SYDNEY, Nov 18 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Oct CPI m/m +0.4% v 0.3% pvs, y/y 1.6% v 1.5% pvs * Weekly jobless claims fall to 43-yr low (235k v 257k Rtrs f/c) data bolsters Fed Dec rate hike * Philly Fed bus Idx 7.6 v 8.0 Rtrs f/c, prices paid & new order rise * Fed's Yellen: Fed could raise interest rates 'relatively soon', gradually; sees strengthening growth, improving labor markets & inflation moving up * Fed's Yellen: Fed prepared to adjust its outlook as the new administration takes shape. * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow: US econ seen growing 3.6% in Q4 vs 3.3% on Nov 15 * Germany's Schaeuble: on Brexit, there is no menu there is only the whole menu or none * ECB's Mersch: ECB rates may be bottoming out but premature to talk about ECB reducing stimulus * EU agrees larger 2017 budget after marathon talks, Italy abstains * Euro yields fall after BOJ fires warning shot, Italy-German yield widest in over 2-yrs ahead of referendum * SNB's Maechler: CHF to weaken, question is when; Pair has been remarkably stable since Trump victory * Fonterra raises Farmgate milk forecast to NZD6/Kg of milk solids * Banxico hikes 50bps to 5.25%, eyes FX rate and pass-through to inflation Macro Themes in Play * Rates, USD higher as US econ data beats nicely, Q4 GDP trackers up again; market going to need to price in more than current 38 bps of rate hikes for 2017; DXY breaks out, tech obj 20 figs higher * Markets surprised at aggressiveness of proposed fiscal, regulatory and tax plans by Trump team; VP-elect Pence in DC spelling out details before Congress, gets almost no resistance from either party; traders caught off guard after six years of legislative gridlock * Stocks up, general benefit from proposed govt policies outweigh effect of higher rates/USD, for now, small cap index (Russell 2000) at record high * EUR all one-way, US-Euro rates diffs break sharply, Italian bond spread widest since May 2014; USDJPY higher as Nikkei futures north of 18k for first time since Jan; Cable heavy despite better Retail Sales * CAD lower with oil, news of massive new Texas find puts OPEC in rearview mirror; MXN hikes rates but not enough to stabilize currency; AUD liquidating spec longs as gold approaches key $1200 support Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Lifts in Europe's morning, nears 1.0740, NY opens just below that, rise extends early * 1.0746 trades but gains fade & pair slides after US data firms the USD & UST yields * DE-US 2 year spreads widen more in USD's favor EUR/USD steadily descends * USD bid persists & EUR/USD pierces the l-t bear pennant base * Little follow through seen, 1.0624 low hit, pair nears 1.0635 late as USD dips * No major data due, USD longs might lighten-up into w/e but rallies likely to be sold USD/JPY * Yield-driven USD/JPY rally powering on toward 110 resistance * Decent US data & Yellen's apparent acceptance of Dec hike view enough * BoJ surprise, first time JGB buy ops at fixed price effected FX, stocks is + * Gov Kuroda Diet testimony suggested effects on all markets intended * Abe & Trump to meet after NY close today * Barriers, P/T offers & 55-DMA by 110 make it pivotal: stops above * 50% of '15-'16 drop & monthly Kijun at 112.43 are in frame beyond there * As usual, most JPY crosses being supported by USD/JPY gains * EUR/JPY struggling though on EZ econ/pol/bank worries & ECB QE USD/CHF * EUR/CHF attempted to lift against underlying bear bias failed again * NY range 1.0696/0741 takes out double day 1.0705 low * SNB may be punching harder around 1.07 but mkt remains heavy * Strong US data series, particularly claims, housing starts & firm CPI * USD/CHF took out Wed 1.0058 top as DXY soared, 1.0072 NY high * NY low was at the open, buck bid all session. Today's close 1.0070 GBP/USD * Cable rose to 1.2507 after UK retail sales beat at 0930GMT * Cluster of supt 1.2410-15; 1.2412 Europe low, 1.2411 Asia low, NY low 1.2421 * Pairs tests support after US data beats supporting view of Fed hike in Dec * EUR/GBP elicited support 0.8547 in NY aft, holds nearby, glbl rates lwr still * Olive branch to House of Lords from UK govt pre-A50 bill * Euro & EUR crosses remain weak as Italy referendum & US hike weigh USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3400/50, Noram range 1.3402/3503, last 1.3497 (NY +94 pips) * DXY +0.48% (+0.83% NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0000, -0.57%; CAD/JPY 81.40 +0.28% * EUR/CAD 1.4346, -0.17%; gold -0.7%, Al -0.6%, Copper +0.67%, Dec silver -1.6% * S&P +0.34%, +0.25% vs NY futs open, WTI & Brent -0.77%, -2.0% vs NY open * Oil prices fell on USD rally & Genscape report Cushing stocks up * Strong US data set lifted the DXY [page:2417] Fri- Cda CPI f/c 0.2%, Y/Y 1.5% AUD/USD * Small rally in Europe's morning stalls near 0.7490, slide sees NY opens near 0.7470 * Choppy early on as USD a bit directionless but bear pressure emerges after US data * Data sends USD & UST yields higher, AUD/USD descends sharply, no bounces seen * 0.7395 neared before any bounce seen, USD bid fades a bit, pair near 0.7410 late * Techs bearish, RSIs biased down with no divergence & July low breaks * No major data due, risk of a USD correction into the weekend as longs take profit NZD/USD * Lift near 0.7110 meets sellers in Europe's morning, slide ensues, NY opens near 0.7095 * Bear pressure persists & pair steadily slides, US data ups the slide's pace * Slide takes out Oct low & pierces the 200-DMA, 0.7014 low hit, little bounce seen * Small USD pullback allows pair to trade near 0.7030 late in the day * Techs bearish still, 200-DMA pierced, RSIs biased down & bearish outside monthly candle LATAM * As per Reuters f/c Banxico hikes rate 50bps to 5.25% * Peso weakens to flash high at 20.4610, as some sought 75bp hike * Offers ahead of 100-HMA by 20.4885, Pair reversed to 20.33 by NorAm close * USD/BRL ending NorAm flat by 3.4175, BCB sells 20k swaps for Feb/Mar maturity * Meirelles: Brazil becoming less dependent on foreign climate * USD/CLP +0.25% ends NY by 677, copper (HGc3) +0.5%, BCCh exp'd on hold BoJ action to limit reflation trade impact on JGBs In an attempt to put a brake on the rise in JGB yields the BoJ surprised financial markets by offering to buy unlimited amounts of 2-and 5-yr JGBs. The fixed-rate JGB buying operations were the first under its so called "yield curve control" announcement in September and should help to anchor the JGB curve out to 10-years and keep a lid on volatility. Unlike the rise in yields seen in other major bond markets, the JGB curve was seeing yields at the front-end rise more than medium/longer dated bonds. Two- and 5-yr JGB yields are currently up 10bps since the US election while 10- and 30-yr yields are 6-7bps higher. The use of fixed-rate JGB buying operations instead of just increasing purchases under QE helps to maximize the announcement effect. It also injects greater caution and uncertainty over the timing and yield level at which future fixed-rate JGB buying operations are conducted. Full comment