SYDNEY, Nov 24 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* Fed minutes showed policymakers confident of need for rate
hikes on eve of Trump win
* US Oct durable goods +4.8% vs f/c +1.5%; previous revised
up
* Markit US mfg PMI, new orders highest since October 2015
* Markit U.S. mfg flash Nov PMI 53.9; f/c, Oct were both
53.4
* Jobless claims close to fcast at 251k vs consensus 250k
* U.S. new home sales unexpectedly fall in October
* Offshore yuan hits new record low in volatile trade
* ECB seeks to lend out more bonds to avert market freeze:
sources-Rtrs
* Swiss National Bank ready to act over Italian referendum -
Maechler
* Atlanta Fed leaves U.S. Q4 GDP growth view at 3.6
percent
* UK cuts growth forecasts in first budget plan since Brexit
vote
* UK seen borrowing 122 bln pounds more than expected in
March -OBR figures
* Rising interest rates ignite U.S. mortgage
activity-Rtrs
* Mexico economy posts fastest quarterly growth in 2 years
Macro Themes in Play
* Rates, USD higher after big beat on US Durable Goods;
meaningful long term trend breaks in US yields (up), gold (down)
and copper (up); robust industrial metals trade despite strong
dollar send positive macro message
* Markets mixed, American mkts defy spike in rates/USD, S&P
hangs near record highs; banks, industrials, miners continue to
lead on fiscal/tax/regulatory bets; econ data has good week; Fed
minutes from pre-election Nov meeting irrelevant
* DXY in new territory, confirms tech break of two year-long
consolidation, 120.00 objective, market sensing possibility Fed
may need to adopt more aggressive tightening path
* Europe trades heavy, bond spreads blow out to multi-year
highs, CHF bid, Italy leads bank sector lower; EURUSD weakest
close since Mar 2015, traders note lack of option protection
below 1.04-1.05 level
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 00:30 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Nov 51.4-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Choppy in Europe's morning, trades 1.0644-1.0600, bounces
near 1.0630 into NY open
* Bear pressure emerges in early NY, pressure increases
after US durables data beats f/c
* USD broadly bid & UST yields rise, DE-US yields hold near
recent wides, EUR/USD dives
* Sharp fall break s-t bear flag base & pair dive deeper
below l-t bear pennant base
* Slide extends beyond the December 2015 low, pair hits a
new trend low of 1.0527
* Some USD longs take profit into & after London's close,
1.0565 gets pierced
* Pair holds near 1.0560 late in the day
* Techs up bear sentiment, flag & pennant base breaks &
bearish RSIs favor bears
USD/JPY
* JPY destroyed after most US data beat f/c by wide margins,
lifting yields
* Stocks being able to onboard higher rates so far keeps
risk-off flows at bay
* USD/JPY now past monthly Kijun & 50% of the '15-'16 slide
at 112.43
* Focus shifting to options defense at 115 & 61.8% of '15'16
drop at 115.60
* Weekly Cloud top & Aug '15 low are at 115.70/6.15 as well
* Tokyo returns tonight to play catch-up with today's major
breakout
* EUR/JPY cleared the post-Brexit peak & 200-DMA at
118.44/69
* 118.99 so far. 38.2% of '15-'16 drop, May low & 55-WMA at
121.43-58
* GBP/JPY lifted 1st by Hammond, then past Sep's high w big
USD/JPY rise
* Weekly Kijun & 50% of the pre/post-Brexit plunge at 144
are attractive
* JP PMI tonight, but all eyes are on BOJ YCC moves vs Fed
hikes
USD/CHF
* CHF in high demand again, w Swiss yields only ones lower
among majors
* USD/CHF surges toward Feb's 1.0250 high on bevy of US data
beats
* 38.2% of the '09-'11 collapse & 2015's peak & at
1..0300/328 main targets
* SNB's Maechler talks cuts & more intervention v EUR/CHF
* Core EZ ylds up after Reuters story on ECB repos concerns
* EUR/CHF in bearish intraday reversal: new high, then new
low
* Italian referendum & ECB meeting Dec 8 the next major
event risks for SNB
GBP/USD
* Cable bounced off O/S S/T Bollinger bands and broke
sharply higher
* Cable took out the hourly cloud resistance at 1.2454
stalling at 1.2468
* 200-HMA acting as support (1.2444) on pull backs, NY range
1.2360/2468
* Short-covering helped inflate EUR/GBP to 0.8592 in Europe
* Cable 10 pips lower as Fed Mins confirmed case for Fed
hike strengthened
* EUR/USD plunged in NY dragging EUR/GBP down to a NY low
0.8468
* Low key Hammond autumn statement expected 1230GMT+
* Sunday Times said Hammond to unveil GBP 5bn infrastructure
spending
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3425/63, Noram range 1.3443/3517, last 1.3482
(NY +20 pips)
* DXY +0.55% (+0.4% NYC) AUD/CAD 0.9944, +0.65%; CAD/JPY
83.46 +1.9%
* EUR/CAD 1.4218, -0.37%; gold -1.8%, Al +0.85%, Cu +2.9%,
silver -1.27%
* S&P -0.05%, -0.43% vs NY futs open, Brent/WTI -0.2%/unch,
NY open -0.15/+0.05%
* Markets paused for Fed Mins, USD/CAD 1.3481 pre h'lines,
1.3475/91 since
* Fed noted case for rate hike had strengthened, Mins
superseded by Trump victory
AUD/USD
* Overnight lift stalls near Sept low, slide ensues, NY
opens near 0.7430
* Bear pressure persists, slide accelerates after US
durables data beats f/c
* Sharp drop to 0.7373 takes hold, little bounce seen as USD
maintains gains
* Pair hovers just above 0.7385 for remainder of session
* Daily techs lean bearish, long upper wick on daily candle
& RSI biased down
* L-T charts deepens bear bias & AU-US spreads hold near
wides, bears have the edge
NZD/USD
* Trades heavy in Europe's morning after 10-Day SMA &
0.7080/85 res zone cap
* Slide sees NY open near 0.7060, bear pressure persists
early on
* US durable data beat sends pair sharply lower, 200-Day SMA
taken out
* Slide extends to 0.6994, brief bounce near 0.7020 but pair
nears 0.7010 late
* Techs stay bearish, pair below 200-DMA again and RSIs
biased down
* Test of July 2016 low looks likely now
LATAM
* Once again USD/MXN rose off pre- NY low(20.5640), set to
end NY 20.66
* Fed Mins noted case for a hike had strengthened but all
pre Trump victory
* NY range 20.5730/7785, soft oil didn't help MXN; Fin Min
econ f/c unch
* USD/BRL ends NY +1.0% at 3.33875, No BCB swaps left market
vulnerable
* BCB meets Nov 30, most pundits believe 25bp cut still
coming but no more BCBWATCH
* USD/CLP little changed, 677.10 market thin on US holiday
eve, Dec copper +2.95%
ECB collateral problem: scarcity versus shortage
Euro zone bond yields have risen across the board, but
especially German Bund yields following a Reuters story that the
ECB is seeking to lend bonds to avert a freeze in the short-term
funding market (Full Story). It is important to remember that
this is not a new issue but one that has grown in importance as
repo rates for German paper in particular have fallen. Since
April 2015, NCBs have already had their own lending programmes
in place (see bit.ly/2gkdOn3). With the functioning of
the repo market under threat, the ECB is looking to lend out
more bonds, as well as other measures to incentivise banks not
to reduce their repo balance sheets. Some in the market thought
these measures deal with the scarcity issue. However, while
scarcity is a function of the ECB's parameters/buying (even if
it leads to a richening of repo rates) the shortage problem is a
threat to the functioning of the market.