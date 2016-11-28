SYDNEY, Nov 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* U.S. advance trade gap jumps to USD 62 bln from USD 56.5
bln
* Markit US Nov services flash PMI 54.7; near f/c, October
final which were both 54.8
* China to tighten control on domestic firms' foreign
investment-WSJ
* UK firms show no Brexit vote hit in Q3 as investment
grows-Rtrs
* Mexico factory exports slump by most in nearly 4 years
* Mexico current account defict narrows slightly in Q3
* Brazil minister at center of new government scandal
resigns
* Brazil tax revenues jump in October on asset amnesty
program
* "Mini-dollar" tag set to aid sterling in 2017-Rtrs
* Brazil central gov't primary surplus 40.814 bln reais in
Oct vs f/c 25.261 bln
Macro Themes in Play
* Markets higher again, US optimism carries over, Dow up
last 12 of 14 sessions to new record; political news flow slow
but Nov Markit PMI firm, US rate market slowly approaching
pricing of two full (25 bps) hikes for 2017, needs to be more
* European equities/FX calm belies plunge in Euro rates,
Schatz at record low -0.75 bps, fear trade on Italian vote;
polling on Italy referendum (by law) ended Nov 18, NO leads by
comfortable margin but many still undecided
* USDJPY up for third week, following stocks/rates; Cable
dead sideways as cross holds trend support at .8450-60; EUR
bounces but weak, fades against 200 hma, rate collapse scares
off all but short-covering buyers
* Copper best weekly finish since June 2015, strength in
metals sector sends message across markets that strong USD less
of a headwind than presumed, bullish global macro scenario, Fed
will take notice
* CAD down on sharply lower oil, OPEC disarray; AUD propped
up by metals; USDBRL consolidates break of 200dma after new
president threatened with ouster
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* No Significant Data
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Asia's lift extends in Europe's morning as the USD stays
soft, 1.0615 trades
* Dip ensues & NY opens near 1.0595, slides near 1.0580
early but USD stays heavy
* Dip buyers emerge, pair lifts to 1.0627 high, 10-DSMA &
1.0645/60 offers stem rise
* Broad based USD bid emerges & DE-US 2 year spreads hit new
wides
* Steady slide ensues, pair pierces 1.0590 & sits nearby
late in the day
* Daily techs suggest consolidation likely, monthly chart
suggests further downside due
USD/JPY
* Another shallow dip within the 12.5% post-vote USD/JPY
surge @ wk's end
* 113.90 trend high, 112.56 low - monthly Kijun & 50% of
'15-'16 drop 112.43
* Hourly Cloud a guide for those looking to buy dips
* Topside focus is on 115 defenses, then L-T tech hurdles at
115.60-6.15
* Yield spreads still supportive and US stocks at new highs
* BOJ targets free JGB borrowing at 10yr, Y80tln QE. 3 Fed
hikes to '18
* Japan CPI still suggests deflation, nationwide Oct core,
Tokyo Nov -0.4%
* Some hope though, corporate service prices +0.5% y/y in
October
* EUR/JPY probes dn TL fm Aug '15 peak at 120.24 w new
120.15 high
* Renzi survives confidence vote pre-Dec 4 referendum
* Friday's US Jobs report next focus, but mkt looking beyond
Dec Fed hike
USD/CHF
* Consolidation/P/T day for the USD generally in US
shortened session
* Lower USD/CHF hi & low, but holds above Wed's 1.0093 low,
closing pivot
* Daily RSI slips from heavily O/B 82 peak reading Thur,
10-DMA 1.0088
* US yields up a shade more, along with stocks in Trumpian
fashion
* Dec 2015 peak at 1.0328 in view, major pivot into Dec 8
ECB
* EUR/CHF nearly bouncing to 21-DMA at 1.0756; above Tenkan
all day
* Needs good news from Italy and ECB to give SNB sppt in CHF
fight
GBP/USD
* Cable sideways, narrow chop; USD trade stalls, quiet
semi-holiday
* UK rates follow European rates down, 2yr at lowest in 6
weeks
* US-UK rate diff at record wide, limits any meaningful GBP
bounce
* EURGBP cross holds trend support (.8450-60) for third day,
still vulnerable lower
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3455/3515, Noram range 1.3480/3523, last
1.3520 (NY +40 pips)
* DXY -0.25% (unch NYC) AUD/CAD 1.0045, +0.57%; CAD/JPY
83.62 -0.3%
* EUR/CAD 1.4324, +0.58%; gold -0.17%, Al -0.5%, Cu +2.3%,
silver +1.37%
* S&P +0.33%, +0.14% vs NY futs open, Brent/WTI -2.9/-3.2%,
NY open -1.6/-1.1%
* Oil battered by Saudi comments despite Russia attending
Mon meet
* Cda budget def slightly lower, US data OK [page:2417] Tue-
Cda, C/A US GDP rev
AUD/USD
* Asia's rally extend to 0.7468 in Europe's morning, slide
ensues, NY opens near 0.7435
* USD is soft early on while stocks & commodities rally,
AUD/USD lifts near 0.7460
* USD bid resurfaces while copper & iron-ore futures give up
some gains, AUD/USD slides
* Steady descent takes hold, nears 0.7418/22, hourly
highs/low & 200-Hour SMA sit there
* Pair lingers nears 0.7425 and below the 10-Day SMA late in
the day
* Rising wedge forms on daily charts, that's bearish,
broader bear trend might resume soon
NZD/USD
* Bull pressure in Europe's morning as the USD trades soft
while risk rallies
* 0.7054 trades before pair pulls back near 0.740 into NY's
open
* Bull pressure resurfaces in early NY as the USD stays
soft, 0.7063 trades
* NY gains fade though as commodities slide from their highs
& a USD bid emerges
* 0.7040 neared and the pair lingers by that level late in
the day
* L-T techs favor bears, daily techs suggest consolidation
is likely due
LATAM
* Typical post- Thanksgiving FX slop/ chop, poor liquidity a
primary factor
* USD/MXN clocked pre NYC open by predatory HF flows,
20.7360/6440
* NYC pressed to 20.58 lows, 20.62/68 chop into the close,
last 20.6550
* BRL under pressure because fresh Temer scandal
* USD/BRL onshore range 3.4085/4679; NDF implied spot
3.3889/4677
* USD/CLP little changed, 679.40, Dec copper +2.28%,
Brent/WTI -3.2/-3.35%
* Pre OPEC/non-OPEC meeting jitters after Saudi comments
USD/JPY surge, China flight drive AUD/JPY reversal
Beyond the huge tailwind that the post-US election's 12.5%
USD/JPY surge has brought AUD/JPY, capital flight from China
into Australia's bubbly property market (Full Story) and
accommodative Chinese fiscal and monetary policies have reversed
the cross's downtrend from the 2014 peak. The PBOC and other
organs of the state have been trying in fits and starts to fix
leaks in the system (Full Story) but it's clear from monthly
reserves outflows they are losing the battle as USD/CNY rises to
mid-2008 levels. And AUD/JPY's prior negative correlation to
USD/CNY has flipped, as the former probes 38.2% of the 2014-2016
drop at 84.52, leaving the down trendline from same and the
55-WMA well back in its wake this week. There's chart congestion
in the 86.00s to contend with next for this already overbought
cross.