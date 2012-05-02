WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 380,000 385,000 388,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.311 3.315 3.315 IFR COMMENTARY: "Initial claims should drop to around 385k the week ended April 28, as our optimism for a quick snapback from the jump in the first week of April fades. Some have argued that the rise in claims is a lagged response to higher gasoline prices, and gas prices may have peaked, at least for now. If that story is true, however, then judging by last year's pattern we may have a little more lag to work through before claims ease meaningfully. Claims for the prior week, at 388k, may well be revised up to a new high for the year to date. Continuing claims for the week ended April 21 should again read about 3.315 mln, though that also will likely represent a decline after upward revision to the prior week." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Nonfarm Productivity and Costs, Preliminary Q1 WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Productivity -0.5 -1.0 +0.9 Unit labor costs +2.8 +2.8 +2.8 IFR COMMENTARY: "Q1 productivity likely dipped about 1.0%, with a 2.7% gain in nonfarm business value added not nearly matching the 3.7% annualized increase in aggregate hours worked. The 1.8% annualized gain in hourly wages combined with declining productivity implies a second consecutive 2.8% jump in unit labor costs. Productivity may well have peaked for a while, with businesses now re-hiring after having cut the fat (and considerable muscle as well) out of their work forces. Unit labor costs should in turn continue to look relatively stiff, but with wage growth still weak a wage-price inflation spiral remains a distant fear. The dip in productivity would put it up a wan 0.34% year-on-year, tied with the Q4 reading for lowest since Q1 2009. Our call would put unit labor costs up 2.31% y/y, more robust than any quarter since Q4 2008 save last quarter, which saw an ungainly 3.14% y/y rise. We expect that GDP numbers may have been understating growth somewhat, given better performance recently by gross domestic income. Hopefully that will make the pattern of productivity and ULC look a bit better, but it shouldn't change the overall trend." ----------------- WHAT: Institute for Supply Management Non-manufacturing Business Purchasing Managers Index, April WHEN: Thursday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Non-mfg. Index 55.5 55.4 56.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "We see the ISM Non-Manufacturing survey's headline index slipping from 56.0 to 55.4. With somewhat more seasonable (if still warm) weather and various signs that growth is cooling a bit, we look for the business activity, new orders, and employment indices to retreat slightly, balanced partly by a rise in the supplier deliveries index. The dip in the employment index does not presage a decline in already-weak private services payrolls growth, however, as the ISM NMI's employment index was running a bit too hot in March -- 56.7, the second-best reading since 2006. The slow upward trend in construction should make a minor positive contribution. The Richmond Fed's survey, one of the few pieces of service sector-specific information before the ISM and employment reports, saw its revenues index drop from +26 to 0 in April, while the number of employees index collapsed from +15 to flat as well." ----------------- -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.