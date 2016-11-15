SYDNEY, Nov 16 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* Brexit could be delayed for two years, Supreme Court judge
warns (Sky News)
* Strong Oct US retail sales +0.8 v 0.6% Rtrs f/c,
reinforce Dec rate hike; Retail control +0.8% v 0.3% Rtrs f/c
* Fed's Fischer: not concerned U.S. markets lack liquidity
* Fed's Kaplan: Global headwinds to inflation may be
shifting, sooner the better on rate hikes (DJ)
* Fed's Rosengren: Washington stimulus would bring more rate
hikes
* Fed's Tarullo: Fed to carefully watch market reaction to
Trump administration
* Atlanta Fed's GDPNow f/c for Q4 rises 0.2% to 3.3% from
3.1% Nov 4
* NZ's Fonterra Dairy prices +4.5% w/avg selling price NZD
3,519/tonne, volumes drop 13.8%
* Canada's FinMin: working together w/US & Mexico will get
to conclusion that is mutually advantageous
* ECB's Villeroy: Making progress on reaching inflation
target
* UK core/headline CPI dip unexpectedly but BoE warns weak
GBP effect yet to come, factory orders rise
* Britain's Brexit plan? There is no plan- leaked memo; May
spokesman: memo was unsolicited work of Deloitte
* BoE's Carney: attacks on central bankers are "massive"
blame game (reacts to CB criticisms by Trump)
* Oil prices jump 5.9% on hopes of OPEC output cut
Macro Themes in Play
* Markets collectively hold breath as DXY tests major tech
level; further gains (in DXY) pose risk to generally positive
initial response to US election; EM/credit/commodities sectors
already weakened and vulnerable
* Action across sectors mostly corrective after week of
one-way trading, role reversal: EM, tech, green up; banks,
industrials, resources down
* US Retail Sales beat keeps rates, dollar firm; GDP
trackers up estimates for Q4; Trump cabinet taking shape,
consistent with campaign pledges, hard line on immigration and
trade; focus on wage deflation bullish for yields/dollar
* EURUSD new closing low on year, Italian markets continue
to lag badly; USDJPY crushing spec shorts; cable gets late lift
on Supreme Court story (Sky News) that Brexit could be delayed
two years, sketchy
* CAD, MXN better as oil spikes 5% on OPEC production talk
(again), possible foreshadow of change in US energy policy; AUD
lower as copper reverses down, holds 200 dma on first look
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 00:30 AU Wage Price Index QQ* Q3 f/c 0.5%,
0.5%-prev
* 00:30 AU Wage Price Index YY* Q3
f/c 2%, 2.1%-prev
* 02:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings* Oct 61.9%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Europe soundly reject rally toward 1.0820, ensuing slide
sees NY open near 1.0780
* Pair drifts lower early but pace picks-up after US retail
sales sees a big upside surprise
* DE-US spreads widen as UST yields spike higher, USD
rallies & EUR/USD dives
* 1.0720 neared before any bounce seen, lifts to 1.0751 but
sellers await
* Bear pressure resumes and bounces are shallow, Nov 14 low
neared
* Little bounce seen, pair near day's low late in the
session
* Techs favor bears, RSIs bearish & long upper wick on daily
candle
* Bear pennant base threatened, if breaks suggests a big
drop is due
USD/JPY
* After US RS data, USD/JPY cleared 109 & several rssts
mid-upper 108.00s
* Rising US yields and certainty of Fed tightening are
driving it & crosses up
* Calmer markets generally today also eroding support for
haven currencies
* 38.2% of the '15-'16 drop at 109.26 is nearby. 55-WMA at
110 is attractive
* Options market short gamma to the topside & specs still
being squeezed
* EUR/JPY by 117 and likely to retest the 118.44 July high
in time
* No JP data tonight
USD/CHF
* After US RS data, USD/CHF cleared 1.0: close above would
1st since Feb
* Much calmer markets generally today eroding support for
haven CHF
* Only tenuous tech hurdles at 1.0050/64/119 other than
Mar's 1.0093 high
* EUR/CHF trying to gather support w a higher low by a
stretched lower Bolli
* EZ econ/political outlook remains a depressant, but mean
reversion is due
* SNB's apparent absence during the post-election drop is
also a factor
* Swiss ZEW on tap Wed FWIW
GBP/USD
* GBP/USD ending NorAm 1.2475 after putting in low 1.2380 in
early NY
* Pair gets late pop, 30 pips, into NorAm close UK judge:
Brexit could be delayed 2-yrs
* Cable reversed recent gains after leaked memo says govt
has no Brexit plan
* UK PM May disavowed claims, memo was Deloitte
paper
* EUR/GBP rallied above 0.87 after memo's release, ends NY
0.8615
* Euro remains challenged as mkt prepares for raft of UK
elections in near-term
USD/CAD
* CAD breaks four day losing streak as oil spikes 5%, Oct
Home Sales better
* Russians/Saudis/OPEC talking production cuts again
* Could be move to inoculate against change in US energy
policy
* USD stays broadly bid on higher rates, USDCAD buyers at
200 hma (1.3440-50)
AUD/USD
* Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7555, stillness
persists early
* Bear pressure emerges after big upside surprise to US
sales data, USD broadly bid
* AUD/USD dives lower, 0.7511 low set, bids into 200-DMA &
Oct low stem slide
* USD rise stalls & shorts cover a bit, pair rallies to
0.7566, dip near 0.7540 late
* Techs remain bearish, RSIs biased down & long upper wick
on monthly candle
* Oz Q3 wage price index is a data risk in Asia
NZD/USD
* Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7115,
drifts lower early-on
* Slide accelerates after US retail sales beat, pair trades
down to 0.7071
* Fonterra milk auction sees GDT PI +4.5 % & WMP +3.2%,
results little help for NZD
* USD bid stalls, pair bounces near 0.7100 but slips as
AUD/NZD lifts near 1.0655
* NZD/USD stays heavy and sits sub-0.7085 late in the day
* Tech bearish, consolidates near low, RSIs fall & long
upper wick on monthly candle
LATAM
* USD/MXN remains offered dips to low 20.2575 as global
yields move lower
* Peso rallies 1.85% as Draconian Trump campaign rhetoric
dialed back post-elex
* Oil rallies 4.8% as market wafts back to pot'l OPEC deal
Nov 30
* USD/BRL steady in light holiday trading, rises 0.14% in
holiday/offshore trading
* Brazil cancels bond sales, announces buying due to
volatility
* USD/CLP shielded from recent LatAm angst rises 0.18% to
672, copper -0.5%
BoE keeps focus on inflation big picture
BoE's Carney told the Treasury Select Committee on the Nov
Inflation Report that there is no precise number that marks a
limit to the Bank's tolerance for inflation. That is
understandable given the disastrous experience with
unemployment-based forward guidance in 2013/14. The BoE Gov
continues to focus on the bigger picture where a weaker GBP will
feed through eventually into higher inflation with the first
stage of this impact coming through in higher producer prices.
It is interesting that Carney says the BoE is willing to
accommodate an inflation overshoot if caused by slack and a
weaker exchange rate. Uncertainty over how much of a feed
through there is from a weaker GBP to inflation, the
government's fiscal policy stance and the unknown Brexit impact
all suggest that the BoE will remain cautious in delivering
further policy easing. We stick to our view that QE will further
expanded in August 2017. Full comment