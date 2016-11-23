SYDNEY, Nov 24 (IFR) - Market Briefs

* Fed minutes showed policymakers confident of need for rate hikes on eve of Trump win

* US Oct durable goods +4.8% vs f/c +1.5%; previous revised up

* Markit US mfg PMI, new orders highest since October 2015

* Markit U.S. mfg flash Nov PMI 53.9; f/c, Oct were both 53.4

* Jobless claims close to fcast at 251k vs consensus 250k

* U.S. new home sales unexpectedly fall in October

* Offshore yuan hits new record low in volatile trade

* ECB seeks to lend out more bonds to avert market freeze: sources-Rtrs

* Swiss National Bank ready to act over Italian referendum - Maechler

* Atlanta Fed leaves U.S. Q4 GDP growth view at 3.6 percent

* UK cuts growth forecasts in first budget plan since Brexit vote

* UK seen borrowing 122 bln pounds more than expected in March -OBR figures

* Rising interest rates ignite U.S. mortgage activity-Rtrs

* Mexico economy posts fastest quarterly growth in 2 years Macro Themes in Play

* Rates, USD higher after big beat on US Durable Goods; meaningful long term trend breaks in US yields (up), gold (down) and copper (up); robust industrial metals trade despite strong dollar send positive macro message

* Markets mixed, American mkts defy spike in rates/USD, S&P hangs near record highs; banks, industrials, miners continue to lead on fiscal/tax/regulatory bets; econ data has good week; Fed minutes from pre-election Nov meeting irrelevant

* DXY in new territory, confirms tech break of two year-long consolidation, 120.00 objective, market sensing possibility Fed may need to adopt more aggressive tightening path

* Europe trades heavy, bond spreads blow out to multi-year highs, CHF bid, Italy leads bank sector lower; EURUSD weakest close since Mar 2015, traders note lack of option protection below 1.04-1.05 level Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 00:30 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Nov 51.4-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Choppy in Europe's morning, trades 1.0644-1.0600, bounces near 1.0630 into NY open

* Bear pressure emerges in early NY, pressure increases after US durables data beats f/c

* USD broadly bid & UST yields rise, DE-US yields hold near recent wides, EUR/USD dives

* Sharp fall break s-t bear flag base & pair dive deeper below l-t bear pennant base

* Slide extends beyond the December 2015 low, pair hits a new trend low of 1.0527

* Some USD longs take profit into & after London's close, 1.0565 gets pierced

* Pair holds near 1.0560 late in the day

* Techs up bear sentiment, flag & pennant base breaks & bearish RSIs favor bears USD/JPY

* JPY destroyed after most US data beat f/c by wide margins, lifting yields

* Stocks being able to onboard higher rates so far keeps risk-off flows at bay

* USD/JPY now past monthly Kijun & 50% of the '15-'16 slide at 112.43

* Focus shifting to options defense at 115 & 61.8% of '15'16 drop at 115.60

* Weekly Cloud top & Aug '15 low are at 115.70/6.15 as well

* Tokyo returns tonight to play catch-up with today's major breakout

* EUR/JPY cleared the post-Brexit peak & 200-DMA at 118.44/69

* 118.99 so far. 38.2% of '15-'16 drop, May low & 55-WMA at 121.43-58

* GBP/JPY lifted 1st by Hammond, then past Sep's high w big USD/JPY rise

* Weekly Kijun & 50% of the pre/post-Brexit plunge at 144 are attractive

* JP PMI tonight, but all eyes are on BOJ YCC moves vs Fed hikes USD/CHF

* CHF in high demand again, w Swiss yields only ones lower among majors

* USD/CHF surges toward Feb's 1.0250 high on bevy of US data beats

* 38.2% of the '09-'11 collapse & 2015's peak & at 1..0300/328 main targets

* SNB's Maechler talks cuts & more intervention v EUR/CHF

* Core EZ ylds up after Reuters story on ECB repos concerns

* EUR/CHF in bearish intraday reversal: new high, then new low

* Italian referendum & ECB meeting Dec 8 the next major event risks for SNB GBP/USD

* Cable bounced off O/S S/T Bollinger bands and broke sharply higher

* Cable took out the hourly cloud resistance at 1.2454 stalling at 1.2468

* 200-HMA acting as support (1.2444) on pull backs, NY range 1.2360/2468

* Short-covering helped inflate EUR/GBP to 0.8592 in Europe

* Cable 10 pips lower as Fed Mins confirmed case for Fed hike strengthened

* EUR/USD plunged in NY dragging EUR/GBP down to a NY low 0.8468

* Low key Hammond autumn statement expected 1230GMT+

* Sunday Times said Hammond to unveil GBP 5bn infrastructure spending USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3425/63, Noram range 1.3443/3517, last 1.3482 (NY +20 pips)

* DXY +0.55% (+0.4% NYC) AUD/CAD 0.9944, +0.65%; CAD/JPY 83.46 +1.9%

* EUR/CAD 1.4218, -0.37%; gold -1.8%, Al +0.85%, Cu +2.9%, silver -1.27%

* S&P -0.05%, -0.43% vs NY futs open, Brent/WTI -0.2%/unch, NY open -0.15/+0.05%

* Markets paused for Fed Mins, USD/CAD 1.3481 pre h'lines, 1.3475/91 since

* Fed noted case for rate hike had strengthened, Mins superseded by Trump victory AUD/USD

* Overnight lift stalls near Sept low, slide ensues, NY opens near 0.7430

* Bear pressure persists, slide accelerates after US durables data beats f/c

* Sharp drop to 0.7373 takes hold, little bounce seen as USD maintains gains

* Pair hovers just above 0.7385 for remainder of session

* Daily techs lean bearish, long upper wick on daily candle & RSI biased down

* L-T charts deepens bear bias & AU-US spreads hold near wides, bears have the edge NZD/USD

* Trades heavy in Europe's morning after 10-Day SMA & 0.7080/85 res zone cap

* Slide sees NY open near 0.7060, bear pressure persists early on

* US durable data beat sends pair sharply lower, 200-Day SMA taken out

* Slide extends to 0.6994, brief bounce near 0.7020 but pair nears 0.7010 late

* Techs stay bearish, pair below 200-DMA again and RSIs biased down

* Test of July 2016 low looks likely now LATAM

* Once again USD/MXN rose off pre- NY low(20.5640), set to end NY 20.66

* Fed Mins noted case for a hike had strengthened but all pre Trump victory

* NY range 20.5730/7785, soft oil didn't help MXN; Fin Min econ f/c unch

* USD/BRL ends NY +1.0% at 3.33875, No BCB swaps left market vulnerable

* BCB meets Nov 30, most pundits believe 25bp cut still coming but no more BCBWATCH

* USD/CLP little changed, 677.10 market thin on US holiday eve, Dec copper +2.95% ECB collateral problem: scarcity versus shortage Euro zone bond yields have risen across the board, but especially German Bund yields following a Reuters story that the ECB is seeking to lend bonds to avert a freeze in the short-term funding market (Full Story). It is important to remember that this is not a new issue but one that has grown in importance as repo rates for German paper in particular have fallen. Since April 2015, NCBs have already had their own lending programmes in place (see bit.ly/2gkdOn3). With the functioning of the repo market under threat, the ECB is looking to lend out more bonds, as well as other measures to incentivise banks not to reduce their repo balance sheets. Some in the market thought these measures deal with the scarcity issue. However, while scarcity is a function of the ECB's parameters/buying (even if it leads to a richening of repo rates) the shortage problem is a threat to the functioning of the market.