focus from hard-Brexit to US inflation * Despite recent weakness, GBP/USD remains above 30-DMA (1.2351) * Supports by daily cloud top 1.2468 and rising 10-DMA by 1.2437 * EUR/GBP ending NY 0.8595, just above day's low 0.8582 * Italy referendum (Dec 4) weighs on Euro, mkt eyes French, Dutch & German elex in '17 USD/CAD * USDCAD highest close since Feb * US rates higher again, Trump policies seen inflationary * Trudeau quick to offer NAFA renegotiation shows weakness * Oil, CRB both below 200 dma; big if commodity bull mkt over AUD/USD * Pair's consolidation begun in Asia carries over the European & NY sessions * NY opens near 0.7540, heavy early as USD bid grows, 0.7525 hit, losses fade * Risk rallies, stocks & commodities lift while AUD/JPY rallies toward 81.85 * AUD/USD lifts to 0.7565 but gains can't hold, risk rally fades * JPY & CHF firms while stocks & commodities slide from highs * AUD/USD slips towards 0.7540 late in the day * Techs bearish, RSIs biased down, long upper wicks on day & month candles * No Oz data to drive, US Oct retail sales the big risk tomorrow NZD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7090, lifts near 0.7105 early-on * Gains fade as risk sours; stocks & commodities fall and safe havens catch a small bid * NZD/USD hits a new s-t low of 0.7070, USD softens to help stem the slide * Bounce ensues and NZD/USD sits near 0.7100 late in the day * Techs bearish, RSIs biased down & not o/s, long upper wicks on day & month candles LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm at 20.76 just above session low (20.71) * Pair holds within hourly cloud, finds resistance by hrly cloud top 20.9388 * Oil rally by sessions end taps down on pair into NY close, glbl/MX yields remain high * USD/BRL +1.34% to 3.44, BCB poll sees inflation & growth lwr in '17 * Markets turmoil should keep Brazil c.bank cautious * USD/CLP ends NY near 671 +0.5%, despite copper gains Trump's "America first" focus warrants market caution ECB VP Constancio has cautioned against drawing hasty positive conclusions from the beginning of the shift from bonds to equities which he notes reflects an understanding that fiscal stimulus will increase growth and inflation. He adds that these developments point to a rise in US economic growth but in the context of an "America first" policy which could hurt European and EM export growth and fuel political risks in Europe which may induce economic shocks. The above highlights the potential for the Great Rotation to happen from US Treasuries toward US stocks and for this to be very positive for USD. The likelihood that the ECB will extend QE beyond March 2017 and QE from the BoE should help limit the rise in 10-yr Bund and Gilt yields. Near-term, however, the rise in Treasury yields should help to pull Bund and Gilt yields higher as a reduction in overweight bond positions remains the dominant factor. Full comment