WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, February
WHEN: Monday, 1400 EDT (1800 GMT)
FORECASTS (bln) Reuters IFR Previous
Budget deficit $229.0 $229.0 $27.4 month ago
$222.5 year ago
IFR COMMENTARY: "February should produce a budget deficit of
around $229 bln in line with the CBO's monthly review, which is
usually close to accurate. This will be an increase from a
$222.5 bln deficit in February 2011, though after noting special
factors there does appear to be some underlying narrowing of the
deficit visible. Receipts should decline by 5.1% yr/yr, though
this can be more than fully explained by refunds increasing by
$25 bln. It is unclear to what extent this reflects increased
refunds and to what extent it reflects faster refunds, though we
suspect the latter, which should give only a temporary boost to
the deficit, is the larger influence. Excluding the increase in
refunds, receipts would have risen a healthy 17.5%, sharply
above recent trend, though given uncertainty over whey refunds
were higher, and that the leap year boosted revenues, it is too
early to assume revenues are showing a significant improvement.
Outlays should rise by 0.3%, but would have fallen by 1.2%
without the earned income and child tax credits getting boosts
of $5 bln from timing shifts. Underlying trend in outlays does
now appear to be marginally negative. With underlying trend in
receipts looking modestly positive, the underlying deficit is
getting smaller, but at a very slow pace from a very large
level."