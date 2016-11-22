UPDATE 2-Dr Reddy's says U.S. drug approvals hard to get after "bad" year
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)
SYDNEY, Nov 23 (IFR) - Market Briefs · US Oct existing homes sales rise 2% v Rtrs f/c -0.5%, 9.5-yr high; Median price +6% y/y, inventory -4.3% y/y · Wall St at record high, Dow tops 19k for first time, S&P 500 tops 2,200 mark, boosted by consumer stocks · OPEC to debate oil o/p cut next wk, Iraq fgn min: would be unfair for OPEC to ask it to cut, Iran still insists on production targets above 4 mln bpd · Fitch: lengthy renegotiation of NAFTA would create uncertainty, delay investment in Canada's new export capacity · IMF cuts Mexico growth f/c, '17 from 2.6% to 2.2% & '16 from 2.5% to 2.1%, amid trade worries & lower oil Macro Themes in Play · Markets higher again on US stimulus optimism; S&P new record; steel, coal, mining stocks spike on scale of proposed infrastructure spend, regulation rollback and renegotiated trade terms; activity starts to slow ahead of US holidays · USD broadly higher as Existing Home sales print 9 ½ year highs, US 2yr yields best since Feb 2010; but long USD trade possibly tired, EURUSD and USDJPY unable to break new ground on good news, benchmark gold holds key support at $1200 · European short rates collapse to record low, Schatz -0.73 bps, bond spreads widen, political stress showing up in Euro rate markets while equities enjoy weaker currency · CAD lower after Retail Sales miss; AUD benefits from jump in metals; MXN lower as oil markets skeptical of OPEC deal, meet again next week to discuss Iran, Iraq requests for exemption Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) · No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) · No Significant Data Currency Summaries EUR/USD · Lifts from 1.0605 to 1.0658 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0645 · Broad based USD bid puts bear pressure on EUR/USD steady slide ensues · Slide accelerates as USD/JPY spikes up, EUR/USD hits a 1.0583 low · USD gains erode quickly, EUR/USD bounces sharply, trades 1.0639 · Pulls back to 1.0615 area late in the day as USD gains its footing again · Large doji on daily chart, suggests further consolidation for the pair is likely · EZ Nov Markit Mfg & services PMIs are risks Wed., Slew of US data also due USD/JPY · USD/JPY's rise pauses a 2nd day at 111.36 into JP & US holidays Wed/Thu · Prices nearing Apr-May highs & the weekly Cloud base at 111.44/65/90 · O/B daily RSIs & generally flat markets enough to subdue prices for now · US Existing Home Sales beat another item favoring Fed hike(s), USD · GBP/JPY faltered again by Sep's 138.83 high. RSI crests mid-80s. · EUR/JPY still working on a clear 118 B/O toward 118.44 post-Brexit peak · Close above 38.2% of 2016's range at 118.14 is also being watched USD/CHF · EUR/CHF managing a higher low and high for a second day in a row · Oversold bullish divergence from daily RSI lends a hand · Still needs to clear and close above the Nov 11-15 highs at 1.0757-60 · Narrowed Oct Swiss trade surplus. Exports off 6.1% · SNB looking toward Italy ref & ECB meeting Dec 4/8 to gauge CHF risks · USD/CHF makes new 1.1033 trend high before pre-holiday USD P/T · US Existing Home Sales beat another data pt favoring Fed hike(s) · EUR Nov Markit PMIs out Wed, Swiss IP Thurs GBP/USD · Cable breaks below hrly cloud base support (1.2408) in NY aft, ends NY 1.2390 · Break lwr opens way for recent Fib supt by 1.2308, then daily cloud base (1.2221) · Cable met fresh headwind pre-1.2515 in Asia, 1.2514 = session high · 1.2513 = Monday high after 2 cent rise. 1.2515 = Nov 15 NY high · EUR/GBP rose 63 pips to a high of 0.8558 during European am, ends NY 0.8563 · EU Parliament won't accept Brexit deal threatening 4 freedoms USD/CAD · O/N range 1.3378/3433, Noram range 1.3382/3466, last 1.3450 (NY +56 pips) · DXY +0.03% (+0.2% NYC) AUD/CAD 0.9944, +0.65%; CAD/JPY 82.60 -0.02% · EUR/CAD 1.4280, +0.13%; gold -0.13%, Al +2.25%, Cu +1.25%, Dec silver +0.42% · S&P unch, -0.25% vs NY futs open, WTI/Brent -0.9/+0.05%, opened NY +0.2/0.5% · WTI fell on concerns OPEC will not reach production cut agreement · Cda retail sales ex-autos big miss [page:2417] Wed- US data slew incl durables AUD/USD · Subdued action in NY's session, opens near 0.7400, early lift toward 0.7410 · Lift erased & steady descent takes hold as USD's broad based bid resurfaces · 0.7375 trades before USD's light fades away, AUD/USD bounces · Lifts nears 0.7400 late in the day to leave it up near 0.30% on the day · Daily techs suggest further gains, RSI biased up & Nov 21 doji sees upside today · L-T charts remain bearish though, rallies likely to be sold · Oz Q3 construction work is due, Reuters poll -1.7%, prior -3.7% NZD/USD · Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens just below the day's 0.7086 high · Bear pressure early as the USD bid persists, steady slide sees 0.7032 trade · Bids near the 200-Day SMA help stem the slide, USD's bid fades & NZD/SD lifts · 0.7056 trades before slip back near 0.7040 late in the day · No major date due in Asia, general risk theme likely to drive pair's action LATAM · Once again USD/MXN rose off early NorAm low(20.28), set to end NY 20.60 · USD bid as uncertainty over Trump & weak oil weigh on Mex growth outlook · IMF cuts Mexico growth outlook amid trade worries · USD/BRL ends NY 'unched' at 3.3570, BCB active in swap mkt steadies BRL · BCB meets Nov 30, recent volatility may keep bank from cutting again · USD/CLP moved off early low by 671.25 ends NorAm 677, copper gains pared in NY aft
UK Supreme may not be last court to rule on A50 The UK Supreme Court is due to hear the UK government's appeal against the High Court's A50 case ruling Dec 5-8, with judgment likely in Jan but that may not be the end of the matter. If the appeal is rejected, UK parliamentary approval will be needed before the government can trigger A50. If/when A50 is triggered, it will start a two-year clock ticking to agree Britain's EU exit deal. A spokeswoman for PM May last week said the government position remains that A50 cannot be revoked once triggered. However, the man who drafted A50 and EC president Tusk believe A50 could be revoked after it has been triggered. If A50 revocability/irrevocability becomes an issue down the track, the ECJ could get the final say. In an interview with the FT published this week, ECJ president Lenaerts said issues such as the treatment of A50 "can be interpreted by our court like any other provision of EU law". Related comment:.
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA