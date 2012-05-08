WHAT: Commerce Department Wholesale Inventories, March WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Wholesale inventories +0.6 +0.6 +0.9 Wholesale sales +0.7 +0.7 +1.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "With Q1 seeing strong retail sales, we look for continued respectable growth in wholesale trade, with wholesale inventories up 0.6% and wholesale sales up 0.7%. That would seem to be about in line with the BEA's expectations from the advance GDP estimate, and therefore won't affect expectations for the first Q1 GDP revision due out later this month. If accurate, our calls would imply a sixth consecutive month of the inventory/sales ratio reading 1.17, just a tick below the pre-recession norm. That would suggest no net pressure for inventory rebuilding or drawdown relative to sales growth, with both sales and inventories up 9.3% y/y." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.