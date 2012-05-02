WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Initial claims 380,000 385,000 388,000
Continued claims (mln) 3.311 3.315 3.315
IFR COMMENTARY: "Initial claims should drop to around 385k the
week ended April 28, as our optimism for a quick snapback from
the jump in the first week of April fades. Some have argued that
the rise in claims is a lagged response to higher gasoline
prices, and gas prices may have peaked, at least for now. If
that story is true, however, then judging by last year's pattern
we may have a little more lag to work through before claims ease
meaningfully. Claims for the prior week, at 388k, may well be
revised up to a new high for the year to date.
Continuing claims for the week ended April 21 should again
read about 3.315 mln, though that also will likely represent a
decline after upward revision to the prior week."
-----------------
WHAT: Labor Department Nonfarm Productivity and Costs,
Preliminary Q1
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Productivity -0.5 -1.0 +0.9
Unit labor costs +2.8 +2.8 +2.8
IFR COMMENTARY: "Q1 productivity likely dipped about 1.0%, with
a 2.7% gain in nonfarm business value added not nearly matching
the 3.7% annualized increase in aggregate hours worked. The 1.8%
annualized gain in hourly wages combined with declining
productivity implies a second consecutive 2.8% jump in unit
labor costs. Productivity may well have peaked for a while, with
businesses now re-hiring after having cut the fat (and
considerable muscle as well) out of their work forces. Unit
labor costs should in turn continue to look relatively stiff,
but with wage growth still weak a wage-price inflation spiral
remains a distant fear.
The dip in productivity would put it up a wan 0.34%
year-on-year, tied with the Q4 reading for lowest since Q1 2009.
Our call would put unit labor costs up 2.31% y/y, more robust
than any quarter since Q4 2008 save last quarter, which saw an
ungainly 3.14% y/y rise.
We expect that GDP numbers may have been understating growth
somewhat, given better performance recently by gross domestic
income. Hopefully that will make the pattern of productivity and
ULC look a bit better, but it shouldn't change the overall
trend."
-----------------
WHAT: Institute for Supply Management Non-manufacturing
Business Purchasing Managers Index, April
WHEN: Thursday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Non-mfg. Index 55.5 55.4 56.0
IFR COMMENTARY: "We see the ISM Non-Manufacturing survey's
headline index slipping from 56.0 to 55.4. With somewhat more
seasonable (if still warm) weather and various signs that growth
is cooling a bit, we look for the business activity, new orders,
and employment indices to retreat slightly, balanced partly by a
rise in the supplier deliveries index. The dip in the employment
index does not presage a decline in already-weak private
services payrolls growth, however, as the ISM NMI's employment
index was running a bit too hot in March -- 56.7, the
second-best reading since 2006. The slow upward trend in
construction should make a minor positive contribution.
The Richmond Fed's survey, one of the few pieces of service
sector-specific information before the ISM and employment
reports, saw its revenues index drop from +26 to 0 in April,
while the number of employees index collapsed from +15 to flat
as well."
-----------------
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.