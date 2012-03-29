WHAT: Commerce Department Personal Income, February
WHEN: Friday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Personal income +0.4 +0.3 +0.3
Personal spending +0.6 +0.6 +0.2
PCE price index ---- +0.3 +0.2
Core PCE price index +0.1 +0.1 +0.2
Year/year PCE ---- +2.3 +2.4
Core year/year PCE ---- +1.8 +1.9
IFR COMMENTARY: "February personal income should see an increase
of 0.3%, short of a 0.6% increase in personal spending, which
would be its strongest rise since September. The non-farm
payroll showed a respectable increase in employment and a stable
workweek but only a small rise in hourly earnings, though wages
and salaries should manage a third straight 0.4% increase.
Recent months have seen some volatility in transfer payments
with a positive COLA adjustment for social security but cuts
elsewhere. February should see fewer special factors but falling
unemployment should see transfer payments slip, causing overall
personal income to underperform wages and salaries.
"Personal spending data should reflect a firm February
retail sales gain with autos possibly coming in even stronger
than the retail data implied, given a stronger rise in data from
the auto industry. Durables spending should rise by 2.0% led by
autos, while non-durables should rise by 0.9% inflated by
gasoline. Service spending should rise by 0.2% after a flat
January when utilities were hit by mild weather. Utilities
remained weak in February but the influence should be neutral
following a negative.
"The PCE price index should rise by 0.3%, slightly less than
the 0.4% February CPI, a series that tends to be more sensitive
to gasoline. The core PCE price index should however match the
0.1% core CPI. Yr/yr data should slip as firm year ago data
drops out, overall PCE prices to 2.3% from 2.4%, and the core to
1.8% from 1.9%."
----------------
WHAT: National Association of Purchasing Management-Chicago
Purchasing Managers Index, March
WHEN: Friday, 0945 EDT (1345 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
PMI 63.0 62.0 64.0
Employment ---- 64.2 64.2
IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for a retreat in the Chicago Purchasing
Managers Index, from 64.0 in February to 62.0 in March. With
automakers already adding triple shifts, they simply may not be
able to significantly expand output without investments in new
capacity and employees. Consequently, the auto sector looks set
to contribute toward modest slippage in the Chicago PMI's new
orders and production indices, both of which we see falling
about three points after their February jumps, but still at
about the middle of their narrow ranges for the last six months.
The employment index, on the other hand, could hold at around
last month's 64.2, which was a nearly 18-year high.
"So far, the Fed's regional manufacturing surveys' headline
indices have been pointing to slightly faster growth. But their
internals have been mixed, and even with the modest decline, the
Chicago PMI should continue to be an upside outlier."
-----------------
WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer
Sentiment, March final
WHEN: Friday, 0955 EDT (1355 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
CSI 74.7 74.5 74.3
IFR COMMENTARY: "The Thomson Reuters/U. Michigan Consumer
Sentiment Index's 6-month growth streak may come to an end with
March's final score of 74.5. The index will have slipped 0.8 pts
from February and would basically be unchanged from the
preliminary score of 74.3. Consumers let their concern over gas
prices show in the early March survey, even though a positive
jobs report was published right before and stock markets had
been supportive. While these expansionary trends (payrolls and
equity) used to be enough to muster higher confidence, it seems
as if they were only able to restrain confidence from slipping
farther in March. As consumers become less preoccupied with the
average $0.05/wk gas price increases seen within the month, and
focus again on job prospects and what that should imply for
their finances, sentiment should resume a growth pattern."