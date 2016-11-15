SYDNEY, Nov 16 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Brexit could be delayed for two years, Supreme Court judge warns (Sky News) * Strong Oct US retail sales +0.8 v 0.6% Rtrs f/c, reinforce Dec rate hike; Retail control +0.8% v 0.3% Rtrs f/c * Fed's Fischer: not concerned U.S. markets lack liquidity * Fed's Kaplan: Global headwinds to inflation may be shifting, sooner the better on rate hikes (DJ) * Fed's Rosengren: Washington stimulus would bring more rate hikes * Fed's Tarullo: Fed to carefully watch market reaction to Trump administration * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow f/c for Q4 rises 0.2% to 3.3% from 3.1% Nov 4 * NZ's Fonterra Dairy prices +4.5% w/avg selling price NZD 3,519/tonne, volumes drop 13.8% * Canada's FinMin: working together w/US & Mexico will get to conclusion that is mutually advantageous * ECB's Villeroy: Making progress on reaching inflation target * UK core/headline CPI dip unexpectedly but BoE warns weak GBP effect yet to come, factory orders rise * Britain's Brexit plan? There is no plan- leaked memo; May spokesman: memo was unsolicited work of Deloitte * BoE's Carney: attacks on central bankers are "massive" blame game (reacts to CB criticisms by Trump) * Oil prices jump 5.9% on hopes of OPEC output cut Macro Themes in Play * Markets collectively hold breath as DXY tests major tech level; further gains (in DXY) pose risk to generally positive initial response to US election; EM/credit/commodities sectors already weakened and vulnerable * Action across sectors mostly corrective after week of one-way trading, role reversal: EM, tech, green up; banks, industrials, resources down * US Retail Sales beat keeps rates, dollar firm; GDP trackers up estimates for Q4; Trump cabinet taking shape, consistent with campaign pledges, hard line on immigration and trade; focus on wage deflation bullish for yields/dollar * EURUSD new closing low on year, Italian markets continue to lag badly; USDJPY crushing spec shorts; cable gets late lift on Supreme Court story (Sky News) that Brexit could be delayed two years, sketchy * CAD, MXN better as oil spikes 5% on OPEC production talk (again), possible foreshadow of change in US energy policy; AUD lower as copper reverses down, holds 200 dma on first look Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Wage Price Index QQ* Q3 f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev * 00:30 AU Wage Price Index YY* Q3 f/c 2%, 2.1%-prev * 02:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings* Oct 61.9%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe soundly reject rally toward 1.0820, ensuing slide sees NY open near 1.0780 * Pair drifts lower early but pace picks-up after US retail sales sees a big upside surprise * DE-US spreads widen as UST yields spike higher, USD rallies & EUR/USD dives * 1.0720 neared before any bounce seen, lifts to 1.0751 but sellers await * Bear pressure resumes and bounces are shallow, Nov 14 low neared * Little bounce seen, pair near day's low late in the session * Techs favor bears, RSIs bearish & long upper wick on daily candle * Bear pennant base threatened, if breaks suggests a big drop is due USD/JPY * After US RS data, USD/JPY cleared 109 & several rssts mid-upper 108.00s * Rising US yields and certainty of Fed tightening are driving it & crosses up * Calmer markets generally today also eroding support for haven currencies * 38.2% of the '15-'16 drop at 109.26 is nearby. 55-WMA at 110 is attractive * Options market short gamma to the topside & specs still being squeezed * EUR/JPY by 117 and likely to retest the 118.44 July high in time * No JP data tonight USD/CHF * After US RS data, USD/CHF cleared 1.0: close above would 1st since Feb * Much calmer markets generally today eroding support for haven CHF * Only tenuous tech hurdles at 1.0050/64/119 other than Mar's 1.0093 high * EUR/CHF trying to gather support w a higher low by a stretched lower Bolli * EZ econ/political outlook remains a depressant, but mean reversion is due * SNB's apparent absence during the post-election drop is also a factor * Swiss ZEW on tap Wed FWIW GBP/USD * GBP/USD ending NorAm 1.2475 after putting in low 1.2380 in early NY * Pair gets late pop, 30 pips, into NorAm close UK judge: Brexit could be delayed 2-yrs * Cable reversed recent gains after leaked memo says govt has no Brexit plan * UK PM May disavowed claims, memo was Deloitte paper * EUR/GBP rallied above 0.87 after memo's release, ends NY 0.8615 * Euro remains challenged as mkt prepares for raft of UK elections in near-term USD/CAD * CAD breaks four day losing streak as oil spikes 5%, Oct Home Sales better * Russians/Saudis/OPEC talking production cuts again * Could be move to inoculate against change in US energy policy * USD stays broadly bid on higher rates, USDCAD buyers at 200 hma (1.3440-50) AUD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7555, stillness persists early * Bear pressure emerges after big upside surprise to US sales data, USD broadly bid * AUD/USD dives lower, 0.7511 low set, bids into 200-DMA & Oct low stem slide * USD rise stalls & shorts cover a bit, pair rallies to 0.7566, dip near 0.7540 late * Techs remain bearish, RSIs biased down & long upper wick on monthly candle * Oz Q3 wage price index is a data risk in Asia NZD/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7115, drifts lower early-on * Slide accelerates after US retail sales beat, pair trades down to 0.7071 * Fonterra milk auction sees GDT PI +4.5 % & WMP +3.2%, results little help for NZD * USD bid stalls, pair bounces near 0.7100 but slips as AUD/NZD lifts near 1.0655 * NZD/USD stays heavy and sits sub-0.7085 late in the day * Tech bearish, consolidates near low, RSIs fall & long upper wick on monthly candle LATAM * USD/MXN remains offered dips to low 20.2575 as global yields move lower * Peso rallies 1.85% as Draconian Trump campaign rhetoric dialed back post-elex * Oil rallies 4.8% as market wafts back to pot'l OPEC deal Nov 30 * USD/BRL steady in light holiday trading, rises 0.14% in holiday/offshore trading * Brazil cancels bond sales, announces buying due to volatility * USD/CLP shielded from recent LatAm angst rises 0.18% to 672, copper -0.5% BoE keeps focus on inflation big picture BoE's Carney told the Treasury Select Committee on the Nov Inflation Report that there is no precise number that marks a limit to the Bank's tolerance for inflation. That is understandable given the disastrous experience with unemployment-based forward guidance in 2013/14. The BoE Gov continues to focus on the bigger picture where a weaker GBP will feed through eventually into higher inflation with the first stage of this impact coming through in higher producer prices. It is interesting that Carney says the BoE is willing to accommodate an inflation overshoot if caused by slack and a weaker exchange rate. Uncertainty over how much of a feed through there is from a weaker GBP to inflation, the government's fiscal policy stance and the unknown Brexit impact all suggest that the BoE will remain cautious in delivering further policy easing. We stick to our view that QE will further expanded in August 2017. Full comment