SYDNEY, Nov 22 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* Oil rally helps lift equities; Wall St at record, Oil hits
3-wk high on OPEC prospects
* S&P sets intraday record, poised for closing record, USD
slips but stays close to highest since 2003
* Fed's Fischer: fiscal policies that increase productivity
could relieve Fed of being only game in town
* Fed's Fischer: Higher USD won't stop us from doing what we
should for domestic econ
* Fed's Fischer: not a lot of room to increase US deficit
w/o adverse consequences
* ECB's Draghi: mkt reaction to US election muted, mkt
resilient, policy rates will rise when higher growth, inflation
* ECB's Draghi: Inflation return still relies on current
level of monetary support (DJ)
* ECB's Coeure: we are far from needing to buy stocks, never
discussed
* Canadian wholesale trade unexpectedly slumps in September,
-1.2% v Rtrs f/c +0.4%, 0.8% pvs
* EZ turns to hedge funds to meet borrowing needs, Bankers
warn trend could exacerbate market volatility
* German growth to pick up significantly in Q4, lead by
increase in Mfg -Bundesbank
* British PM hints she may be open to transitional agreement
with EU
Macro Themes in Play
* Markets higher, S&P at new record as benefits from
projected Trump stimulus seen outweighing negative impact of
higher dollar and higher rates; small cap sector still leading,
bet on less burdensome regulations/healthcare costs
* US rates edge up but only pricing 41 bps tightening for
2017, more to go, need to discount at least two, perhaps three
hikes; stars aligning in DC for rare chance at bipartisan
spending/tax plan, USD 1 Trln targeted for infrastructure
* Early NYC Cable spoof unexplained, possibly cross related
as EURGBP takes out last week's lows, continued speculation over
US trade deal limiting GBP downside; EUR bounce fails, Euro
short rates down for sixth day, just matter of time before
EURUSD 1.0500
* USDJPY/Nikkei feedback loop higher again; CAD better with
oil after first day of OPEC meet; no life in AUD, gold lurking
near $1200 cliff edge scares off any meaningful buyers for carry
trades; MXN up, news lull in Washington
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* No Significant Data
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 07:45 AU RBA Asst Gov Kent speaks at the Australian
Business Economists (ABE) Conference dinner.
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Sharp lift in Europe's morning on USD weakness, NY opens
near 1.0630
* Pair chops in basically 1.0610/50 range for most of NY,
comes under bear pressure though
* EUR/GBP dives below 0.8490 & the USD bid returns, EUR/USD
slides toward 1.0590
* Little bounce seen, near 1.0600 late to leave the pair
near flat on the day
* Techs favor bears, long upper wick on daily candle & bear
pennant base pierced still
* EZ Nov. consumer confidence & US October housing data are
risks tomorrow
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY uptrend taking no prisoners on its way up
* Fed's Fischer giving the buck a fresh leg up
* US STIR rebounded from early losses 7 stocks are in the
black with EMs
* 50% of the 2015-16 drop & monthly kijun at 112.43 remain
the next key tgt
* Beyond a 900m 115 expiry Tues, option mkt is short gamma
topside
* GBP/JPY got a tech & NAFTA/UK expansion idea pop today
* Cross is near 38.2% of the Jun-Nov slide at 139.31
* 50% of same & weekly Kijun at 144 are M-T targets
* EUR/JPY is by 38.2% of '16's slide & the post-Brexit peak
at 118.14/44
* Japan Oct trade surplus lower than eyed, exports off
large, pre-Trump data
* Japanese exports expected to pick up in November on weaker
JPY
* JP Oct Dept Store Sales on tap tonight
USD/CHF
* Indefatigable USD rally pushes USD/CHF to 1.1023 so far
* 76.4% of the 1.0328-0.9444 downtrend at 1.0194 was pierced
in the event
* Though heavily O/B on daily studies, yield spreads & CB
divergence gird
* Retest of '16 high at 1.0256 is the next meaningful
objective
* EUR/CHF remains heavy due to EZ political & econ angst,
ECB QE
* Eyes on EUR/USD's ability to hold last Dec's ECB QE lows
or not
GBP/USD
* Profit-taking on USD longs aids cable rise from 1.2313 to
1.2409
* Pair gained momentum as stops run abv 1.2415, high put in
1.2513, ends NY 1.2470
* British PM hints she may be open to transitional agreement
with EU
* EUR/GBP rides lower 30-d Bolli down after meeting early
Lon resistance by 100-DMA
* Cross drops more than a big fig from 0.8638 to NY close
0.8510
* 0.8636 was Friday's high to follow 9-wk low of 0.8527
* Hammond autumn statement Wednesday 1230GMT
USD/CAD
* CAD higher with oil after OPEC makes all the right noises
* Crude production meeting continues tomorrow in Vienna
* USDCAD holds trend line support off of mid-Oct lows
(1.3400)
* Broad USD stays firm as US fiscal spending package takes
shape
* US STIR market needs to price in more hikes for 2017
AUD/USD
* Pair is firm in Europe's morning as USD longs take profit,
NY opens near 0.7355
* Rally persists in early NY as macro names cover shorts,
pair hits 0.7382 high
* The overall USD bid resurfaces, AUD/USD & commodities
begin to slide
* USD's rally intensifies, AUD/USD slides steadily trades
sub-0.7350 late in the day
* Doji forms on daily chart, l-t chart is bearish, have to
wait & see if doji is a pause in bear trend
* No Oz data due, US Oct housing data a risk Tues., impact
likely limited with US holiday near
NZD/USD
* Sharp lift in Europe's morning as the USD softens, NY
opens near 0.7015
* Lift extends as macro names cover shorts & AUD/NZD slides
towards 1.0415
* Two tries to break 0.7080 fail as 0.7077 level caps each
time, slide ensues
* USD bid resurfaces, NZD/USD slides from the high and nears
0.7040 late in the day
* Daily techs warn of a squeeze, pair above 200-DMA again &
RSI diverges on new low
* NZ October migration data is a minor risk in Asia
LATAM
* USD/MXN reversed o/n strength traded b/w 200-HMA (20.4368)
& 21-HMA (20.5468)
* EM CCYs moved broadly higher as political angst abated, US
rates stabilized
* Oil +4% aided MXN lift off Asia low by 20.65, NorAm flows
light owing to Mex holiday
* USD/BRL fell 1% to 3.3533, BCB lighted swap activity as
pair rallied
* Brazil's Temer warns debt could equal GDP without spending
curbs
* USD/CLP ends NY -0.6% at 674, US infrastructure euphoria
lifts copper 2%
Events in DC shifting quickly after 6 yrs of gridlock
* Hill: "Trump, Bannon, Sanders and Schumer could make deal
of the century"
* Markets still under-pricing potential impact of massive
fiscal plan
* Investors hold on to skepticism after six years of
legislative freeze
* Surprise will be lack of political opposition, Trump
co-opts infrastructure bank from Dems
* Mkts need to price min of 2 rate hikes in 2017, probably
more, currently only 40bps
* More here bit.ly/2gez7WY
CHART OF THE DAY (GBP/JPY)
* Cable's failed 2nd test in 2 days at 61.8% of 1.2082-673
at 1.2308 brings bid
* GBP/JPY also now above 38.2% of the post-Brexit drop at
137.86
* Sep's 138.83 high's nearby, as is 38.2% of the Mar-Nov
drop at 139.38
* The weekly Kijun & 50% of Mar-Nov drop are at 144.00/10
* 38.2% of the '15-'16 drop & Apr's swing low are at
151.52/59 - M-T targets
* Legal, logistical issues may delay Brexit; a relief for
some parts of econ
* BOJ QE/YCC to persist. BOE QE, but watching on inflation
via GBP drop