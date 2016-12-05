SYDNEY, Dec 6 (IFR) - Market Briefs

* US Markit Nov Final Comp PMI 54.9 vs 4.9 pvs; Svcs PMI 54.6, v 54.9 pvs

* US ISM N-Mfg PMI 57.2 V 55.4 Rtrs f/c, 54.8 pvs, N-Mfg Bus Act 61.7 v 58 Rtrs f/c, 57.7 pvs

* Fed's Dudley: US government stimulus would likely spur more Fed hikes, will adjust views on rate hikes as considerable fiscal uncertainty abates

* Fed's Bullard: Econ needs only 1 rate hike to reach neutral rate because unemployment & inflation close to target

* BoE's Carney: US Pres-Elect Trump has reached wrong conclusions on trade

* ECB's Nowotny: Italian state taking stakes in banks cannot be ruled out

* Renzi to resign as referendum rout tips Italy into turmoil, 'No' vote on Sunday wins by 19 percentage pts

* Wall Street rises with oil; investors shrug off Italian referendum, Italian assets under pressure

* UK govt begins legal fight against ruling that could derail Brexit, Britain's top court says legal, not political issue

* Finance ministers reject euro zone fiscal stimulus target

* Reuters Poll: ECB likely to announce six-month extension of QE programme Macro Themes in Play

* EUR up on relief trade after Italian vote, current parliamentary structure likely to stay in place until early 2018, immediate political risk to Europe pushed down road; big picture remains dark given size of NO vote, more a message about European project than Italy; Dutch, French and German elex up next year

* Dow at another record, Trump trade in banks/resources/industrials rolls on; Europe higher as ECB expected to extend QE Thursday

* US yields steady despite big ISM beat, Fed's Dudley strikes cautious tone, wants to see fiscal plans before judging, leads to some short covering in bonds, squaring in USD longs

* Reversal patterns in EURUSD and USDJPY; macros see USD higher in 2017 but respectful of price action, cut exposure; AUD, CAD, EM up but only small, fear of impact of higher USD on sector stronger than allure of higher commodity prices or carry; Cable highest close in two months, UK PMI best since January

* Copper up big on good China data, US infrastructure play; oil, CRB break new ground, remain robust in face of rates/USD, bullish Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 00:00 JP Overtime Pay Oct -1.30%-prev

* 00:30 AU Current Account Deficit* Q3 f/c 13.70b, 15.54b -prev

* 00:30 AU Net Exports Contribution* Q3 f/c 0%, -0.20%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate* Dec f/c 1.5%, 1.50%-prev Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* NY opens near 1.0655 after short's scramble to cover in Europe's morning

* USD bid stalls while EUR/JPY rally extends, EUR/USD lifts sharply in early NY

* 1.0730 neared before dip near 1.0680, pullback in Italian bank stocks aid the dip

* Broad and severe USD weakness emerges though, EUR/USD climbs sharply again

* 1.0760 break induces more short covering, lift extends to a 1.0797 high

* Not much pullback to be seen, pair near 1.0780 late in the day

* Techs lean bullish, RSIs diverge on the new low & a bullish engulfing daily candle forms

* EZ Q3 revised GDP and US Oct trade & factory orders data are risks tomorrow USD/JPY

* Italy's No vote yanked EUR/JPY dn to 118.70, near assorted tech supports

* Drop was short-lived as interim govt to backstop banks, EC eases rules

* ECB also may help BTPs if needed w QE extension plans due out Thur

* EUR/JPY surging past Jun 24 Brexit peak at 122 that capped last week

* 123.18 high runs into USD/JPY selling near 100-WMA, yr-end P/T

* USD/JPY 4-wk rise the most in 45-yrs: P/T a growing correction risk

* Big 115 options defense & stops above; Tenkan & 10-DMA key below

* Fed's Dudley wants to see fiscal action before reacting

* IMM net spec JPY positions short for 1st time since January USD/CHF

* Massive EUR/CHF dip & rebound after Italy referendum, Renzi resignation

* EUR/USD couldn't break 1.05, EUR/CHF the 1.0687 Nov lows

* Caretaker ITL govt, bailout for banks, EC room on budget & ECB QE eyed

* No clear path for 5Star party to take control of govt next year

* EUR/CHF near 100-DMA, daily Cloud base at 1.0858/66

* Oct 28 high & 61.8% of Oct-Nov drop are at 1.0864-65 if ECB helps Thur

* Kijun, closed above Friday, now possible support at 1.0775

* SNB's happy cross is above their prior soft floor at 1.08 again

* CHF depo data little changed suggests SNB was able to lay off last week

* USD/CHF closed near the lows amid O/B bearish divergence & P/T pressure GBP/USD

* EUR/GBP ends NorAm at 0.8470 up near 150 pips from post-'No' vote low 0.8305

* 0.8305 5-mos Asia low, reaction to 59% 'No' vote & Renzi resignation

* Marts rally as mkts unwind referendum hedges, USTs equities rally, IT banks weak

* 1.2745 was 2mth cable high in NY GBP flat on day, UK service PMI beat

* Supreme Court hearing UK govt appeal against High Court A50 case ruling

* UK IP/MP on Wednesday, trade data Thursday will hint at health of UK econ USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3280/3356, Noram range 1.3236/3330, last 1.3262 (NY -60 pips)

* DXY -0.72% (-0.63% NYC) AUD/CAD 0.9920, +0.24%; CAD/JPY 85.71 +0.34%

* EUR/CAD 1.4177, -0.13%; gold +0.3, Al -0.05%, Cu -0.55%, silver +1.05%

* S&P +0.45%, unch vs NY futs open, WTI /Brent -0.3/+0.6%, NY open +0.5/0.6%

* Markit Svcs PMI 54.6% tad below mid-month [page:2417] No local data today

* Tues- Cda Ivey PMI, US & Cda trade data, US factory orders. Wed - BoC meet AUD/USD

* Trades heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7415, bull pressure emerges

* Equity & commodity mkts lift, help AUD/USD climb slowly, 0.7460 neared

* Pair dips near 0.7445 but USD dives down, sharp lift toward 0.7500 ensues

* Little pullback seen as stocks & commodities stay firm, pair near 0.7485 late

* Techs favor bulls for now, RSIs biased up and 10 & 21-DSMAs get pierced

* RBA risk in Asia, no action f/c but dovish tone possible as OZ data has disappointed NZD/USD

* Heavy in Europe's morning on USD bid, NY opens near 0.7085, falls to 200-Hour SMA early

* Dip gets bought as USD bid stalls while commodities & equities rally, lifts above 0.7100

* Rally intensifies as USD goes broadly offered, pair climbs back above the 21-Day SMA

* Rally extends and nears 0.7160, little pullback seen, near 0.7145 late in the day

* Daily techs lean bullish, long lower wick on daily candle & RSI biased up

* No NZ data due, pair might be impacted by RBA through AUD/NZD price action LATAM

* USD/MXN ends NorAm near session low (20.56) at 20.5700

* Pair held in 20.60-65 range for most of NorAm, late rally in bonds lifts MXN into close

* Risk rallies as marts shrug off Italy 'No' vote, glbl equities rally, Italy off worst of day

* USD/BRL -1.35% to 3.4281, Temer avoids protesters ire

* Brazil's state, muni govt's rigid expenses & weak liquidity drives neg outlook

* USD/CLP -1% to 664.50, copper weak into close ends NorAm +2.82%, China PMI's firm Italian vote says more about Europe than Italy The "No" vote won by twenty points in the weekend Italian constitutional referendum. A blowout. While the markets may find some short-term relief that the current parliamentary framework will likely remain in place until early 2018, make no mistake about the message that has been sent. Voters are turning against the European project. Political and economic uncertainty will hang over Europe for most of next year as Dutch, French and German elections give voters an opportunity to vent similar frustrations. So while the EUR suffers a confidence problem in 2017, it's counterpart across the Atlantic will have the exact opposite issue. Over-confidence. By sucking in capital from all over the world with an aggressive fiscal agenda and the lure of higher rates, EURUSD at parity would (at a minimum) seem to be a reasonable bet.