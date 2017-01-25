SYDNEY, Jan 26 (IFR) - USD not much helped by stocks & yield rise Market Briefs * US monthly home prices +0.5%t in Nov v revised 0.3% in Oct; +6.1% v 6.2% y/y - FHFA * Trump to act on Mexico border wall, bolster immigration police * Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally, S&P and Nasdaq also hit record highs * USD hits 7-wk low on Trump worries, GBP above1.26 for first time in 6-wks * ECB’s Lautenschlaeger: ECB should soon start discussing exit from stimulus, preconditions for a stable rise in inflation exists * Britain to publish Article 50 bill, on Thursday, as May agrees to set out Brexit plan * Germany calls bankers to Frankfurt for Brexit move talks, More than 20 banks to meet officials on Monday * ECB policy working, but with a greater lag - ECB research * US gasoline stockpiles build for fourth week on weak demand, crude oil stocks were higher as well Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Inv w/e 332.1b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 246.5b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 23:00 NZ RBNZ Governor Wheeler Speaks in Christchurch (Not public) * --:-- NZ RBNZ's head of macro-financial stability, Bernard Hodgetts, Board Member David Hargreaves and Monetary Economics Member Ashley Dunstan to host a seminar on housing markets and macro-prudential policy at the Chartered Accountants Wellington Conference Centre (to Jan. 27). Macro Themes in Play * Markets strong, Dow 20k, stocks like message in early Trump actions; but cross asset correlations fall apart, rates/FX markets diverge, have doubts, sees admin moves to date as picking off low hanging fruit by executive action, hard part comes with healthcare and tax reform that involve congressional assent; STIR market yet to embrace Yellen accelerated rate outlook, weighs on USD * USDJPY has everything going for it but can’t trade up on day, not bullish; USDCHF and DXY consolidate below H&S necklines; EUR heavy but bears still trapped; Cable best in six weeks, UK short rate curve steepens/breaks out on econ optimism, market sees political motivations on both sides for quick US-UK trade deal, Trump/May meet Friday * CAD higher, energy sector still running on pipeline approval news, USDCAD cracks 200 dma; AUD down, miners reverse hard, AUDUSD dip buyers lean agst 200 hma; MXN gets foothold on positive EM sentiment, Bolsa teases at major breakout, EEM gapping higher, no fear of higher rates/USD, EM bulls encouraged by copper message * Gold loses $1200 support, could be sign of trouble, too early; Crude lower on storage data but stuck in middle of two-month range; gasoline demand falls sharply Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair lifts from 1.0700/10 sup zone in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.0750 * USD & UST yields slide early, EUR/USD lifts to 1.0770 but gains fade fast * USD recovers & UST yields reverse losses, EUR/USD trades to 1.0720 * Bounce above 1.0750 but returns near 1.0730 as the USD stays firm late in the day * Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down & long upper wick on today's candle * No major data in Asia or EZ to drive action, US weekly claims & housing data looms USD/JPY * Rising US yields & stocks got USD/JPY back up to offers near 114 * Was an early NY stop drop toward 113 after O/N low & hourly up TL broke * 100- & 200-HMAs weigh in 118.80s; daily Tenkan & 50% Fibo at 114.07 * Well-defended 112.50 barriers + 1.8bln of 114 expiries Thur underpin * Markets seem to be building up a tolerance to headlines from the WH * Trade policy remains biggest wildcard. 112 & 110 next key props. * EUR/JPY little changed despite intraday dips * GBP/JPY up on pound strength, clears Dec-Jan down TL & 50% Fibo USD/CHF * USD/CHF holds above the Cloud base & 50% Fibo at 0.9947 yet again * 3 consecutive sessions with lows in the 0.9960s but below 1.0047 tenkan * Good day for stocks, so no trouble keeping EUR/CHF steady * Inside day, but likely 2nd close above the 55-DMA at 1.0736 * Suspected SNB soft floor at 1.07 is no longer under direct pressure * CH UBS consumption indicator rises to 1.50 in Dec * CH investor sentiment rises to 18.5 points in Jan * Swiss Dec Trade report is out Thursday GBP/USD * Cable tripped stops above 1.2550 en route to 1.2598 during European am * Pair resumed its rise in NY aft reaching 6-wk high 1.2628, ends NY 1.2613 * PM May to meet Pres Trump Thurs, mkt optimistic on US trade deal * Despite GBP rise, lingering Brexit angst remains, on EU trade & Scottish Indyref2 * EUR/GBP dips 0.7% to 0.8511, pair breaks below 30-DMA support * Close below 30-DMA puts daily cloud base (0.8446) and 200-DMA (0.8403) in focus * BBC-Brexit bill could be introduced Thursday. Link: bbc.in/2krguQk USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3087/3130, Noram range 1.3063/3132, last 1.3086 (NY -46 pips) * Light data day, monthly HPI +0.5% vs +0.4% last, +6.1% Y/ [page:2417] * The Dow cracked 20k for the first time heads to the closed at a record highs * S&P +0.78%, opened NY +0.1%; Oil futs in NY choppy, WTI 52.56/53.47, cl 52.77 * Cushing draw sparked oil rally despite big products build * Error in Tues close, tomorrow is big US data day, includes Adv Goods Trade, LI AUD/USD * Pair breaks the 10-Day SMA & tests near 0.7500/10 support in Europe's morning * Bounces from 0.7515, NY opens near 0.7550, USD dives early as UST yields slip * AUD/USD rises to 0.7577, RM names buy USD especially vs. AUD & JPY * Pair dives back near 0.7525, proceeds to chop in 0.7525/71 range thereafter * USD firms late in the day and pair nears 0.7540 and the 10-Day SMA * Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down & downside today follows the Jan 24 doji * No major Oz data in Asia, NZ CPI might impact via AUD/NZD NZD/USD * Pair bounces in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7260, bull pressure persists * USD & UST yield slides see pair pierce 76.4 Fib of 0.7402-0.6859 again * 0.7286 high then set but gains erode as the USD regains its footings * Pair nears 0.7230, chops in 0.7240/70 zone for most of NY afternoon * Pair below 0.7250 late as the USD stays firm * Daily tech warn longs, another doji forms & RSI near diverging, 76.4 Fib holds again * NZ Q4 CPI the main risk in Asia, if below f/c like OZ CPI result NZD gets hit hard LATAM * USD/MXN held recent 21.25-21.60 range, fell from early Europe high 21.5925 * Pair puts in triple bottom by 21.25, bounced after Trump wall rhetoric * Traders focused on Trump wall and NAFTA as drivers of USD strength * Weak oil takes a backseat to geo-political headlines * USD/BRL quiet in offshore trading, on-shore mkt closed for Sao Paolo holiday * USD/CLP ends NorAm 549.30, copper near 'unched' probes 200-WMA res 2.7311 ECB's Lautenschlaeger talks QE taper, with caveats The market has taken a hawkish view of comments from ECB board member Lautenschlaeger on the need to "soon turn to the question of an exit" from its stimulus programme, with Bund yields rising to six-week highs. However, context is everything. While Lautenschlaeger is at the hawkish end of the ECB spectrum, she doesn't appear to favor an imminent end to stimulus and sticks to the ECB's script of focusing on core inflation. She doesn't want to risk "a reaction to a temporary inflation spike" which would lengthen the exceptional monetary policy. She is, however, optimistic saying that "preconditions for a stable rise in inflation exist". It is in this context that Lautenschlaeger is optimistic the ECB can soon start talking of an exit . For the debate to turn toward tapering QE, Draghi laid down important markers on medium-term inflation that it has to durable, sustained and broad-based. Full comment Related Buzz item CHART OF THE DAY (NZD/USD) * 76.4 Fib of 0.7402-0.6859 pierced again earlier, pair can't hold above * USD & UST yield rallies sends NZD/USD sharply lower from the day's high * Doji candle forms on today, second in as many days, RSI near diverging * Possible the bull run is stalling, close sub-Jan 24 low more bear fodder * 0.7200/10 break would eye 0.7115/45 support zone initially (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)