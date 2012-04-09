WHAT: Commerce Department Wholesale Inventories and Sales,
February
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Wholesale Inventories +0.5 +0.4 +0.4
Wholesale Sales +0.7 +0.8 -0.1
IFR COMMENTARY: "Prices should boost February wholesale
inventories and sales growth, with the former rising roughly
0.4% and the latter up 0.8%. Inventories growth would be about
the same as in January, while sales would rebound from a 0.1%
slip, staying roughly in line with a 1.1% surge in retail sales.
Continued hefty auto demand growth likely helped, though sales
would weaken in March. We expect that wholesale sales will
remain a little volatile over the next few months, and possibly
inventories with them.
If our February calls are accurate, the inventory/sales
ratio would remain steady at about 1.17, if a low 1.17. That
would be not far from the pre-recession average, implying little
pressure for inventory rebuilding in the near term."
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.