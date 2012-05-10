WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, April WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous PPI 0.0 0.0 0.0 PPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.2 +0.3 PPI year/year +2.1 +2.2 +2.8 Core PPI year/year +2.8 +2.8 +2.9 IFR COMMENTARY: "Overall producer prices should be about flat in April, with prices excluding food and energy ... around 0.2%. Given an easy y/y comparison with the Arab Spring, that would bring headline y/y price growth down from +2.8% to +2.2%, while core y/y would tick down from +2.9% to +2.8%. Both food and fuels should modestly restrain the headline, with the late-month spike in natural gas not entering the picture until next month's release. Pipeline price pressure will continue to ease. Intermediate good price disinflation should continue apace, with y/y growth declining for a seventh consecutive month (from +2.9%). Crude materials, flat y/y in March, should see a negative y/y reading for the first time since October 2009." ----------------- WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, May WHEN: Friday 0955 EDT (1355 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Sentiment 76.2 77.5 76.4 Conditions 83.0 84.5 82.9 Expectations 72.5 73.0 72.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "Further easing in gas prices appears to be helping lift sentiment, and should boost the Thomson Reuters/ University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index up from 76.4 to 77.5. The Rasmussen daily sentiment index started rising noticeably in the early days of May, though expectations may be dimmed by recent pessimistic economic headlines. The latest employment report showed weaker than expected payrolls gains, but still likely at a faster rate than necessary to keep up with population growth, which should marginally improve labor market attitudes. We look for the current conditions index to rebound from 82.9 to 84.5, while the expectations index edges up from 72.3 to 73.0. That would give expectations their highest reading since September 2009, but current conditions would still not match March's 86.0." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.