SYDNEY, Nov 23 (IFR) - Market Briefs · US Oct existing homes sales rise 2% v Rtrs f/c -0.5%, 9.5-yr high; Median price +6% y/y, inventory -4.3% y/y · Wall St at record high, Dow tops 19k for first time, S&P 500 tops 2,200 mark, boosted by consumer stocks · OPEC to debate oil o/p cut next wk, Iraq fgn min: would be unfair for OPEC to ask it to cut, Iran still insists on production targets above 4 mln bpd · Fitch: lengthy renegotiation of NAFTA would create uncertainty, delay investment in Canada's new export capacity · IMF cuts Mexico growth f/c, '17 from 2.6% to 2.2% & '16 from 2.5% to 2.1%, amid trade worries & lower oil Macro Themes in Play · Markets higher again on US stimulus optimism; S&P new record; steel, coal, mining stocks spike on scale of proposed infrastructure spend, regulation rollback and renegotiated trade terms; activity starts to slow ahead of US holidays · USD broadly higher as Existing Home sales print 9 ½ year highs, US 2yr yields best since Feb 2010; but long USD trade possibly tired, EURUSD and USDJPY unable to break new ground on good news, benchmark gold holds key support at $1200 · European short rates collapse to record low, Schatz -0.73 bps, bond spreads widen, political stress showing up in Euro rate markets while equities enjoy weaker currency · CAD lower after Retail Sales miss; AUD benefits from jump in metals; MXN lower as oil markets skeptical of OPEC deal, meet again next week to discuss Iran, Iraq requests for exemption Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) · No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) · No Significant Data Currency Summaries EUR/USD · Lifts from 1.0605 to 1.0658 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0645 · Broad based USD bid puts bear pressure on EUR/USD steady slide ensues · Slide accelerates as USD/JPY spikes up, EUR/USD hits a 1.0583 low · USD gains erode quickly, EUR/USD bounces sharply, trades 1.0639 · Pulls back to 1.0615 area late in the day as USD gains its footing again · Large doji on daily chart, suggests further consolidation for the pair is likely · EZ Nov Markit Mfg & services PMIs are risks Wed., Slew of US data also due USD/JPY · USD/JPY's rise pauses a 2nd day at 111.36 into JP & US holidays Wed/Thu · Prices nearing Apr-May highs & the weekly Cloud base at 111.44/65/90 · O/B daily RSIs & generally flat markets enough to subdue prices for now · US Existing Home Sales beat another item favoring Fed hike(s), USD · GBP/JPY faltered again by Sep's 138.83 high. RSI crests mid-80s. · EUR/JPY still working on a clear 118 B/O toward 118.44 post-Brexit peak · Close above 38.2% of 2016's range at 118.14 is also being watched USD/CHF · EUR/CHF managing a higher low and high for a second day in a row · Oversold bullish divergence from daily RSI lends a hand · Still needs to clear and close above the Nov 11-15 highs at 1.0757-60 · Narrowed Oct Swiss trade surplus. Exports off 6.1% · SNB looking toward Italy ref & ECB meeting Dec 4/8 to gauge CHF risks · USD/CHF makes new 1.1033 trend high before pre-holiday USD P/T · US Existing Home Sales beat another data pt favoring Fed hike(s) · EUR Nov Markit PMIs out Wed, Swiss IP Thurs GBP/USD · Cable breaks below hrly cloud base support (1.2408) in NY aft, ends NY 1.2390 · Break lwr opens way for recent Fib supt by 1.2308, then daily cloud base (1.2221) · Cable met fresh headwind pre-1.2515 in Asia, 1.2514 = session high · 1.2513 = Monday high after 2 cent rise. 1.2515 = Nov 15 NY high · EUR/GBP rose 63 pips to a high of 0.8558 during European am, ends NY 0.8563 · EU Parliament won't accept Brexit deal threatening 4 freedoms USD/CAD · O/N range 1.3378/3433, Noram range 1.3382/3466, last 1.3450 (NY +56 pips) · DXY +0.03% (+0.2% NYC) AUD/CAD 0.9944, +0.65%; CAD/JPY 82.60 -0.02% · EUR/CAD 1.4280, +0.13%; gold -0.13%, Al +2.25%, Cu +1.25%, Dec silver +0.42% · S&P unch, -0.25% vs NY futs open, WTI/Brent -0.9/+0.05%, opened NY +0.2/0.5% · WTI fell on concerns OPEC will not reach production cut agreement · Cda retail sales ex-autos big miss [page:2417] Wed- US data slew incl durables AUD/USD · Subdued action in NY's session, opens near 0.7400, early lift toward 0.7410 · Lift erased & steady descent takes hold as USD's broad based bid resurfaces · 0.7375 trades before USD's light fades away, AUD/USD bounces · Lifts nears 0.7400 late in the day to leave it up near 0.30% on the day · Daily techs suggest further gains, RSI biased up & Nov 21 doji sees upside today · L-T charts remain bearish though, rallies likely to be sold · Oz Q3 construction work is due, Reuters poll -1.7%, prior -3.7% NZD/USD · Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens just below the day's 0.7086 high · Bear pressure early as the USD bid persists, steady slide sees 0.7032 trade · Bids near the 200-Day SMA help stem the slide, USD's bid fades & NZD/SD lifts · 0.7056 trades before slip back near 0.7040 late in the day · No major date due in Asia, general risk theme likely to drive pair's action LATAM · Once again USD/MXN rose off early NorAm low(20.28), set to end NY 20.60 · USD bid as uncertainty over Trump & weak oil weigh on Mex growth outlook · IMF cuts Mexico growth outlook amid trade worries · USD/BRL ends NY 'unched' at 3.3570, BCB active in swap mkt steadies BRL · BCB meets Nov 30, recent volatility may keep bank from cutting again · USD/CLP moved off early low by 671.25 ends NorAm 677, copper gains pared in NY aft