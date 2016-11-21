SYDNEY, Nov 22 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Oil rally helps lift equities; Wall St at record, Oil hits 3-wk high on OPEC prospects * S&P sets intraday record, poised for closing record, USD slips but stays close to highest since 2003 * Fed's Fischer: fiscal policies that increase productivity could relieve Fed of being only game in town * Fed's Fischer: Higher USD won't stop us from doing what we should for domestic econ * Fed's Fischer: not a lot of room to increase US deficit w/o adverse consequences * ECB's Draghi: mkt reaction to US election muted, mkt resilient, policy rates will rise when higher growth, inflation * ECB's Draghi: Inflation return still relies on current level of monetary support (DJ) * ECB's Coeure: we are far from needing to buy stocks, never discussed * Canadian wholesale trade unexpectedly slumps in September, -1.2% v Rtrs f/c +0.4%, 0.8% pvs * EZ turns to hedge funds to meet borrowing needs, Bankers warn trend could exacerbate market volatility * German growth to pick up significantly in Q4, lead by increase in Mfg -Bundesbank * British PM hints she may be open to transitional agreement with EU Macro Themes in Play * Markets higher, S&P at new record as benefits from projected Trump stimulus seen outweighing negative impact of higher dollar and higher rates; small cap sector still leading, bet on less burdensome regulations/healthcare costs * US rates edge up but only pricing 41 bps tightening for 2017, more to go, need to discount at least two, perhaps three hikes; stars aligning in DC for rare chance at bipartisan spending/tax plan, USD 1 Trln targeted for infrastructure * Early NYC Cable spoof unexplained, possibly cross related as EURGBP takes out last week's lows, continued speculation over US trade deal limiting GBP downside; EUR bounce fails, Euro short rates down for sixth day, just matter of time before EURUSD 1.0500 * USDJPY/Nikkei feedback loop higher again; CAD better with oil after first day of OPEC meet; no life in AUD, gold lurking near $1200 cliff edge scares off any meaningful buyers for carry trades; MXN up, news lull in Washington Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 07:45 AU RBA Asst Gov Kent speaks at the Australian Business Economists (ABE) Conference dinner. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Sharp lift in Europe's morning on USD weakness, NY opens near 1.0630 * Pair chops in basically 1.0610/50 range for most of NY, comes under bear pressure though * EUR/GBP dives below 0.8490 & the USD bid returns, EUR/USD slides toward 1.0590 * Little bounce seen, near 1.0600 late to leave the pair near flat on the day * Techs favor bears, long upper wick on daily candle & bear pennant base pierced still * EZ Nov. consumer confidence & US October housing data are risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY uptrend taking no prisoners on its way up * Fed's Fischer giving the buck a fresh leg up * US STIR rebounded from early losses 7 stocks are in the black with EMs * 50% of the 2015-16 drop & monthly kijun at 112.43 remain the next key tgt * Beyond a 900m 115 expiry Tues, option mkt is short gamma topside * GBP/JPY got a tech & NAFTA/UK expansion idea pop today * Cross is near 38.2% of the Jun-Nov slide at 139.31 * 50% of same & weekly Kijun at 144 are M-T targets * EUR/JPY is by 38.2% of '16's slide & the post-Brexit peak at 118.14/44 * Japan Oct trade surplus lower than eyed, exports off large, pre-Trump data * Japanese exports expected to pick up in November on weaker JPY * JP Oct Dept Store Sales on tap tonight USD/CHF * Indefatigable USD rally pushes USD/CHF to 1.1023 so far * 76.4% of the 1.0328-0.9444 downtrend at 1.0194 was pierced in the event * Though heavily O/B on daily studies, yield spreads & CB divergence gird * Retest of '16 high at 1.0256 is the next meaningful objective * EUR/CHF remains heavy due to EZ political & econ angst, ECB QE * Eyes on EUR/USD's ability to hold last Dec's ECB QE lows or not GBP/USD * Profit-taking on USD longs aids cable rise from 1.2313 to 1.2409 * Pair gained momentum as stops run abv 1.2415, high put in 1.2513, ends NY 1.2470 * British PM hints she may be open to transitional agreement with EU * EUR/GBP rides lower 30-d Bolli down after meeting early Lon resistance by 100-DMA * Cross drops more than a big fig from 0.8638 to NY close 0.8510 * 0.8636 was Friday's high to follow 9-wk low of 0.8527 * Hammond autumn statement Wednesday 1230GMT USD/CAD * CAD higher with oil after OPEC makes all the right noises * Crude production meeting continues tomorrow in Vienna * USDCAD holds trend line support off of mid-Oct lows (1.3400) * Broad USD stays firm as US fiscal spending package takes shape * US STIR market needs to price in more hikes for 2017 AUD/USD * Pair is firm in Europe's morning as USD longs take profit, NY opens near 0.7355 * Rally persists in early NY as macro names cover shorts, pair hits 0.7382 high * The overall USD bid resurfaces, AUD/USD & commodities begin to slide * USD's rally intensifies, AUD/USD slides steadily trades sub-0.7350 late in the day * Doji forms on daily chart, l-t chart is bearish, have to wait & see if doji is a pause in bear trend * No Oz data due, US Oct housing data a risk Tues., impact likely limited with US holiday near NZD/USD * Sharp lift in Europe's morning as the USD softens, NY opens near 0.7015 * Lift extends as macro names cover shorts & AUD/NZD slides towards 1.0415 * Two tries to break 0.7080 fail as 0.7077 level caps each time, slide ensues * USD bid resurfaces, NZD/USD slides from the high and nears 0.7040 late in the day * Daily techs warn of a squeeze, pair above 200-DMA again & RSI diverges on new low * NZ October migration data is a minor risk in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN reversed o/n strength traded b/w 200-HMA (20.4368) & 21-HMA (20.5468) * EM CCYs moved broadly higher as political angst abated, US rates stabilized * Oil +4% aided MXN lift off Asia low by 20.65, NorAm flows light owing to Mex holiday * USD/BRL fell 1% to 3.3533, BCB lighted swap activity as pair rallied * Brazil's Temer warns debt could equal GDP without spending curbs * USD/CLP ends NY -0.6% at 674, US infrastructure euphoria lifts copper 2% Events in DC shifting quickly after 6 yrs of gridlock * Hill: "Trump, Bannon, Sanders and Schumer could make deal of the century" * Markets still under-pricing potential impact of massive fiscal plan * Investors hold on to skepticism after six years of legislative freeze * Surprise will be lack of political opposition, Trump co-opts infrastructure bank from Dems * Mkts need to price min of 2 rate hikes in 2017, probably more, currently only 40bps * More here bit.ly/2gez7WY CHART OF THE DAY (GBP/JPY) * Cable's failed 2nd test in 2 days at 61.8% of 1.2082-673 at 1.2308 brings bid * GBP/JPY also now above 38.2% of the post-Brexit drop at 137.86 * Sep's 138.83 high's nearby, as is 38.2% of the Mar-Nov drop at 139.38 * The weekly Kijun & 50% of Mar-Nov drop are at 144.00/10 * 38.2% of the '15-'16 drop & Apr's swing low are at 151.52/59 - M-T targets * Legal, logistical issues may delay Brexit; a relief for some parts of econ * BOJ QE/YCC to persist. BOE QE, but watching on inflation via GBP drop