SYDNEY, Dec 2 (IFR) - Market Briefs

* US jobless claims rise in latest week 268k v 253k Rtrs f/c, 251k pvs, 5-mos high

* US continuing claims 2.081m v 2.040m Rtrs f/c, 2.043m pvs

* US Markit Nov Mfg final PMI 54.1 v 53.9 pvs,

* US ISM Mfg PMI 53.2 v Rtrs f/c 52.2, 51.9 pvs; price pd up a touch v Rtrs f/c, emp dips slightly

* Atlanta Fed's GDPNow Q$ GDP f/c raised to 2.9% from 2.4% on Nov 30

* Fed's Kaplan sees rate hikes ahead and no recession; stronger USD must be taken into a/c in setting policy

* UK Brexit minister: would consider paying into EU for market access, GBP boosted on soft-Brexit rhetoric

* France's Hollande: will not seek second mandate, will focus on leading France in coming months

* Oil surge, upbeat data send EGB yields sharply higher, Bond yields up 2-6 bps, inflation f/c at 11-mos high

* EZ factory growth strongest since Jan '14, EZ Nov final factory PMI 53.7; Prices rise at fastest since Aug '11

* EZ jobless hits seven-year low, drops below 10 pct

* DoubleLine's Gundlach: USD going to go down, bond yields & stocks have peaked, gold to move up short-term Macro Themes in Play

* Stock indices struggle as bond market crashes, entirety of US yield curve now lower (in price) on year; dominoes falling across rate complex: US data winning streak continues, incoming Treasury Secy hints at 50, 100 yr issuance, ECB talks tapering, CRB defies USD strength, index breaks out above trend resistance, triggers bond bears

* Markit: worldwide manufacturing prices up at fastest rate in five years; US short rates sharply higher, market approaches pricing two rate hikes for 2017, more to go; commodity, bond market send strong message to Fed

* EUR higher on ECB taper talk, Italy rally continues on perceived central bank safety net; USDJPY lower with stocks; Cable higher as cross dips through trend support after week of trying

* CAD trades well on new YTD highs in oil; other commodity/EM FX not so good, signals from Gold (new lows) and rates (new highs) scare off carry players Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 00:30 AU Retail Sales MM Oct f/c 0.3%, 0.6%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* --:-- JP BoJ Head of Economics Research Division Koji Nakamura to speaks on negative interest rates in Asian Development Bank Institute conference. Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0620, ADP & claims miss give a small boost

* Nov Markit & ISM Mfg data boost the USD & UST yields, EUR/USD drops sharply to 1.0585

* Large 1.0600 option helped pair to the low but losses erode quickly

* ECB comments regarding taper and EUR/GBP's sharp rally off the lows lift EUR/USD

* Steady ascent takes hold & Europe's high breaks, rise extends and presses 1.0660

* News of French President Hollande not seeking reelection seems to give a boost

* Little pullback from NY's high seen, near 1.0650/55 late in the day

* All eyes now on the US jobs data, if number is solid bear pressure likely returns USD/JPY

* JPY weakness again a dominant feature due to yld spread/CB divergence

* USD/JPY remains headed for a test of options defense at 115; stops above

* US ISM another beat, in a long list of them lately; Fed hikes eyed

* If 115 is cleared, next tech hurdles are in the 115.60-6.15 range

* Pullbacks within the uptrend so far bought pre-10-DMA (112.52 last)

* GBP/JPY pops to 145.19 on May govt's EZ pay-to-trade news

* System buying in Cable above 55-DMA adding to the move

* EUR/JPY helped by ECB tapering talk toward 122 Brexit peak

* Some EUR fear into Italy ref & Austria vote, but ECB/ITL gov backstops, too

* BOJ's YCC targeting 0% 10-yr ylds provides contrast w/ rates elsewhere USD/CHF

* USD/CHF softer amid USD pullback & ECB tapering talk

* Swiss Nov Mfg PMI 56.6 v 54.7 last. Oct R.Sales -0.5% y/y v -2.1% last

* ISM 53.2 vs 52.2 f/c not enough to keep USD/CHF up on the day

* Seeing 1st O/B bearish divergence signal from daily RSI

* A close below the 10-DMA & Mon's low at 1.0134/080 would affirm a sell

* L-T tech & historical hurdles are at 1.0300/28

* EUR/CHF bounced off its 1.0749 low by the 10- & 21-DMA on ECB story

* Still EUR trepidation into Italy Referendum & Austrian vote this w/e

* Swiss Q3 GDP out Fri, but the US Jobs report will be the focus GBP/USD

* GBP jumps after UK Brexit min hints at EU market access post-Brexit

* Pair rallied to early NY high by 1.2696, stops tripped abv recent highs by 1.2530

* November Mfg PMI 53.4 from 52.2 and vs 54.5 f/c aids GBP lift

* Round of profit-taking sends pair below 1.2600, eyes support near 1.2530 fmr res

* EUR/GBP maintains downward trend evident since GBP flash crash

* Pair rallies off early low by 0.8370 ends NY by session high 0.8475

* Traders lighten broad short euro positions ahead of Sunday's Italy referendum USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3379/3439, Noram range 1.3300/3422, last 1.3311 (NY -111 pips)

* DXY -0.47% (-0.14% NYC) AUD/CAD 0.9872, 0.44%; CAD/JPY 85.62 +0.52%

* EUR/CAD 1.4182, -0.32%; gold "unch", Al -0.65%, Cu +0.21%, silver +0.73%

* S&P -0.34%, -0.3% vs NY futs open, WTI/Brent +3.3/3.9%, NY open +1.2/1.4%

* Oil soared again after non-OPEC members announced production cuts

* All eyes on NFP, Reuters poll +175k Canada jobs f/c -20k [page:2417] AUD/USD

* Bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens just above 0.7380, choppy early-on

* ADP & claims data weaker than f/c, USD slips a bit, AUD/USD lifts near 0.7405

* Nov Markit PMI & ISM Mfg PMI beat, USD goes bid across the board

* AUD/USD drops sharply, hits 0.7369 low but losses are short lived

* USD weakness emerges, AUD/USD lifts & pieces 0.7410, near 0.7415/20 late

* Daily techs now warn shorts, RSI diverges on low & 10-Day SMA pierced

* Oct OZ retails sales due but impact likely limited as US jobs to get market's focus NZD/USD

* Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7080, stays quiet early, ADP & claims ignored

* Bear pressure emerges on Markit & ISM PMI beats, USD firms, NZD/USD dives to 0.7044

* 10 & 200-DSMAs stem the slide, losses erode as USD lift stalls, lift above 200-Hour SMA ensues

* Slight dip gets bought and pair lifts above 0.7080 late in the day

* Doji candle forms on daily chart, suggests indecision for now

* No NZ data to drive, US November jobs data to be the next catalyst LATAM

* USD/MXN shrugs off further gains in oil (+4%) ends NY 20.75 +0.75%

* Pair rallied above 50% Fib (20.7625) on CB Carstens resignation

* Trump trade angst/uncertainty and Fed hike path weigh on MXN

* USD/BRL +2.52% at 3.4696, BR Nov trade surplus best since '89

* Exports dipped owing to recent BRL strength, BCB eyed (swaps) near 3.50

* USD/CLP ends 'unched' by 674.80, copper +0.4% rises in sympathy w/oil (+4.2%) Brexit/US election lessons ahead of Italy referendum Market reaction following the two major surprise risk events this year suggest caution when trading the next big event risk in the form of the Italian referendum Sunday. The unexpected outcomes of the Brexit vote and US election had a more muted than expected impact on financial markets with prices showing not only greater resilience, but save for GBP, only a temporary negative impact. For BTPs, it's not just about the referendum: over the last 2-3 months, Italian bond spreads have widened with the 10-year BTP/Bund and BTP/SPGB spreads widening in unison since early September. While BTP spreads are wider, we must be cautious not to over-estimate the extent of a negative signal as there has also been a shift in bond market psychology due to the reflation trade following the US election. This shift would explain the divergence in 10-year BTP/Bund and 10-year BTP/SPGB spreads following the US election result. Chart tmsnrt.rs/2fUAcop. Full comment