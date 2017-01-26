SYDNEY, Jan 27 (IFR) - Mexican standoff, yields diminish USD gains Market Briefs

* US jobless claims rise 259k v Rtrs f/c 247k, 237k pvs, cont’d claims 2.1m v 2.059m pvs

* US Dec Adv goods trade balance unched at -65b, wholesale inventories steady at 1%

* Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow: raises US fourth-quarter GDP estimate to 2.9% from 2.8% on Jan 18

* ECB’s Villeroy: Fears about resurgence of EZ inflation exaggerated, pushes back against calls for QE exit

* German consumer morale brightens, highest reading for five months

* EU's Dijsselbloem: No clarifications needed on Italy's banking rescue

* Mexico president cancels Trump summit as wall taunt deepens spat, USD/MXN rallies

* Markit Svcs PMI flash 55.1 v 54.4 Rtrs f/c, 53.9 pvs, Comp PMI 55.4 v 54.1 pvs

* US new home sales -10.4% v -1% Rtrs f/c, +4.7% pvs

* EZ yields hit 1-yr high on expectations of US growth policies, France's 10-yr yield at 1%, 1st time since Dec ‘15 Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Dec f/c -0.3%, -0.4%-prev

* 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Dec 0.5%-prev

* 23:30 JP CPI Core Tokyo YY* Jan f/c -0.4%, -0.6%-prev

* 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Tokyo* Jan 0%-prev

* 23:30 JP CPI Index* Dec 100.4-prev

* 00:30 AU PPI QQ* Q4 0.3%-prev

* 00:30 AU PPI YY* Q4 0.5%-prev

* 00:30 AU Export Prices* Q4 f/c 11%, 3.5%-prev

* 00:30 AU Import Prices* Q4 f/c -0.5%, -1%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Macro Themes in Play

* Markets mixed, US Q4 GDP trackers uptick on inventory build; expectations high and rising for quick wins on healthcare, tax reform, quick pace of executive actions to date may mislead on difficulty of legislative tasks ahead; dispute with Mex president over visit to US dominates news

* USD broadly higher, plays catch-up to Wednesday stock/bond move; market reflexively buys dollars on higher rates but US bond market lagging not leading, Gilts, Bunds hardest hit; US STIR complex still reluctant to embrace Yellen accelerated rate hike pitch, USDJPY up on day, lower on week

* EUR lower after Euro bond spreads blow out, French and Italian politics; Cable dips but higher rates/steeper short curve provides support, UK rate market breaking out of post-Brexit uncertainty, re-pricing to more optimistic outcome, Gilt yields up through three-year downtrend, UK GDP beats; CHF big bid on Actelion (pharma) merger deal, cross lowest since summer

* CAD, BRL, other oil currencies/equities lower despite Crude +2%, take note of divergence; MXN down only modestly on higher tension with US, politics over economics, next move a coin toss; AUD down with metals/miners, China mortgage lending rules

* Gold flushed on break of $1200, USD move; copper backs off of highs for move but still bullish Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Trades heavy in Europe's morning on firm USD & wider DE-US spreads

* NY opens near 1.0720, small bounce above 1.0730 finds sellers

* USD bid intensifies & DE-US spreads widen further, EUR/USD dive to 1.0658

* USD bid abates and slide stalls, light short covering ensues, USD then slides

* Solid 7 year US auction tightens DE-US spreads, EUR/USD nears the 200-HMA late

* Daily techs lean bearish, RSI biased down and the 10-Day SMA gets pierced

* No EZ data due, US Dec durable goods, Q4 GDP & U of Mich are big risks Friday USD/JPY

* Intraday B/O past USD/JPY's Jan dn TL in NY stopped shy of 115

* Stops runs above 114.50; more suspected above 115 (wkly Tenkan 115.01)

* A strong 7yr Tsy auction & fresh Trump angst took ylds & USD off highs

* Price is now close to the dn TL at 114.39, but above the Tenkan at 114.07

* Strong US Jan Markit Services PMI offset bearish Claims and NHS data

* Daily Kijun & 50% of Jan’s drop at 115.56 are the major topside pivots

* Possible bullish Hammer on weekly chart, but close above 115 needed

* EUR/JPY keeping above its rising daily Cloud top & 55-DMA

* GBP/JPY trades above the Cloud & 61.8% of the Dec-Jan slide

* JP CPI data tonight. Core deflation to linger until JPY drop/oil rise hit

* US Q4 GDP & Trump/May meeting top Friday event risks USD/CHF

* EUR/CHF sold to lowest since Brexit after J&J/Actelion deal

* That cross has lost much of its spec base after SNB's 1.20 floor removal

* 30-bln cash J&J buy of Swiss co had little impact on USD/CHF

* USD was broadly higher, leaving EUR/CHF & SNB to shoulder the flows

* 1.0670 low is below 3 months of lows near 1.0680 & SNB's 1.07 soft floor

* June 24 Brexit extreme was 1.0623

* SNB hoping ECB takes taper/tightening more seriously later this year

* USD/CHF lingers above it's Cloud base & 50% of Nov-Dec rise at 0.9947

* US Q4 GDP & Trump/May meeting top Friday event risks GBP/USD

* Cable rose half-a-cent to 1.2674 before UK Dec retail sales miss

* 1.2557 was subsequent low as GBP melted lower into early NorAm

* Pair rode 55-DMA support (now 1.2577) higher into NY close by 1.2600

* EUR/GBP fell to 3-wk low at 0.8471 into UK retail sales data

* Remained offered throughout the session ending NY by 0.8483

* Support 0.8453 daily cloud base & 0.8406 the 200-DMA

* British parliament to start debating Brexit trigger bill Jan 31 USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3087/3130, Noram range 1.3082/3130, last 1.3086 (NY -46 pips)

* Slew of US data provided mixed messages particularly new home sales [page:2417]

* Headline was dreadful and sparked NY sell off but details OK

* DXY +0.37%, 0.15% higher in NY; WTI/Brent +1.8/2.0% risk-on US stocks

* S&P +0.02%, all eyes on the Dow- +0.22% unchanged from NY futs opening levels

* Fri- Another big US data day, US Advance GDP and final U-Mich, no local data AUD/USD

* Trades heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7550, & the 200-Hour SMA

* Bear pressure persists as USD stays firm & AU-US yield spreads hit new tights

* 0.7522 trades but bounce ensues after a good 7 year US auction sinks UST yields

* Pair lifts toward the 200-HSMA, hovers near 0.7545 late in the day

* Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down and 10-DSMA gets pierced

* Oz Q4 PPI and export & import prices are minor data risks due in Asia NZD/USD

* More NZ CPI gains erode in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7260

* Slide persists as USD stays firm, commodities slip & UST yields rally

* Pair hits a 0.7223 low, bounces on the USD slide after the 7 year auction

* Nears intra-day resistance in the 0.7250/55 zone late in the day

* Daily techs lean bearish, RSI diverged on the new high and turns lower

* No NZ data to drive, US durable good & GDP data to impact LATAM

* USD/MXN wild ride continues, after putting in 3-wk low by 55-DMA (20.8650)

* Pair rallied on renewed hostile wall rhetoric, pair rallied to 21.2770 intraday high

* Mex Pres Nieto canceled planned visit with Trump lifted USD/MXN to 21.3695

* Mexico president cancels Trump summit as wall taunt deepens spat

* Peso reversed off session high ends NY 21.17, Trump said cancelation was mutual

* USD/BRL rose 0.43% to 3.185, days range 3.1620-3.1944, BCB sold 15k swaps

* USD/CLP +0.46^ ends NY 650.10, range 645.5-651.5; copper -1.6% aids USD lift Another brick in Trump's wall a headache for Mexico Wednesday's peso bounce on the back of Donald Trump's Mexico-friendly comments proved short-lived as the U.S. president reverted to harsh tones about building a wall on the border, a market reversal that suggests long volatility is a good way to play USD/MXN. Indeed, the dramatic price action highlights the non-linear road ahead for relations between the two countries and, therefore, USD/MXN. Trump said a strong Mexico would help the US economy grow. If so, surely an unstable neighbor suits neither country. The wall was a keystone in Trump's campaign, and he is unlikely to dial back the rhetoric. Mexico needs to focus on drafting an acceptable trade deal with the US and avoid a shouting match about the wall. Long volatility should benefit as both parties calibrate their moves. Chart: reut.rs/2j8jVPS CHART OF THE DAY (DXY)

Daily technicals on the USD index likely have bears sweating a bit. After setting a new trend low earlier in the day the index is now sharply higher on the day. The daily RSI diverged once more on a recent new low. That divergence is the third on recent new lows and bolsters the case for a short squeeze. Further evidence a squeeze is possible is the bullish engulfing candle currently in place on the daily chart. A close above 100.41 confirms the engulfing candle and will encourage those that believe a bounce is due. Monthly charts remain bearish though so it is unlikely the pair will visit the 2017 high. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)