WHAT: Commerce Department Housing Starts & Building Permits, February WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (annual rates) Reuters IFR Previous Housing starts 700,000 690,000 699,000 Building permits 690,000 690,000 682,000 IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for the gap between housing starts and building permits to have closed in February, with each series reading a 690k annual rate. More seasonally appropriate weather after a few mild months probably tamed the housing starts series, which has in any case been running above permits for a few months. Though our forecast leaves both series little changed over the past few months, we expect that they will remain on upward trends, with growing positive pressures from both the single- and multi-family sectors. Improved labor market sentiment is probably helping spur new household formation, which should help drive both sectors, while strong increases in rents demonstrate clear demand for multi-family units as former homeowners rediscover the joys of apartment life. Single-family starts have rebounded more strongly than actual new home sales, but homebuilders in February were at their most optimistic in nearly five years. That should be enough to keep construction activity going, at least until there's some reckoning between builder sentiment and sales." For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.