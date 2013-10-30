SYDNEY, Oct 30 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * ECB's Nowotny does not see any tool CB can use for strong euro, low EMU HICP a concern but inflation expectations anchored (MNSI) * Italy cuts '13 GDP f/c to -1.8% from -1.7%, raises '14 f/c to +1.1% from 1.0% * US ICSC chain stores w/w, -0.4%, 1.4%-prev; y/y, +2.2%, 3.2% prev * US Producer prices m/m, -0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.3%-prev * US PPI inflation y/y. +0.3%, f/c 0.6%, 1.4%-prev * US Producer prices, core m/m, +0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.0-prev * US Producer prices, core y/y, +1.2%, f/c 1.2%, 1.1%-prev * US Retail sales m/m, -0.1, f/c 0.11%, 0.2%-prev * CA Producer prices m/m, -0.3%, f/c -0.2%, +0.3%-prev * CA Producer prices y/y, +1%, 1.7%-prev * US Redbook m/m, -1.3%, -1.5%-prev; y/y, +3.6%, 2.9%prev * US CaseShiller 20 m/m SA, +0.9%, f/c 0.6%, 0.6%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 m/m nsa, +1.3%, f/c 0.8%, 1.8%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 y/y, +12.8%, f/c 12.55, 12.4%-prev * US Business inventories m/m, +0.3%, f/c 0.3%, 0.4%-prev * US Consumer confidence, 71.2, f/c 75, 80.2-prev * UK Sep Cons/Cr GBP411m vs 620m prev, 700m exp * UK Sep Mtg Lend GBP1.032b vs 1.07b prev, 1.2b exp * UK Sep Mtg apps 66.735k vs 62.226k prev, 66k exp Themes from Tuesday * The main themes for Tuesday's trading were continued resilience displayed by Wall Street investors who view tepid-to-weak US data favourably as it supports the view the Fed will keep the QE taps wide open - and a decent short covering rally in the US dollar ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday US time. * The Dow closed up 0.7% and the S&P was up 0.56% to fresh all-time highs - despite US consumer confidence taking a big hit and having its biggest one month decline since August 2011 - which was the last time Washington DC locked horns over the debt ceiling. * Other US data released on Tuesday wasn't so bad - with Retail Sales ex-Auto meeting expectations while Retail core and Case-Shiller Home Prices slightly beating the market consensus. * Wall Street investors liked the mixed US data, as it is seen as ensuring the Fed puts off tapering until sometime in 2014 and not so bad as to threaten a severe US economic slump. * Wall Street gains were also given a boost by IBM announcing a share buy-back. * The US dollar moved higher across the board on Tuesday - with the biggest gains against the AUD following AUD-bearish comments from RBA governor Stevens. * USD was supported by short covering more than anything else, as the likely delay in Fed tapering until sometime in 2014 was fully priced in the USD value by the end of last week. * AUD/USD closed down 1.0% at 0.9479 after closing on Monday at 0.9572. USD/JPY punched above 98.00 and closing at 98.18 up 0.5% from Monday's close at 97.67. * EUR/USD was down only 0.3% at 1.3746, as the EUR was bought against the AUD, JPY and GBP at times over the past 24 hours. * EUR/USD was also supported by comments from ECB's Nowotny - playing down the need for more easing and suggesting the ECB simply has to accept the high Euro. * Commodities were mixed with gold easing from 1,352 to 1,345 due to the broad USD strength. NY copper was up 0.4% while NYMEX Crude was down 0.5%. Iron ore fell 0.4% to 131.30. * As was the case on Monday - US Treasury yields traded in a narrow range, as the market awaits the Fed verdict/statement. The 10-year Treasury yield traded in a 2.50/2.53% range and ended the day at 2.50% down slightly from Monday's close at 2.52%. A successful 5-year Treasury bond auction kept yields contained. * US dollar index last at 79.63 - up 0.5% from Monday's close at 79.24. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD eased during the London session, as USD made broad gains led by falls in AUD/USD and GBP/USD. EUR/USD traded to 1.3753 before real money funds stepped in and bought decent amounts. EUR/USD then spiked higher after shorts headed for the exits on comments from the ECB's Nowotny suggesting cutting interest rates or pushing the EUR lower weren't viable options for the ECB. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3814 in the vicious short-squeeze only to fall hard to 1.3736 when stops below 1.3750 were tripped. EUR/USD closed at 1.3746 - down 0.3% on the day. USD/JPY wasn't included in the broad USD buying during the European session, but that quickly changed when equity market rallies lifted risk appetite and took away the excuses to hold on to JPY. After the US market arrived - USD/JPY stops were tripped above 97.80 to a high at 98.28 before closing at 98.18 - up 0.5%. AUD/USD was the initial catalyst for the broad rise of USD on Tuesday - after RBA governor Stevens sharpened his language regarding the current AUD level. Stevens comments convinced recent AUD/USD longs to pare back and the AUD/USD selling continued through the London and US sessions despite some option related buyers slowing the move lower down along the way. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9472 and closed at 0.9479 - down 1.0% on the day. Wrap-up The FX market appears to be a bit more cautious than the equity market ahead of the FOMC decision/statement Wednesday afternoon US time. Wall Street seems to be moving up every day to fresh historical highs based on the relief Fed tapering will not commence in the short-term. Surely that view must be priced in by now and meanwhile the US economy looks a bit patchy at best. The USD recovery in the past 24 hours was due to the market correcting USD weakness that was a result in the market pricing in a delay to Fed tapering. The moves lower in the USD pairs were looking a bit stretched and due for a correction. It is hard to see the USD starting a trend higher from here though - as the US growth story is steeped in uncertainty and Fed will likely stay put until there is clear improvement. The AUD was the worst performing currency on Tuesday, as RBA governor Stevens changed his tone regarding the high level of the AUD. Instead of complaining about it or threatening action - he simply said it seemed surprisingly high and could move "materially lower" given the fundamentals. The market seemed to take notice and sentiment has turned significantly bearish. Funds are now in "sell rally mode" - there is talk of good selling interest lining up ahead of 0.9550. The Asian session should be relatively quiet. The market will focus on flows out of Tokyo now USD/JPY is higher and whether or not Asian equity markets will carry on with the risk on mood that dominated Wall Street. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open modestly higher across the board as US Dollar short covering continued ahead of tonight's FOMC meeting. The only outlier was USD/INR which fell in response to the RBI's decision to hike the repo rate by 25bps (as expected) thus keeping their inflation fighting credentials firmly intact. AUD/USD bore the brunt of the US Dollar buying ending the day down 1.0% after the RBA Governor Stevens gave the green light to sell saying it could be materially lower given the fundamentals in Australia's version of "currency wars." Month end flows to again dominate Asian trading with this week's US Dollar bid tone set to continue into the FOMC meeting. USD/KRW traded a modest 1060.1-1061.8 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1060.6. Exporters sold again for month end but 1060 held if only just. The Kospi last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1063.5-1065.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1064.5/1065. USD/SGD traded a 1.2373-1.2395 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2393. The pair opened at 1.2375 and had a stab early at 1.2400 without success. USD/SGD was then content to spend the rest of the day in a tight range choosing to ignore whippy equity markets. Straits Times last up 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1380-3.1480 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1430. The KLSE index last down 0.15%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1475-3.1550 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1535/50. USD/IDR traded an 11060-11000 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11100. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Tuesday at 11076. The IDX Composite last down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 10920-10950 range on high volume; last in NY at 10930/10950. USD/PHP traded a 43.10-15 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.15. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 42.99-43.09 range on high volume; last at 43.08-10. USD/THB traded a 31.03-12 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.05. The Set index last up 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 29.403-419 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.41. The pair was content to hold just above 29.40 with month end export sales keeping a firm lid on USD/TWD. The Taiex index last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.36-39 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.38/39. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1373 slightly higher than the previous 6.1336 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0848-6.0907 range; last at 6.0902. USD/CNH last at 6.0800 - range 6.0752-6.0820. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1540/2.1555. Shanghai Composite swung wildly from 1.1% up to 1.1% down - last down 0.2%. The PBOC injected CNY13bln via 7-day reverse repos on Tuesday - its first open market operations in 2 weeks. PBOC through agent banks reportedly intervened aggressively in USD/CNY lifting the pair from 6.0850 to above 8.0870. There were no recorded 1-yr deals on Monday night last in NY at 6.1550/70. USD/INR traded a 61.31-72 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.31. The pair opened at 61.60 and after some initial chop fell in response to the RBI as expected decision to hike the repo rate by 25bps. The RBI's inflation fighting credentials remain intact despite a weakening economy. The Sensex closed up 1.74% snapping a 5 session losing streak - lenders surged after the RBI announcement. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.79-95 range on high volume; last 61.90/03. The week ahead for FX - FOMC front and centre of attention Central bank expectations will be the main focus of the FX market in the week ahead - as the FOMC has its first policy meeting since they shocked the market last month by not tapering and that was shortly followed by the US government shutdown and the debt ceiling showdown/fiasco. The market is certainly not expecting the Fed to announce they are dialing back their monthly bond buying efforts at this meeting, but it is hoped the Fed will give some guidance on how much they feel the recent DC malfunction will impact the US economy and what kind of tapering timetable they might be looking at. Any guidance will have to come in the form of the statement, as the next FOMC meeting that is followed by the chairman's press conference is the December meeting. NZD was by far the worst performing currency last week and that was due to a dovish shift in RBNZ expectations. RBNZ meets on Thursday and there should be some more clarity on how they see their future policy decisions. It will be a busy week for US data, as stats bureau tries to catch up after being shut for more than two weeks. Official and the HSBC version of China manufacturing PMI data will be released on Friday. A closer look at the equity market * The London FTSE gained for a fourth straight session and closed at a five-month high after strong earnings from BP. The London FTSE rose 0.7%. * The German DAX traded to a fresh all-time high during the Tuesday session and ended the day 0.5% higher; the French CAC closed up 0.6%; the FT Milan Index soared 2.3% and the Spanish IBEX closed the day with a strong 1.3% gain. * The main themes for Tuesday's trading were continued resilience displayed by Wall Street investors who view tepid to weak US data favourably as it supports the view the fed will keep the QE taps wide open. * Wall Street made a solid gain despite US consumer confidence taking a big hit and having its biggest one month decline since August 2011 - which was the last time Washington DC locked horns over the debt ceiling. * Other US data released on Tuesday weren't so bad - with Retail Sales ex-Auto meeting expectations while Retail core and Case-Shiller Home Prices slightly beating the market consensus. * Wall Street investors liked the mixed US data, as it is seen as ensuring the Fed puts off tapering until sometime in 2014 and not so bad as to threaten a severe US economic slump. * Wall Street gains were also given a boost by IBM announcing a share buy-back. * The VIX index closed at 13.41 up slightly from Monday's close at 13.31. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed with gold easing from 1,352 to 1,346 due to the broad USD strength. NY copper was up 0.4% while NYMEX Crude was down 0.5%. Iron ore fell 0.4% to 131.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Spanish bond yields fell to a six month low on Tuesday, as investors continue to price in lower yields across the spectrum due to expectations the Fed will hold off tapering their QE efforts until well into 2014. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased to 4.05% from 4.09%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell to 4.14% from 4.19%; the German 10-yr bund yield closed unchanged at 1.74% and the UK 10-yr gilt yield closed at 2.60% down from 2.61%. * As was the case on Monday - US Treasury yields traded in a narrow range, as the market awaits the Fed verdict/statement. The 10-year Treasury yield traded in a 2.50/2.53% range and ended the day at 2.50% down slightly from Monday's close at 2.52%. A successful 5-year Treasury bond auction kept yields contained. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 10915 10950 10920 10930-10950 Hi USD/JPY 98.28 97.46 98.18 INR 61.95 61.95 61.79 61.90-93 Hi EUR/USD 1.3814 1.3736 1.3746 KRW 1063 1065.5 1063.5 1064.5-1065 Hi EUR/JPY 135.19 134.27 134.98 MYR 3.1465 3.1550 3.1475 3.1535-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6143 1.6022 1.6047 PHP 42.98 43.09 42.99 43.08-10 Hi USD/CAD 1.0472 1.0428 1.0468 TWD 29.35 29.39 29.36 29.38-39 Hi AUD/USD 0.9575 0.9472 0.9479 CNY 1-mth 6.1345 6.1330 6.1340-60 NZD/USD 0.8303 0.8234 0.8258 CNY 3-mth 6.1330 6.1320 6.1325-45 USD/SGD 1.2420 1.2373 1.2410 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1550-70 USD/THB 31.12 30.98 31.055 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15680 +111 +0.71 10-year 2.50% 2.52% S&P 500 1772 +10 +0.56 2-year 0.32% 0.31% Nasdaq 3952 +12 +0.30 30-year 3.61% 3.62% FTSE 6775 +49 +0.73 Spot Gold($) 1345.00 1353.00 DAX 9022 +43 +0.48 Nymex 97.91 98.52 Nikkei 14326 -70 -0.49 Brent 108.96 109.39 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)