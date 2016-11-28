SYDNEY, Nov 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs

* U.S. advance trade gap jumps to USD 62 bln from USD 56.5 bln

* Markit US Nov services flash PMI 54.7; near f/c, October final which were both 54.8

* China to tighten control on domestic firms' foreign investment-WSJ

* UK firms show no Brexit vote hit in Q3 as investment grows-Rtrs

* Mexico factory exports slump by most in nearly 4 years

* Mexico current account defict narrows slightly in Q3

* Brazil minister at center of new government scandal resigns

* Brazil tax revenues jump in October on asset amnesty program

* "Mini-dollar" tag set to aid sterling in 2017-Rtrs

* Brazil central gov't primary surplus 40.814 bln reais in Oct vs f/c 25.261 bln Macro Themes in Play

* Markets higher again, US optimism carries over, Dow up last 12 of 14 sessions to new record; political news flow slow but Nov Markit PMI firm, US rate market slowly approaching pricing of two full (25 bps) hikes for 2017, needs to be more

* European equities/FX calm belies plunge in Euro rates, Schatz at record low -0.75 bps, fear trade on Italian vote; polling on Italy referendum (by law) ended Nov 18, NO leads by comfortable margin but many still undecided

* USDJPY up for third week, following stocks/rates; Cable dead sideways as cross holds trend support at .8450-60; EUR bounces but weak, fades against 200 hma, rate collapse scares off all but short-covering buyers

* Copper best weekly finish since June 2015, strength in metals sector sends message across markets that strong USD less of a headwind than presumed, bullish global macro scenario, Fed will take notice

* CAD down on sharply lower oil, OPEC disarray; AUD propped up by metals; USDBRL consolidates break of 200dma after new president threatened with ouster Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Asia's lift extends in Europe's morning as the USD stays soft, 1.0615 trades

* Dip ensues & NY opens near 1.0595, slides near 1.0580 early but USD stays heavy

* Dip buyers emerge, pair lifts to 1.0627 high, 10-DSMA & 1.0645/60 offers stem rise

* Broad based USD bid emerges & DE-US 2 year spreads hit new wides

* Steady slide ensues, pair pierces 1.0590 & sits nearby late in the day

* Daily techs suggest consolidation likely, monthly chart suggests further downside due USD/JPY

* Another shallow dip within the 12.5% post-vote USD/JPY surge @ wk's end

* 113.90 trend high, 112.56 low - monthly Kijun & 50% of '15-'16 drop 112.43

* Hourly Cloud a guide for those looking to buy dips

* Topside focus is on 115 defenses, then L-T tech hurdles at 115.60-6.15

* Yield spreads still supportive and US stocks at new highs

* BOJ targets free JGB borrowing at 10yr, Y80tln QE. 3 Fed hikes to '18

* Japan CPI still suggests deflation, nationwide Oct core, Tokyo Nov -0.4%

* Some hope though, corporate service prices +0.5% y/y in October

* EUR/JPY probes dn TL fm Aug '15 peak at 120.24 w new 120.15 high

* Renzi survives confidence vote pre-Dec 4 referendum

* Friday's US Jobs report next focus, but mkt looking beyond Dec Fed hike USD/CHF

* Consolidation/P/T day for the USD generally in US shortened session

* Lower USD/CHF hi & low, but holds above Wed's 1.0093 low, closing pivot

* Daily RSI slips from heavily O/B 82 peak reading Thur, 10-DMA 1.0088

* US yields up a shade more, along with stocks in Trumpian fashion

* Dec 2015 peak at 1.0328 in view, major pivot into Dec 8 ECB

* EUR/CHF nearly bouncing to 21-DMA at 1.0756; above Tenkan all day

* Needs good news from Italy and ECB to give SNB sppt in CHF fight GBP/USD

* Cable sideways, narrow chop; USD trade stalls, quiet semi-holiday

* UK rates follow European rates down, 2yr at lowest in 6 weeks

* US-UK rate diff at record wide, limits any meaningful GBP bounce

* EURGBP cross holds trend support (.8450-60) for third day, still vulnerable lower USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3455/3515, Noram range 1.3480/3523, last 1.3520 (NY +40 pips)

* DXY -0.25% (unch NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0045, +0.57%; CAD/JPY 83.62 -0.3%

* EUR/CAD 1.4324, +0.58%; gold -0.17%, Al -0.5%, Cu +2.3%, silver +1.37%

* S&P +0.33%, +0.14% vs NY futs open, Brent/WTI -2.9/-3.2%, NY open -1.6/-1.1%

* Oil battered by Saudi comments despite Russia attending Mon meet

* Cda budget def slightly lower, US data OK [page:2417] Tue- Cda, C/A US GDP rev AUD/USD

* Asia's rally extend to 0.7468 in Europe's morning, slide ensues, NY opens near 0.7435

* USD is soft early on while stocks & commodities rally, AUD/USD lifts near 0.7460

* USD bid resurfaces while copper & iron-ore futures give up some gains, AUD/USD slides

* Steady descent takes hold, nears 0.7418/22, hourly highs/low & 200-Hour SMA sit there

* Pair lingers nears 0.7425 and below the 10-Day SMA late in the day

* Rising wedge forms on daily charts, that's bearish, broader bear trend might resume soon NZD/USD

* Bull pressure in Europe's morning as the USD trades soft while risk rallies

* 0.7054 trades before pair pulls back near 0.740 into NY's open

* Bull pressure resurfaces in early NY as the USD stays soft, 0.7063 trades

* NY gains fade though as commodities slide from their highs & a USD bid emerges

* 0.7040 neared and the pair lingers by that level late in the day

* L-T techs favor bears, daily techs suggest consolidation is likely due LATAM

* Typical post- Thanksgiving FX slop/ chop, poor liquidity a primary factor

* USD/MXN clocked pre NYC open by predatory HF flows, 20.7360/6440

* NYC pressed to 20.58 lows, 20.62/68 chop into the close, last 20.6550

* BRL under pressure because fresh Temer scandal

* USD/BRL onshore range 3.4085/4679; NDF implied spot 3.3889/4677

* USD/CLP little changed, 679.40, Dec copper +2.28%, Brent/WTI -3.2/-3.35%

* Pre OPEC/non-OPEC meeting jitters after Saudi comments USD/JPY surge, China flight drive AUD/JPY reversal Beyond the huge tailwind that the post-US election's 12.5% USD/JPY surge has brought AUD/JPY, capital flight from China into Australia's bubbly property market (Full Story) and accommodative Chinese fiscal and monetary policies have reversed the cross's downtrend from the 2014 peak. The PBOC and other organs of the state have been trying in fits and starts to fix leaks in the system (Full Story) but it's clear from monthly reserves outflows they are losing the battle as USD/CNY rises to mid-2008 levels. And AUD/JPY's prior negative correlation to USD/CNY has flipped, as the former probes 38.2% of the 2014-2016 drop at 84.52, leaving the down trendline from same and the 55-WMA well back in its wake this week. There's chart congestion in the 86.00s to contend with next for this already overbought cross.