SYDNEY, Nov 17 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Mfg o/p unched at 0.2% misses Rtrs 0.3% f/c; PPI final demand m/m 0% v 0.3% Rtrs f/c * US Industrial o/p 0% v 0.2% Rtrs f/c -0.2% pvs' Capacity utilization 75.3% v 75.5% Rtrs f/c * Fed's Bullard: Only a surprise will halt Dec Fed rate hike, Spike in dollar within acceptable range * Fed's Mester: Fed unshaken by US election, focused on hikes; expects a bit more tightening than Fed consensus * Moody's: Moody's says global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017, despite stabilizing growth * ECB's Dijsselbloem: Brexit talks will take "a lot longer" than two years; many Europeans didn't have Brexit plan * EU's Moscovici: Euro area overall should have looser budget, Govts face euro-skeptic challenges in '17 elections * Germany's Schaeuble: granting Greece debt relief would do it a disservice (Passauer Neue Presse) * BCB's Goldfajn: Brazil central bank to stick with gradual rate cut plan * Ex-BoJ's Shirai: Yen level could lead to inflation surprise Macro Themes in Play * Markets sag as DXY breaks out, EM/credit/commodity sectors consider impact of higher dollar; techs see 20 fig objective higher in DXY * Focus been on higher US rates as USD driver but attention shifts to possible 2017 US tax overhaul; reports legislation already being written to lower taxes, incentivize overseas cash repatriation, House and Senate in general agreement, could involve sum multiples larger than 2005 HIA act that sent DXY up 12 figs * EUR, EURCHF new closing lows on year, bond spreads wider as French pollsters deliver kiss of death, don't see LePen win; Cable down on jobs data miss; USDJPY up for eighth day in nine, Nikkei bulletproof * AUD never recovers from Aus wage numbers, breaks 200 dma as copper falls, vulnerable, only commodity currency with long spec positions * Oil down on big storage build, market skeptical of latest OPEC production play Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Prod Prices - Inputs QQ* Q3 0.90%-prev * 21:45 NZ PPI Output* Q3 0.20%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Inv w/e 604.9b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -106.4b-prev * 00:30 AU Employment* Oct f/c 20.0k, -9.8k-prev * 00:30 AU Full Time Employment* Oct -53.0k-prev * 00:30 AU Participation Rate* Oct f/c 64.6%, 64.50%-prev * 00:30 AU Unemp Rate* Oct f/c 5.6%, 5.60%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.0710 after sharp drop in Europe's morning, lifts early-on * US data softens the greenback a bit, 1.0720 pierced but gains were short-lived * USD dip gets bought, EUR/USD sees a steady slide & runs stops below 1.0680 * Drop extends near 1.0665, one more bounce near 1.0720 gets sold * USD bid emerges late in the day & pair nears day's low late in the session * Rallies remain limited as DE-US 2 year spreads are pinned to recent wides * EZ Oct inflation data & US Oct CPI and housing data are risks tomorrow USD/JPY * Seeing 1st signs of an O/B and risk-reduction pullback in USD/JPY * Soft US data also sapping the Tsy yld drive of the uptrend for the moment * Fed Dec hike already fully priced in. Focus on 10s & BOJ's 0% JGB target * Risk v reward into 110 (55-WMA, options defense, big fig) another factor * 38.2% of post-election rebound & 200-DMA are at 106.49; key support * EUR/JPY struggling w O/B issues & lingering EZ political/econ risks * Room for a pullback there, with the 116.40 vicinity a first consideration * JPY Dept Store Sale out tonight USD/CHF * EUR/CHF still struggling below Fri.'s high & the Tenkan at 1.0759-60 * Cross looks ripe to retrace Nov's drop: 38.2%/50%/61.8% at 1.0800//32/66 * SNB keeping it's powder dry it appears, waiting for EUR/USD base * As if to answer this view: Jordan-CHF still significantly over valued * SNB will intervene when necessary * USD/CHF neared 76.4% of Jan-May drop at 1.0064 * US data misses robbed the yield play of some sustenance today * Pair is O/B and running into the upper 21-day Bolli by the 1.0058 high GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.2410 during Lon am as USD/DXY gained broadly, ends NY 1.2440 * 1.2502 was early Lon high. 1.2412 is 76.4% of 1.2380-1.2515 recent range * EUR/GBP ending NorAm at 0.8579 just above session low 0.8572 * Italy referendum in focus weighs on Euro, Italy Referendum Color: * 0.8569 = Tuesday low on Sky News/Hale piece * 0.8567 was last Friday's 7-wk low. 0.8707 was Tuesday high (pre-0.8569) * Dijsselbloem: Brexit talks will take "a lot longer" than 2yrs USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3424/96, Noram range 1.3405/3506 , last 1.3430 (NY -65 pips) * DXY +0.18% (-0.05% NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0050, -0.5%; CAD/JPY 81.24 "unch" * EUR/CAD 1.4343, -0.51%; gold -0.2%, Al -1.85%, Copper -1.5%, silver -0.9% * S&P -0.22%, a tad higher than the NY open, WTI/Brent 0.6/-0.9%, +1% vs NY open * Oil prices higher on hopes for OPEC/non-OPEC production cuts * EIA inventories tempered demand Cda Mfg sales beat f/c [page:2417] AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7495, slide persists early-on * Broad USD bid & slumps in iron-ore & copper help pair hit 0.7461 low * USD bid stalls & some profit taking kicks-in, AUD/USD slowly climb near 0.7500 * USD firms again & pair slips toward 0.7480 late in the day * Techs are bearish, 200-DMA pierced and RSIs biased down * Oz jobs due, a weak print should see the slide extend, Sep & July lows then eyed NZD/USD * Bear pressure leading into NY's open, opens near 0.7065, slide extends early * UST yields and USD stay firm, help NZD/USD to hit a 0.7036 low * USD bid stalls and AUD/NZD slides toward 1.0570/75, NZD/USD bounces nicely * Nears 0.7090 but slips back toward 0.7075 as the USD firms again late * Techs bearish, RSIs biased down & new trend low set * No NZ data due, pair might be impacted by Oz jobs via AUD/NZD LATAM * USD/MXN reverses early NorAm high, ends NorAm by 20.30 * Oil trades either side of flat all day set to end NY -0.3% aid USD bid into close * Banxico rate decision Thurs in NY aft, Rtrs f/c 50bp hike range 50-100 bps) * USD/BRL ends NY 3.4222 -0.55%, FinMin sees high probability of reform passage * BCB's Goldfajn: to stick with gradual rate cut plan * USD/CLP +0.5% ends NY by 675, copper remains weak-1.73% DXY break hinting at bigger move * USD sharp rise since election; DXY teases major breakout, 20 fig objective * Higher US rates, BOJ YCC, Euro political uncertainty most often cited * But US tax overhaul already being written; USD repatriation plan included * House leadership confident of 2017 delivery: bloom.bg/2f10h0Y * 2005 Homeland Investment Act involved approx USD 300 Bln; DXY up 12 figs * Proposed legislation aimed at USD 2 Trln US corporate cash parked offshore * Not all will be repatriated but impact on USD potentially significant